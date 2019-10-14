The best sandwich maker

If you think sandwiches are just for lunch, think again. Depending on what you fill your sandwich with -- and even what type of bread you use -- you can make one that's hearty enough for dinner even on your hungriest nights. To take your sandwich-making game up a notch, you'll definitely want a sandwich maker for your countertop. It allows you to make delicious pressed or toasted sandwiches and paninis with ease, so you can feed your family in no time. Some sandwich makers can even be used as a grill or griddle, which means you can also prepare other foods like burgers and waffles.

We've included a few product recommendations, too, like our top pick, the Breville Panini Duo 1500-Watt Nonstick Panini Press, which features a floating hinge with four height settings to accommodate sandwiches in a variety of thicknesses.

Considerations when choosing sandwich makers

Type

Panini press sandwich makers: These make paninis similar to those you can order in cafés and delis. They have a top griddle plate that leaves lines on the panini and a flat bottom plate to cook the sandwich evenly. A panini maker can usually accommodate thicker bread, and some can also be used as grills.

Deep-fill sandwich makers: These feature triangular indentations in the plates that create sealed pockets to keep your sandwich fillings in place without leaking out. They're ideal if you like a lot of fillings in your sandwich, but they can't be used for making anything other than sandwiches.

Flat-plate sandwich makers: Featuring two flat plates that toast the outside of the bread and heat the fillings inside, these sandwich makers can sometimes be used to make other foods like pancakes or eggs.

Breakfast sandwich makers: Breakfast sandwich makers have round rings to hold the bread and a cooking surface for preparing eggs and other breakfast foods. They can be tricky to use, but if you like to make breakfast sandwiches at home, you may find it helpful.

Size

Sandwich makers are available in a few different sizes. You can usually find small makers that can only fit two sandwiches, made with standard-sized bread, at one time. Large models can make as many as four sandwiches, with standard-sized bread, at once. Larger models are obviously ideal for larger families or groups, but they do use more space on the counter or in your cabinet.

Nonstick plates

To make your sandwich maker easier to use and clean, opt for a model with nonstick heating plates. You won't have to worry about the cheese that melts out of your sandwich sticking to the cooking surface because you can wipe away any mess with a damp rag.

Features

Removable/reversible plates

Some sandwich makers feature removable plates. If you can take the plates out of the maker, you'll have a much easier time cleaning it because you can bring the plates over to the sink without having to worry about the rest of the appliance becoming wet.

High-end models with removable plates often allow you to reverse or swap out the plates to change the cooking surface, too. For example, you might be able to turn a flat plate around to use the grill side that's on the back.

Floating hinge

If you like to make thick sandwiches with lots of fillings, opt for a sandwich maker with a floating hinge. The hinge allows for a few possible height options, so the maker can still close properly and offer even cooking no matter the size of the sandwich.

Adjustable heat settings

Many sandwich makers have a single heat setting. You turn the unit on, and it heats to one predetermined temperature. Other high-end models have adjustable heat settings, so you're able to choose a temperature setting to give you more control over how your sandwich or other food cooks.

Price

Sandwich makers can cost anywhere from $15 to $300. You'll usually pay between $15 and $40 for a basic model that can handle two sandwiches at one time. For a more versatile sandwich maker that can also be used as a grill or griddle and offers special features, you'll typically spend $35 to $70.

FAQ

Q. Should I grease a sandwich maker if it has nonstick plates?

A. It's not necessary, but it's a good idea to use some oil or butter to lightly grease the plates anyway. You can also apply the oil or butter directly to the outside of your bread to ensure it has plenty of flavor.

Q. Can I use any type of bread in a sandwich maker?

A. It depends on the type of sandwich maker you have. A deep-fill sandwich maker can only use standard bread, but a panini press or flat plate sandwich maker can usually take any kind of bread regardless of its shape or thickness.

Sandwich makers we recommend

Best of the best: Breville's Panini Duo Nonstick Panini Press

Our take: Offers a variety of special features, and allows you to make sandwiches in a range of thicknesses, making it the best available model on the market.

What we like: Features durable construction that can toast, grill, melt, and cook food in a hurry. Has a floating hinge that allows for four different height settings. Top grill plate creates distinctive lines for paninis. Cooking surface is nonstick and scratch-resistant.

What we dislike: Pricier than other options. Cooking plates aren't removable. Some buyers are bothered by the lack of an on/off button.

Best bang for your buck: Hamilton Beach's Panini Press Gourmet Sandwich Maker

Our take: A budget-friendly model that offers solid performance despite some less-than-helpful features.

What we like: Floating hinge accommodates sandwiches of various sizes and allows for even cooking. Features a nonstick cooking surface and a top lid lock. Sits upright for convenient storage. Chrome finish offers an attractive look on your countertop.

What we dislike: Doesn't have variable temperature controls, so some users experience burnt sandwiches. Plates aren't removable, which makes it difficult to clean.

Choice 3: Cuisinart's Dual-Sandwich Nonstick Electric

Our take: A basic model that makes delicious sandwiches but doesn't offer as much versatility as other sandwich makers.

What we like: Cooks sandwiches quickly and evenly to a golden-brown color. Deep pockets accommodate plenty of filling. Can also be used to make French toast and omelets. Comes with a three-year warranty.

What we dislike: Doesn't fit thick food items as well as other models. Plates aren't removable, so they can be difficult to clean.

