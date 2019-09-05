The best Samsung smartwatch

Samsung launched their first smartwatch in 2013, and while it captivated tech enthusiasts around the world, the Korean tech giant continues to impress with each new smartwatch they release. There are multiple smartwatches available from Samsung today, and while each has its unique perks, these all-around convenient devices are far too expensive to buy without comparing between smartwatches to learn which one is best suited for your wrist. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. Our top pick is the Gear S3 Frontier, which features Bluetooth-powered hands-free calling, surprisingly precise GPS tracking functionality, and military-grade durability.

Considerations when choosing Samsung smartwatches

Watch style

Health: Nearly all Samsung smartwatches monitor your heart rate, sleep activity, and other aspects of your daily health, but fitness-focused models often sport a minimalist design and expanded exercise-monitoring features.

Style: The remainder of Samsung's smartwatches combine the premium communication and core monitoring features you want, while replacing some sport- and exercise-related functions with a timelessly stylish watch face and band.

Size: Both the face and wristband of a smartwatch are measured in millimeters. For reference, the face of the average Samsung smartwatch measures between 42 and 49 millimeters, a small band is considered to be around 125 to 170 millimeters, and a large band is sized from 155 to 210 millimeters.

Android vs. iOS: Although every Samsung smartwatch is compatible with all modern Android and iOS smartphones, some features may be limited or unavailable when paired with an iPhone due to the device's reliance on certain aspects of Android software.

Features

Customizability

Samsung designed their series of smartwatches to be as stylish as they are functional, and many of these devices feature numerous customization options, including a wide range of downloadable digital faces and alternate watch straps available in countless colors and styles.

Health tracking

Although specific health tracking features will vary between models, some of the many activities Samsung's smartwatches may monitor include steps taken, heart rate, stress level, sleep motion, and certain exercises.

Durability

Every one of Samsung's smartwatches were built to last, but some are more durable than others. Examples include the Galaxy Watch's ability to survive being submerged up to five feet for up to 30 minutes, and the Gear Sport's protection against extreme temperatures.

Communication capabilities

Some of Samsung's smartwatches provide convenient wrist-mounted communication options. For example, the Gear S3 frontier relies on a Bluetooth connection to your smartphone to get texts, emails, and alerts, while the Galaxy Watch can directly call, stream content, and receive texts via your cellular connection.

Price

Samsung's premium smartwatches are priced anywhere between $179 and $339. The cost of an individual Samsung smartwatch depends on a number of factors, including the number of built-in features, additional customization options, and whether it is a newer or older model.

FAQ

Q. What is Samsung Pay?

A. Samsung Pay is an app that stores your credit, gift, and membership cards so you can easily check out at a store by tapping your smartwatch to a compatible credit card reader. This convenient option gives Samsung Pay users the ability to leave their cash and cards safely at home.

Q. Some Samsung smartwatches are "water resistant." What does that mean?

A. The biggest mistake a smartwatch owner can make is confusing water resistant for waterproof. For example, a Gear S3 will shrug off getting splashed when you wash your hands or can track your activity during a swim in the pool.

However, you should dry your Samsung smartwatch thoroughly as soon as possible, rinse it off whenever it is exposed to seawater, and note that it was absolutely not made for scuba diving.

Samsung smartwatches we recommend

Best of the best: Gear S3 Frontier

Our take: Absolutely loaded with an array of precise health and fitness sensors and many helpful ways to stay connected via Bluetooth, the S3 frontier is without a doubt Samsung's most advanced smartwatch.

What we like: You can receive and reply to emails, texts, and incoming phone calls. Water-, dust-, and temperature-resistant. Rotating steel bezel helps to make smartwatch face selections feel natural. Excellent battery life. Tracks GPS location, heart rate, fitness levels, and weather forecast.

What we dislike: While its large screen face makes reading smaller fonts easier, it feels a little chunky as a fitness-focused smartwatch.

Best bang for your buck: Gear Sport

Our take: A fantastic budget smartwatch that's absolutely worth a look for anyone motivated by a health-conscious lifestyle.

What we like: Fairly affordable. Water resistant. Impressive four-day battery life. Excellent sleep-tracking functionality and the ability to closely monitor your swimming activities. Easy to swap out 20-millimeter band. Excellent Spotify integration.

What we dislike: Not as durable as some other Samsung smartwatches.

Choice 3: Galaxy Watch

Our take: Its ability to track 40 different workout exercises and connectivity with a wide range of iOS, Android, and smart home devices only scratch the surface of what this versatile smartwatch is capable of.

What we like: Available in two sizes and three colors. Samsung Pay NFC compatibility. Water resistant. Battery lasts days between charges. Tracks calories, sleep patterns, heart rate, etc. Supports many handy apps. Scratchproof.

What we dislike: As impressive as the Galaxy Watch is, this is a particularly pricey smartwatch.

Arnold Carreiro is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.