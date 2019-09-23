Whether you whip up extravagant recipes every night or your idea of home cooking is pasta and jarred marinara, you need a sauce pan. Despite the name, sauce pans are used for way more than just making sauces -- they're also handy for boiling vegetables, simmering soup, and cooking rice.

In this guide, you'll find all the details you need to choose the best sauce pan, plus a few recommendations. Our top choice is the All-Clad Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Sauce Pan, a solid option that conducts heat well for even cooking.

Considerations when choosing sauce pans

Material

You can buy sauce pans in a range of materials, including stainless steel and aluminum. Some have a nonstick coating.

Stainless steel sauce pans are great all-around options and extremely popular. But stainless steel isn't the best conductor of heat, so look for a model with an aluminum core for more even heat distribution.

Aluminum is a better conductor of heat than stainless steel, but raw aluminum is a reactive metal and can impart a flavor into your food. Although you can find some cheap raw aluminum sauce pans, we advise against them. Hard anodized aluminum is a different matter; the anodizing process makes aluminum nonreactive and gives it a natural nonstick finish.

Nonstick pans are often made from aluminum with a Teflon or similar nonstick coating. These pans are great if you like to cook without oil, but nonstick coating can get scratched and peel off over time. Plus, some people believe there are health risks associated with the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) contained in these coatings.

Size

Choose a sauce pan of an appropriate size for the amount of food you want to cook. Compact one-quart pans are best for small jobs, such as heating milk or melting butter. Midsize, or two- to three-quart pans, are great for small and medium households. Four- and five-quart pans are best for large households or batch cooking.

Features

Lid

The majority of sauce pans come with a lid, but you shouldn't assume that one is always included. Some lids are made from solid metal and others from glass with a metal rim and handle. Glass lids let you check on the progress of your cooking without letting out heat.

Handle

Some cheap sauce pans have plastic handles, but the majority are made from metal. Occasionally, you'll find a wooden handle, but this is becoming less common. Ideally, metal handles should have a cool-touch feature so they don't become hot to the touch with use.

Pouring lip

You can find sauce pans that have a notch in the rim for easier pouring. This is called a pouring lip.

Price

You can find cheap, aluminum sauce pans for as little as $10 to $20 on one end of the price spectrum and high-end brass or 18/10 stainless steel options on the other end, costing up to $100 to $150. Of course, there are plenty of solid options between these two extremes.

FAQ

Q. Are sauce pans dishwasher-safe?

A. If doing the dishes by hand just isn't an option for you, choose a sauce pan that's dishwasher safe. You can't safely wash all sauce pans in the dishwasher, but luckily, the majority of new sauce pans made today are dishwasher-safe.

Q. Are sauce pans oven-safe?

A. Some recipes call for ingredients to be transferred from the cooktop to the oven. If you can use the same pan for both, it's efficient and saves you from dirtying more dishes than necessary. Check the product description to find out whether a sauce pan is oven-safe. Generally those with metal handles can safely go in the oven (assuming they don't have any other wooden or plastic parts), but they may have a maximum safe temperature between 400ºF and 600°F.

Sauce pans we recommend

Best of the best: All-Clad's Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Sauce Pan

Our take: This model is made from three bonded layers, including an aluminum core to produce more even heating than solid stainless steel models.

What we like: Looks sleek and shiny. Oven-safe and dishwasher-safe. Long cool-touch handle. Includes a lid. Available in a range of sizes.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Cuisinart's MultiClad Pro Stainless Steel Three-Quart Saucepan

Our take: A large three-quart sauce pan that's reasonably priced, considering its three-ply construction.

What we like: Features an aluminum core for better heat distribution. Tapered rim for easier pouring. Oven-safe up to 550°F. Cool-touch metal handle.

What we dislike: Not as sturdily constructed as high-end pans.

Choice 3: Cooks Standard's Three-Quart Hard Anodized Nonstick Saucepan

Our take: Thanks to its hard anodized aluminum construction, this sauce pan is naturally nonstick.

What we like: Heats evenly without hot spots. Includes a glass lid. Oven-safe up to 450°F.

What we dislike: Doesn't work on induction cooktops.



Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.