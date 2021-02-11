The best Sceptre TV

In order to properly enjoy all your content, whether it’s streaming a movie, watching sports, or playing video games, you need the right TV. Its size, features, and versatility should cater to all your entertainment consumption needs.

For those interested in simple TVs with common features and budget-friendly prices, Sceptre offers a range of options. One of the biggest and most detailed TVs from the U.S.-based company is their 65-Inch 4K LED TV, but there are options for every viewer, so read on to learn if Sceptre is right for you.

Considerations when choosing Sceptre TVs

Resolution

The standard resolution for most TVs is full HD, or 1920 x 1080 pixels. Most content is FHD, and these TVs are now so commonplace that they can be exceptionally affordable.

Increasing in popularity — especially for those who enjoy bright, detailed visuals — are 4K TVs, which boast four times as many pixels. These are more expensive and, to properly enjoy them, you need a cable box, gaming console, or streaming subscription that supports 4K content.

Some Sceptre TVs still feature HD, or 1280 x 720 pixels, which may be adequate for some but likely doesn’t offer enough of a discount to skip full HD models.

Size

Sceptre manufactures a range of TV sizes, from as small as around 30 inches up to 65 inches. Size is measured from one diagonal to the other, with 55 inches typical for an average-size family or living room. Sceptre also offers an 85-inch TV for those looking for something massive. Note that Sceptre TVs often lack extra features, like high refresh rates, meaning that some blur may occur on large TVs.

Smart capabilities

Most Sceptre TVs are not of the “smart” variety, meaning you need a streaming stick or external device to gain access to apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime. This makes the price of the TV lower than competitors but can present an issue for cord-cutters and streamers.

Ports

You’ll likely be hooking up one or two devices to your TV, so make sure it includes compatible ports. Most include at least two HDMI connections, and some feature one or more USB ports as well as an audio jack.

Features

Android TV

Some Sceptre TVs incorporate Google Chromecast and provide Android TV, allowing you to easily access popular streaming apps without an external device. Content can be cast from your phone or tablet and utilizes Google Assistant. This feature is offered in a range of sizes.

Wall mounting

You can mount your Sceptre TV, which frees up space while creating a better viewing position for the audience. This also means you don’t need a TV stand, though cable management needs to be considered.

Price

Most Sceptre TVs cost between $400 and $800, including larger 4K options. However, there are some smaller models for $200 or less.

FAQ

Q. How long do Sceptre TVs last?

A. You can expect your Sceptre TV to be viable for at least five years, but as new apps come online and TV innovation quickly advances, you’ll likely want to upgrade by that time, if not sooner. Sceptre TVs aren’t particularly expensive, so they don’t present the same investment as those from big name brands.

Q. Are Sceptre TVs good for gamers?

A. For those dedicated to playing video games, Sceptre TVs may not be the best solution, as they don’t feature high refresh rates. This may not be an issue for some, but anyone who plays online and wants a smooth, seamless game could be frustrated. However, Sceptre does manufacture gaming monitors for this specific situation.

Sceptre TVs we recommend

Best of the best: Sceptre 65-Inch 4K LED TV 2018

Our take: Among the largest and most detailed TVs Sceptre offers but still at an affordable price.

What we like: This 65-inch TV is a quality centerpiece to any home entertainment center. Bright display and detailed resolution. Includes four HDMI ports and USB hub. Good value.

What we dislike: Lacks smart capability.

Best bang for your buck: Sceptre Android 32-Inch Smart LED HD TV

Our take: Compact TV with built-in smart capabilities, great for small spaces and those on a budget.

What we like: Small Android TV includes Google Assistant and Chromecast. Easy to set up and operate. Ideal for mounting. Terrific value.

What we dislike: One of the smallest TVs — akin to a monitor.

Choice 3: Sceptre 43-Inch 4K UHD LED TV

Our take: Mid-range TV providing 4K content on a smaller scale that’s easy to customize and position as needed.

What we like: Smaller size allows for easy placement or wall mounting. Includes four HDMI inputs and one USB port. Resists motion blur. Low price.

What we dislike: Likely too small for a main entertainment hub. Not a smart TV.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.