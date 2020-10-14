The best sand wedge

When you're in the middle of an excellent round of golf, it seems inevitable that your ball lands in a greenside bunker. Next time it happens, don't worry -- be prepared and reach for a sand wedge.

Sand wedges are crafted with one goal in mind: to get your ball out of the bunker. The face of the sand wedge is sharper than other clubs in your bag, and coupled with a bounce, it allows the ball to "pop" into the air and back onto the green in one clear shot.

To help you find the right sand wedge, we've created this buying guide covering everything you need to know. We're also sharing a few recommendations, including our top choice, the Callaway JAWS MD5 Chrome Sand Wedge, which remains a favorite among seasoned players for its quality craftsmanship.

Considerations when choosing sand wedges

Playing with a sand wedge

As its name implies, a sand wedge helps get a ball out of a bunker, but that's not all it's good for. Many golfers use sand wedges from the fairway, rough, or fringe of the green. Since there aren't any rules prohibiting its use, a sand wedge remains fair game in these situations.

Sand wedge angles

A traditional sand wedge is a club whose club face angle typically measures between 54 and 56 degrees. Selecting a sand wedge angle is determined by personal preference. According to some golfers, it's a good idea to buy a sand wedge whose angle isn't too close to the angle of your next wedges to achieve a well-rounded assortment of clubs.

Bounce angle

A term you'll hear when comparing sand wedges is the bounce angle. This refers to the angle of the sole of the club to the ground. Choosing a bounce angle is determined by your swing style, as well as the conditions in which you're playing golf.

Low-bounce sand wedges, which are relatively hard to find, have bounce angles of 6 degrees or fewer. These are recommended for firm ground or heavy sand because they won't bounce off these surfaces.

Most golfers use a standard-bounce wedge, which has a bounce angle of 7 to 12 degrees. It's suitable for the average golfer with a decent swing. A standard-bounce sand wedge is also considered to be fairly beginner-friendly.

High-bounce sand wedges are preferred for fine sand or dampened ground and have a bounce angle of 12 to 18 degrees. They're angled and contoured in such a way that it prevents the club from sinking into the ground and flattening out the swing angle.

Price

Entry-level sand wedges cost $30 to $50, and given their simple designs, they're great for new golfers. Mid-range sand wedges may allow you to choose bounce design and run closer to $90. High-end sand wedges cost as much as $200 and are designed with multiple features that appeal to experienced golfers.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to have a sand wedge?

A. Many golfers agree sand wedges are essential because they could make or break your game if your ball lands in a bunker. Some golfers choose to buy entry-level sand wedges. Even if they don't use it often, when they do use the sand wedge, it will more than pay for itself.

Q. Does the finish matter on a sand wedge?

A. Some golfers prefer sand wedges and other clubs with darker or matte finishes. Shiny silver clubs tend to create glare, which is incredibly distracting to golfers as they line up to swing.

Sand wedges we recommend

Best of the best: Callaway JAWS MD5 Chrome Sand Wedge

Our take: An engineered design that helps golfers maintain the best swing path possible.

What we like: Groove design adds a high backspin rate. Advanced golfers will appreciate the club face's shape.

What we dislike: An expensive option that's best for experienced golfers.

Best bang for your buck: Wilson Harmonized Sand Wedge

Our take: A decent option for novice golfers who want to try a sand wedge without breaking the bank.

What we like: Super durable construction with an all-steel design. Feels as if you're playing with an iron, so it's comfortable and familiar.

What we dislike: Lacks the contact that experienced players are looking for.

Choice 3: Tommy Armour VCG Sand Wedge

Our take: An affordable sand wedge that's a solid choice for the average golfer.

What we like: Features an optimized center of gravity for better control and performance. Proprietary groove pattern is effective at displacing sand and turf.

What we dislike: Not as feature-packed as some low handicap golfers would prefer.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.