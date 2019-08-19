With so many televisions on the market, you want one you can trust. Choosing a Samsung TV means it's highly likely to be of excellent quality -- Samsung is known for its top-end TVs with excellent picture quality and features.

Our guide provides all the basics you need to buy the best Samsung TV. Our top choice is the Samsung Flat 75" QLED 4K UHD 6 Series Smart TV. This mammoth model is one of the best Samsung TVs on the market, with a QLED screen and exceptional depth of color.

Considerations when choosing Samsung TVs

Screen size

Samsung TVs range in size from compact 28-inch models to enormous 82-inch models. It's nice to have a large screen -- especially in the room where you watch TV most often -- but it shouldn't be so large that it looks disproportionately huge compared to the size of your room. Remember that screen size is measured across the diagonal, not horizontally.

Resolution

The resolution of a screen is the amount of pixels it can display. The higher the resolution, the sharper and more realistic the image. Today's gold standard is 4K resolution, which is found on all high-end Samsung TVs. Less expensive models may have 720p standard HD resolution or 1,080p full HD resolution.

Refresh rate

The refresh rate (also referred to as the motion rate) is the number of times the picture refreshes each second. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the image. This makes the most difference for fast-paced programming, such as sports or fight scenes. Most Samsung TVs have a refresh rate of either 120 or 240Hz.

Features

QLED

QLED is Samsung's most impressive screen technology found on high-end models only. It uses a layer of "quantum dots" to produce incredibly vivid colors.

OneRemote

The Samsung OneRemote is capable of controlling all the devices connected to your TV, so you don't need to worry about keeping track of several different controllers.

Ambient mode

Some Samsung TVs have an ambient mode which displays a range of patterns or pleasant background images.

Cord storage

If you hate the look of wires running down the back of your TV, choose a model with clean cord storage for a neater appearance.

Samsung TV prices

You can find some small, basic Samsung TVs for less than $300, whereas the largest and most high-tech models cost around $3,000. Of course, there are plenty of decent models somewhere in between these two figures.

FAQ

Q. What is a smart TV?

A. A smart TV is any TV that connects directly to WiFi. This allows you to use your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Hulu without requiring an extra device such as the Amazon Firestick. Almost all Samsung TVs sold new today are smart TVs. In fact, the term is likely to fall out of use eventually, because every television will be a smart TV.

Q. Can I mount my Samsung TV on the wall?

A. The vast majority of Samsung TVs are wall-mountable -- some models even include all the necessary mounting hardware. You can mount your TV on the wall yourself, but we recommend hiring a professional to do it unless you're completely confident in your abilities. The last thing you want is your new television crashing to the floor because you mounted it improperly.

Samsung TVs we recommend

Best of the best: Samsung Flat 75" QLED 4K UHD 6 Series Smart TV

Our take: The large 75-inch screen is impressive, but this exceptional TV has far more to offer than just its size.

What we like: Uses Bixby Voice for hands-free controlling. Truly excellent picture quality with rich colors and incredible clarity. Uses the OneRemote and a universal guide for all your content.

What we dislike: The price is simply too high for many buyers.

Best bang for your buck: Samsung Flat 55" 4K UHD 8 Series Smart LED TV

Our take: Considering its size and quality, this TV offers excellent value for money. The picture isn't as great as QLED models but it still outshines your average television.

What we like: Utilizes smart features for your convenience. Dynamic crystal color gives an impressive color range. Motion rate of 240Hz for smooth picture.

What we dislike: Base feels a little flimsy.

Choice 3: Samsung FLAT 65" QLED 4K UHD 6 Series Smart TV

Our take: This slim, lightweight QLED TV is large enough for most at 65 inches, but you can buy even larger sizes up to a whopping 82 inches.

What we like: OneRemote lets you control all devices from a single controller. Clean cord storage looks neat. QColor technology uses a billion more shades than average.

What we dislike: Many customers don't appreciate the ads and bloatware.

