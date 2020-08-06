The best sand pool filter

A sand pool filter is usually cheaper to buy and run than cartridge models, so it's no surprise they're popular. However, it's not all about the money, so we've been looking at whether this is truly your best choice.

We've put together a quick and easy-to-understand guide to help you make up your mind, and we've made a few recommendations. Our top pick, the Hayward ProSeries Sand Filter, comes from a maker renowned for quality and reliability, and offers effective solutions for pools of all types and sizes.

Considerations when choosing sand pool filters

Sand, cartridge, or DE?

A sand pool filter is mechanically simple, so they tend to hold up well over time. They don't take up a lot of space, competent DIYers can install them, and maintenance demands are modest. With all those benefits, you might wonder why all pool owners don't use them.

Where cartridge and DE (diatomaceous earth) filters score higher is filtration levels. Sand pool filters handle particles down to about 20 microns, cartridge filters down to 10 microns, and DE models down to about 5 microns.

How important that is will depend on your viewpoint. The naked eye can't see things less than 35 microns, so all types of filters give you visually clear water. Conversely, bacteria and viruses are under 5 microns, so no type of pool filter can trap them. Additionally, the earth in DE filters is extremely irritating to eyes and airways, so their use is in decline.

So, if you were given two glasses of water, one from a cartridge filter and one from a sand pool filter, you couldn't tell the difference without a microscope. Cartridge models remain popular, although they require greater initial investment, and running costs are higher. The only significant drawback with sand type is that some pool water is lost when "backwashing" (a quick cleaning process), so occasionally you may need to rebalance the chemicals.

Features

A sand pool filter is usually rated by diameter, and most are anywhere from 10 to 36 inches. It gives an indication of the amount of sand it contains, which directly relates to the size of pool it's suitable for. At the smaller end, a 10-inch tank will handle pools of up to about 9,000 gallons. A 36-inch model will be good for five times that.

Flow rate is another important number, usually given as GPH (gallons per hour), though sometimes GPM (gallons per minute). Your sand pool filter should have roughly the same flow rate as your pool pump (slightly higher is OK). If not, the pump will struggle to push water through efficiently, leading to increased wear and higher energy bills. Generally, it's recommended that the flow rate is sufficient to filter the contents of the pool in eight hours.

Filters can be designed for above-, on-, or in-ground pools, though frequently they can be used for either. Multiport valves are a common feature, enabling you to select different functions by turning a switch (usually mounted conveniently on the top). Timers are another extra that makes life easier.

Do bear in mind that most of these are filters only -- often a pump is not included. If you don't have one already, you'll need to order that separately.

Price

The smallest above-ground models start at just over $100, with in-ground models about $50 more. Prices rise roughly in line with capacities, so most will pay anywhere from $250 and $800, though high-capacity filters can be well over $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Are sand pool filters easy to maintain?

A. Yes. The pressure reading will tell you when it needs backwashing, which takes just a few minutes every two or three weeks. The sand will last several years.

Q. Do I need special sand?

A. Yes. It's silica sand, and it will have a number (often #20, but check your manual to be sure). You can also use something called zeolites in many filters. Although the particles are larger (so you typically only need half as much) they actually offer slightly better filtration.

Sand pool filters we recommend

Best of the best: Hayward's ProSeries Sand Filter

Our take: Corrosion-proof construction and precision engineering make for a high-efficiency solution.

What we like: Terrific reliability and durability for above-, on-, and some in-ground pools, delivering a flow rate of 2,000 GPH (larger models also available). Seven-position valve maximizes functions. Large drain for rapid winterization.

What we dislike: Premium price. A few have had problems with leaks.

Best bang for your buck: Yescom's 16-Inch Pool Sand Filter

Our take: All the functionality you'd expect, for a remarkably competitive price.

What we like: Can be used as an above- or in-ground filter, running at 1,800 GPH. Easy to install (though instructions aren't great). Rugged construction. Low cost.

What we dislike: A number of faults have been reported, and support is poor.

Choice 3: Intex's Krystal Clear Sand Pump Filter

Our take: High-quality option for smaller pools from one of the leading brands.

What we like: Reliable and efficient 1,200 GPH filter has six control functions and convenient 24-hour timer. A GFCI is included for safer electrical connection.

What we dislike: Quality-control issues, particularly with threads, can make installation difficult.

