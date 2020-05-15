The best sauté pan

While some people might be able to get by with a skillet, serious cooks should own a sauté pan to improve their culinary prowess. A quality sauté pan is a hugely versatile piece of kitchen equipment, allowing you to do way more than just sauté in it.

Choosing the correct sauté pan is important, so this guide has all the information you might need. We've included a handful of recommended products at the end of this article as well, such as the high-quality Calphalon Contemporary Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Saute Pan, which is our favorite on the market.

Considerations when choosing sauté pans

Sauté pan vs. skillet

If you're buying your very first sauté pan, you might not be completely clear on the difference between sauté pans and skillets. The obvious difference is the shape -- skillets have fairly shallow sloping sides, whereas sauté pans have straight sides that are usually significantly taller than the sides of skillets. Sauté pans are more versatile than skillets because they're great for cooking liquid-heavy recipes such as curries, stews, and sauces, as well as frying, braising, boiling, and -- of course -- sautéing.

Pan material

You can find sauté pans in a wide range of materials, but the truth is, there's no single best material. Each has its pros and cons, so you just need to work out which is right for you.

Stainless steel pans are favored by professional chefs because they don't scratch or stain and are non-reactive. They can be tricky to cook with if you're not used to them, however, so you may have to practice before you can stop food from sticking.

Hard anodized aluminum pans are tough and heat up evenly. Unlike standard aluminum, they're non-reactive. They are pricey, however, and they often have nonstick coatings that deteriorate over time.

Cast iron pans are generally enamel-coated to make them more suitable to liquid-heavy dishes than bare cast iron. They're heavy and can be costly.

Features

Lid

Your sauté pan may or may not come with a lid. We recommend choosing a lidded pan, as it's more versatile.

Induction friendly

Not all pans work on induction burners. If you have an induction stove or think you might switch to one soon, choose an induction friendly pan.

Oven safe

Some sauté pans are also suitable for oven use. This is great when cooking dishes that start on the stove and finish in the oven.

Price

You can find some small or basic sauté pans for $20 to $40, but most decent models cost between $40 and $100. The most high-end options on the market can cost up to $300, but you don't need to spend that much to get an excellent pan.

FAQ

Q. What size sauté pan do I need?

A. Sauté pan sizes are usually given by volume in quarts, which is confusing if you're used to the diameter measurement of skillets. A 3- to 4-quart sauté pan tends to be the equivalent of a 10-inch skillet, while a 5- to 6-quart sauté pan is roughly equal to a 12-inch skillet. However, this can vary depending on the depth of a sauté pan. A 2- to 3-quart pan is good when cooking for one or two, a 4- to 5-quart pan works when cooking for a family of four, while a 6- to 7-quart pan is ideal when cooking for groups or large families.

Q. Can I wash sauté pans in the dishwasher?

A. Some saute pans are technically dishwasher-safe, but we recommend washing your pots and pans by hand to extend their lifespan.

Sauté pans we recommend

Best of the best: Calphalon's Contemporary Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Sauté Pan

Our take: A large sauté pan made from high-quality hard anodized aluminum and built to last.

What we like: Huge 7-quart capacity. Heats evenly. Inner surface has a nonstick coating. Both pan and lid are oven safe to 450°F.

What we dislike: Loop handles get hot while cooking on the burner, unlike traditional long handles.

Best bang for your buck: Calphalon's Classic Nonstick Covered Sauté Pan

Our take: This mid-sized Calphalon pan has the same great quality but at a reasonable price.

What we like: Made from hard anodized aluminum for quick and even heating. Nonstick coating. Stay cool handle with loop handle opposite.

What we dislike: Nonstick layer can become damaged.

Choice 3: Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless Steel Sauté Pan

Our take: If you like to cook with stainless steel, this is a great choice, but it does have a few quirks.

What we like: Not too large or too small. Long cool-touch handle and helper handle. Drip-free pouring rim. Sturdy riveted handle. Stainless steel is non-reactive.

What we dislike: Food can easily stick to stainless steel pans if you don't have your technique down.

