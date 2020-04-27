When it comes to LCD, LED, and 4K monitors, few manufacturers offer the value that Sceptre does. Their monitors provide high-quality resolution and color accuracy, so they work well for a variety of applications, including as a computer monitor, gaming monitor, peripheral monitor, and even a TV display. They also boast a slim design that allows them to fit easily in most home offices and entertainment center setups. Sceptre also offers monitors in a range of sizes and styles, so there's bound to be a model that suits your needs.

Not sure how to choose the best option? Check out our buying guide, which has plenty of tips to help you find the best Sceptre monitor for your home. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, including our top choice, the C248W Curved LED Full HD Monitor, which offers a 1800R screen curvature for a truly immersive experience and a blue-light shift mode to prevent eye strain.

Considerations when choosing Sceptre monitors

Size

Monitors are smaller than most TV displays, but Sceptre offers monitors in a range of sizes. For the most part, all models have screens between 19" and 32" in size. Monitors that measure between 21" and 24" are usually the most popular, but extra-wide models that measure between 29" and 32" are an excellent option for anyone who enjoys gaming or needs to have multiple windows in view.

LED vs. curved

Sceptre offers two main types of monitors: LED and curved.

Light-emitting diode (LED) monitors are the most popular option. That's because they're extremely energy efficient, stay cool, and offer a thinner display than LCD models. An LED monitor supports 4K resolution well and is an effective option for monitors that are 27" in size or smaller.

Curved monitors are the best option when you want the highest-quality viewing experience. They allow for clear views even along the edge of the screen and are an excellent option for extra-wide monitors. The curved design helps reduce distortion, glare, and reflections and helps cut down on eye strain, all while providing the most realistic of pictures.

Desktop vs. wall-mount

For use on a desk, Sceptre monitors have a base that allows it to sit upright on a flat surface. But some bases are removable, which allows you to mount the monitor on a wall if you prefer. Keep in mind that some Sceptre monitors are only suitable for desk use, though, so be sure to choose a model that meets your needs.

Refresh rate

A monitor's refresh rate refers to the number of times per second the monitor refreshes an image. A higher refresh rate means that a monitor is better able to handle motion on the screen. Refresh rate is a particularly important consideration for gamers because it can mean the difference between smooth gameplay and a jerky gaming experience.

Additional inputs/outputs

Sceptre monitors all have basic inputs and outputs like HDMI for audio, a 3.5mm jack for external speakers and headphones, and a DisplayPort input to connect to another computer. But some monitors offer more than one of these inputs/outputs, so you're able to connect multiple devices. Other models also offer a VGA input and a DVI input.

Features

Built-in speakers

If you don't want to connect external speakers, some Sceptre monitors offer built-in speakers. The speakers are low-profile and low-wattage and fit with the monitor's slim frame.

Edgeless display

If you want images to completely fill your monitor's screen, opt for a Sceptre monitor with an edgeless display. Most curved models offer an edgeless display that provides the fullest viewing experience.

AMD FreeSync

Some Sceptre models come with AMD FreeSync, which is software that helps provide the best visual experience. It allows the monitor's refresh rate to adapt to the video's frame rate, so it helps render gaming images and fixed video content more clearly.

Price

You'll usually pay between $50 and $200 for a Sceptre monitor. For a basic LED model with HD resolution, expect to spend $50 to $100. A higher-end curved model, though, can go for $100 to $200. For extra-wide Sceptre monitors with plenty of features, you'll typically pay $200 or more.

FAQ

Q. Are Sceptre monitors good for gaming?

A. Sceptre monitors are an excellent option for gamers, particularly if you choose an extra-wide curved model with a high refresh rate. You may also want a monitor with an edgeless display that's equipped with AMD FreeSync.

Q. Can I connect my Mac to a Sceptre monitor?

A. A Sceptre monitor can connect to any Mac with an HDMI or DisplayPort.

Sceptre monitors we recommend

Best of the best: Sceptre C248W Curved LED Full HD Monitor

Our take: A great beginner gaming monitor thanks to the curved design, high refresh rate, and edgeless display.

What we like: 1800R curved monitor offers an immersive viewing and gaming experience. Refresh rate is 75Hz. Edgeless display stretches images across the entire screen. Blue light shift feature protects eyes from strain.

What we dislike: Some buyers report issues with dead or stuck pixels.

Best bang for your buck: Sceptre E248W Ultra Thin Monitor

Our take: A quality monitor that's both affordable, attractive, and high-performing.

What we like: Boasts a slim, compact design with a metal finish. Features HDMI and VGA ports, as well as a 3.4-mm mini-Jack audio output. Offers 1080P resolution.

What we dislike: Plug takes up a lot of space at the back of the monitor.

Choice 3: Sceptre E205W Monitor

Our take: An excellent monitor with plenty of features that still comes in at an attractive price point.

What we like: Offers built-in speakers, as well as HDMI, DVI, and VGA inputs. Monitor can tilt back quite a bit and tilts forward too. Boasts a 144Hz refresh rate.

What we dislike: Speakers aren't the best quality, and base doesn't remove easily for wall-mounting.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.