The best sauvignon blanc

A refreshing, invigorating beverage of choice, sauvignon blanc is a beloved white wine that dates back some 500 years and is grown and enjoyed around the world. While it's frequently preferred during spring and summer months, sauvignon blanc is a versatile grape that makes it worthy for any number of occasions, and certainly all year round.

Sauvignon blanc is a favorite of white wine drinkers, but it boasts some similarities to red wine and offers plenty of quality food pairings. Our buying guide will detail all you need to know about sauvignon blanc, and what's out there to discover, including our popular top pick from Twomey Cellars, a well-balanced and accessible California offering.

Considerations when choosing sauvignon blanc

Characteristics

While sauvignon blanc may vary among vineyards and regions, it generally possesses some prevailing traits:

Acidity: Sauvignon blanc typically has a zesty, spritzy taste to it, which can be attributed to a high acidity level. A quality bottle comes with a slight tingling sensation when the first drops hit your tongue.

Tannin: Not commonly found in most whites, there are no tannins in sauvignon blanc. As such, it lacks any bitterness.

Dryness: Most sauvignon blanc is exceptionally dry, lacking sweetness which is prominent in other popular whites. Some vineyards or regions may leave a bit of residual sugar in the wine for a hint of sweetness.

Alcohol content: Sauvignon blanc is fairly average when it comes to alcohol by volume, with bottles ranging from 11.5% to 13.5 %. Higher ABV wines have a bolder taste, while lower-end ones feel lighter.

Body: Sauvignon blanc is light- to medium-bodied, making for an easy-drinking wine.

Tasting notesGooseberry, green melon, passionfruit, grapefruit, and white peach are the dominant flavors of sauvignon blanc. Similar citrus and stone fruits may be present as well, including lemon and nectarine. In terms of aroma, expect to find herbal, floral, or earthy notes like grass, tarragon, or flint.

Region

Sauvignon blanc is made around the world, with France, New Zealand, and the U.S. among the largest producers. Wine is typically differentiated between old world regions, which comprise France, Italy, and the Meditterranean area, and new world regions outside Europe, like the U.S., Australia, and Chile.

Features

Climate

Whether a wine is grown in a cool climate or a warm one influences its flavor profile. Temperate areas like France typically produce a lighter, zestier sauvignon blanc, while hotter, new world regions like New Zealand feature green fruit and vegetable notes and tend to be more medium-bodied. In fact, each country may feature specific notes and aromas; even sauvignon blanc made in California (notes of melon, peach) are different from those made north in Washington (lime, mineral).

Food pairings

Sauvignon blanc is best enjoyed with lighter meals, especially those made with herbal or citrus ingredients. Enjoy sauvignon blanc with poultry or fish, or pasta and vegetable dishes featuring light sauces. It's complementary to Thai and Vietnamese fare as well.

Price

Bottles of sauvignon blanc aren't particularly expensive, typically costing between $20 and $40 in price. However, some of the price may be due to marketing and branding, so don't be afraid to try less expensive bottles from regions you enjoy.

FAQ

Q. How should I store and serve sauvignon blanc?

A. It's best to keep sauvignon blanc refrigerated before opening. It's served around 46°F and may sit in a chiller once opened. While it doesn't require decanting, you should serve it in a proper white wine glass that preserves its citrus aromas and acidity. Avoid stemless options if you plan to be holding your glass at length.

Q. How long does sauvignon blanc last?

A. Once open, sauvignon blanc may last up to five or six days, but it's best enjoyed in the first 48 hours. What's more, it doesn't get better with age, so there's no need to hold onto a bottle over time in the hopes it will evolve. In fact, sauvignon blanc tends to depreciate in taste after five to seven years.

Sauvignon blanc we recommend

Best of the best: Twomey Cellars Sauvignon Blanc Napa and Sonoma Valley

Our take: Balanced, light-bodied California sauvignon blanc with impressive fruit flavors.

What we like: Beautiful pale golden color. Notes of lime, lemon, and grapefruit. Medium acidity makes for an easy-drinking wine.

What we dislike: Higher ABV than typically found in sauvignon blanc.

Best bang for your buck: Grawlix Sauvignon Blanc Dry Creek Valley

Our take: Light, easy-drinking sauvignon blanc that comes at a solid value.

What we like: Medium fruitiness and acidity is easy to drink with light meals or on its own. Crisp and refreshing wine ideal for warmer weather.

What we dislike: Lacks intensity; avoid pairing with heavy meals.

Choice 3: Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

Our take: Beloved bright and crisp sauvignon blanc from a leading New Zealand vineyard.

What we like: Notes of gooseberry and passionfruit lead this popular white. Grassy and herbal aromas. Pairs well with a variety of meals or can be enjoyed on its own.

What we dislike: May be overly familiar for refined palates.

