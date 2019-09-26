A saxophone is the most versatile of all the wind instruments. It's featured in jazz, blues, rock, pop, and more. If you want to excel at playing the saxophone, it's essential that you purchase a quality instrument that can produce the tone you desire.

The best saxophone is the one that is appropriate for your level while still featuring excellent craftsmanship. Our favorite is Selmer's SAS280 La Voix II Alto Saxophone, a high-quality model that provides remarkable sound. To learn more about this particular instrument as well as what to look for in other quality saxophones, keep reading this quick guide.

Considerations when choosing saxophones

Three levels of instruments

Although you always want to purchase the instrument with the best quality, there are three general categories of saxophones available, depending on your ability level and your budget:

Student saxophones

The ideal student saxophone is manufactured, so that it's easier to play in the beginning range of notes. That way the student isn't discouraged. It should feel comfortable and be a little more rugged to withstand some accidental knocks.

Intermediate saxophones

The label "intermediate" is a little misleading because these are high-quality instruments. The features on these saxophones will be enough to take a student completely through their school years.

Professional saxophones

A professional saxophone is a top-of-the-line model. It features hand-crafted precision, so the intonation, response, and tone are all superb. Additionally, the materials used will be of the highest caliber; it is, by far, the most expensive category.

Additional keys

All saxophones have the same basic set of keys. However, some models have additional keys or feature a slightly different configuration that can facilitate playing certain notes:

High F-sharp and G keys

These two keys facilitate playing the F-sharp and G keys above high C without the performer depending on overtones.

Front F key

Similar to the high F-sharp and G keys, this key allows a performer to play the high E and F without overtones.

Tilted spatula keys

To allow for an easier change between the instrument's lowest notes, these four flat keys may be tilted on some saxophones.

Low A key

The low A key is rare, but if your saxophone has this, you can go below the normal range of the instrument to play a low A.

Price

An entry-level saxophone may only cost $300, but don't expect quality until you reach at least the $1,000 price-mark. The higher-end saxophones cost as much as $3,000. While professional hand-crafted models can cost as much as you are willing to pay.

FAQ

Q. How do I care for my saxophone?

A. The best thing you can do for your saxophone, besides being careful with it, is to disassemble the instrument, and swab the moisture out of each section every time you finish playing the instrument.

Q. What about cleaning the outside of my saxophone?

A. After playing, gently wipe the outside down with a soft microfiber cloth, being careful to only clean the tops of the keys (not the sides or bottoms), so you do not damage them.

Saxophones we recommend

Best of the best: Selmer La Voix II Alto Saxophone

Our take: A high-quality saxophone that has many features you'd expect to find in a higher-priced model.

What we like: With its exceptional intonation and smooth key operation, this step-up saxophone can help any musician move to the next level. It's constructed so it sounds powerful alone, yet it has no trouble blending in with an ensemble.

What we dislike: If you are a beginner, this model is a little costly.

Best bang for your buck: Mendini by Cecilio E Flat Alto Saxophone

Our take: A budget-priced beginner saxophone that comes with a complete starter kit.

What we like: This entry-level saxophone comes with everything you need to start. For one low price you receive a hard-shell case, a mouthpiece, a neck strap, a box of 10 reeds, a cleaning cloth and rod, a pair of gloves, a chromatic tuner with a metronome, and more.

What we dislike: As you might expect, this saxophone is not the highest quality, but it is an affordable way to become acclimated to the instrument.

Choice 3: YAMAHA Student Alto Saxophone

Our take: A high-quality student saxophone from a reputable company.

What we like: This model makes a good step-up from an entry-level saxophone - it's not too expensive, yet it's a high-quality instrument. This saxophone comes with a case, has a gold lacquer finish, and it features a high F# and front F auxiliary keys.

What we dislike: You must carefully examine the saxophone after receiving to be sure all the keys are functioning properly and nothing has been damaged or dislodged during shipping.

