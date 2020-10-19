The best Samsung tablet of 2020

If you want a quality Android tablet from a well-known and trusted manufacturer, Samsung tablets should be high on your list of options.

You can find a range of Samsung tablets to suit most needs and budgets, all of which have the quality you'd expect from a Samsung device.

We've researched the latest Samsung tablets to bring you the best of 2020. Included on our list of favorites are two excellent new products plus one long-standing pick that still stands up to scrutiny.

Best Samsung tablets of 2020

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: An excellent tablet that's new to our top spot. It's reasonably sized and comes with its own detachable keyboard for easier typing.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A: The Tab A is one of Samsung's more basic and affordable tablets, but it performs well, and is a great choice for buyers on a budget. We're so sure of this model that it's our only returning pick.

3. Samsung Galaxy View2: Thanks to its large screen size, this is the ideal tablet for streaming movies and TV shows, though it can be a little impractical to carry around. It's another new addition to our top three.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a Samsung tablet

Samsung tablets use the Android operating system, so most buyers find them highly intuitive to use if they already have Android phones. You'll have access to the Google Play Store, allowing you to download all manner of apps, from streaming services to games to meditation programs.

Screen size of Samsung tablets ranges from around 8 to 17 inches, depending on your chosen model. Some give you a choice of two or three screen sizes, whereas others are available in one size only. Smaller tablets are lighter and more portable, but the tradeoff is that the display is smaller. An 8-inch tablet might not be significantly larger than your phone, making it practically redundant.

Most Samsung tablets have both front and rear cameras. The front cameras are great for video calls and selfies, while the rear cameras are useful for anything else. Tablets don't tend to have as advanced camera technology as comparable smartphones, but you can still take some decent photos and videos.

Samsung tablets come with WiFi as standard, so you can use them online anywhere you have access to WiFi. You can, however, choose optional cell service, so you can use mobile data anywhere, but you'll need to pay an extra monthly fee to the service provider.

You can find some basic Samsung tablets with small screen sizes for around $150, while top models cost as much as $750.

FAQ

Q. Can a Samsung tablet replace a laptop?

A. A Samsung tablet can't do everything that a laptop can do -- especially if you use your laptop to run software that takes a lot of working memory, such as Photoshop. However, it can replace some of the more basic, day-to-day functions of a laptop. So, if you mostly just browse social media sites, read news, and stream videos on your laptop, a tablet can do all that with ease. Some Samsung tablets even come with external keyboards (or you can buy them separately), so you can more easily use your tablet for word processing or quickly replying to emails.

Q. How do I conserve the battery life on my Samsung tablet?

A. If you want to squeeze a little extra battery life out of your Samsung tablet to get you through the rest of a train journey or type a few more emails when out and about, you can engage battery-saving mode. If you don't need them for what you're doing, disabling WiFi, mobile data, and Bluetooth will significantly increase your battery life.

In-depth reviews for best Samsung tablets

Best of the best: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

What we like: The S6 is mighty enough to run memory-heavy applications thanks to its powerful processor. It comes with the S-pen stylus to draw or take notes. Excellent display and bright screen.

What we dislike: You get less usable storage space than the amount specified due to the OS and bundled apps.

Best bang for your buck: Samsung Galaxy Tab A

What we like: A versatile tablet with a range of options for screen size and built-in storage. It's affordable and perfect for everyday use. Excellent battery life.

What we dislike: Only 2GB RAM, so it can run slowly.

Choice 3: Samsung Galaxy View2

What we like: Features a huge 17.3-inch screen with full HD display. The stand is useful for what this tablet does best -- streaming video. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos sound.

What we dislike: A little large for general use.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.