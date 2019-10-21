The best sauna suit

Sauna suits are designed to make you sweat excessively during a workout. If you're looking to drop weight fast, whether you're a wrestler or just want to reduce body fat, suiting up in one of these products has been proven by studies to help with weight loss and speed up your metabolic rate.

These suits vary in their materials, coverage, ventilation, and other features, so it's important to consider your needs before making a decision.

It's important to choose a sauna suit made from quality materials designed to enhance your workout and weight-loss goals. Read this shopping guide on all you need to know about sauna suits, including top product recommendations, like Kutting's neoprene suit, which offers sizes to fit most body types.

Considerations when choosing sauna suits

Materials

Sauna suits are typically constructed from the following materials:

PVC (polyvinyl chloride) is a synthetic, plastic material that is very effective at trapping in heat. However, it can be difficult to regulate body temperature in PVC suits, which means you can become faint or even pass out. This material is also prone to ripping.

Nylon is a more durable synthetic material than PVC and will last longer, though it will eventually break down as well. Nylon sauna suits can also trap in too much heat, so they also carry safety concerns.

Neoprene is a rubbery material that makes for the most durable suit. It also holds up in the most high-intensity workouts. Neoprene is a very flexible material that provides a full range of motion. Lastly, neoprene is constructed of closed cells that keep sweat away from your body.

Size

Sauna suits often come in unisex sizes from XS to 8XL. It's best to check with the manufacturer's guidelines, which are based on weight, height, and chest measurements, rather than just going by size.

Fit

A sauna suit should fit snugly but not too tightly. You still want to have a good range of motion while working out. If you opt for neoprene, you won't need to change the size of a sauna suit as you lose weight because you can still generate sweat when it has a looser fit.

Features

Coverage

Sauna suits come in different styles. Some have long sleeves and ankle-length bottoms. Others feature short sleeves and short bottoms. Also be aware that some suits are one piece, like a wetsuit, while others come as separate pieces: top and bottom. All style options are effective, as long as they cover the upper legs, torso, upper arms, and chest.

Ventilation

To avoid becoming faint or passing out, opt for a sauna suit that offers some breathability. It's important to have some ventilation, often placed in the under arm or inner leg area, to keep you from overheating. Look for mesh or knit ventilation zones.

Closures

Because sauna suits fit snugly, you want to select one with comfortable closures that don't irritate the skin. Zippers are highly convenient but can put pressure on the skin. Hook-and-loop closures are a good alternative to this. Some suits just simply slip on with no closures, though these can be tricky to get in and out of.

Pockets

Pockets are a great feature to carry small belongings on a workout. If possible, purchase a sauna suit with pockets that can fasten closed so you don't have to worry about losing your keys at the gym or on a run.

Price

Expect to pay between $10 and $110 for a sauna suit. The least expensive suits are made from PVC, while ones starting at $60 are made of neoprene.

FAQ

Q. What should I wear under my sauna suit?

A. Tight-fitting, lightweight undergarments are the best option to help you absorb some of the sweat generated by wearing a sauna suit without adding extra bulk.

Q. What safety tips should I be aware of when exercising in a sauna suit?

A. Always consult with your doctor before starting a new exercise regimen, including wearing a sauna suit. Don't exercise longer than 60 minutes while wearing one. Be sure your suit has proper ventilation and stay hydrated throughout your workout.

Sauna suits we recommend

Best of the best: Kutting's Weight Sauna Suit

Our take: A premium neoprene sauna suit that'll fit most body types.

What we like: Unisex sizes range from from XS to 6XL. High-quality construction is very durable and worth the investment.

What we dislike: Material may feel slightly restrictive, especially during workouts.

Best bang for your buck: ARD-Champs' Heavy-Duty, Anti-Rip Sweat Suit

Our take: A highly durable suit at an unbeatable price point.

What we like: Heavy duty material resists rips and holds up over time. Unisex fit ranges from XS to 8XL.

What we dislike: For best fit, go one size up.

Choice 3: 4Fit's Heavy-Duty Sweat Suit

Our take: A nylon-PVC suit that's affordable and offers maximum comfort.

What we like: Rubberized inner lining promotes both sweating and range of motion during workouts. Elasticized cuffs designed to keep in heat.

What we dislike: While there are many sizing options, sizes run small.

