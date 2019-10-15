The best Samsung Galaxy tablet

The mobile tablet game is no longer a one-horse race. A number of technology companies are touting their tablets, but Samsung is lengths ahead of the rest of the pack. Not only do Samsung's Galaxy tablets offer some of the most advanced technology on the market, but users can't sing their praises enough when it comes to convenience and usability. A number of companies offer Android-based tablets, but none offer the variety of Samsung.

If you're ready to get a new Samsung tablet, continue reading -- our buying guide can help you through the process. We've even included reviews of some favorites, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen. Artists and casual users alike will be impressed with its balance between portability and a hefty 256GB of storage.

Considerations when choosing Samsung Galaxy tablets

Display size

Samsung Galaxy tablets come in the following (diagonal) screen sizes: 7, 7.7, 8, 8.9, 9.7, and 10.1 inches. While smaller screen sizes are more portable and convenient for on-the-go use, larger sizes are better for watching movies and doing complex work in graphics or art. The 10.1-inch model is the best option available for streaming entertainment.

Resolution

Most of the larger Samsung Galaxy tablet models have full HD resolution of at least 1920 x 1080 pixels. Smaller models, such as the 7.7-inch tablet, may not have full HD resolution capabilities.

Battery life

Most Samsung Galaxy tablet batteries last between six and 14 hours of continuous use. Think about how you plan to use your tablet when deciding what length of battery life you require.

Internet connection

While all Samsung Galaxy tablets have the ability to connect to the internet via a WiFi connection, not all have cellular network connectivity. If you plan to get a Galaxy tablet with cellular capability, be prepared to buy a monthly cellular plan.

Operating system

While most Samsung tablets operate using the Android OS, some models make use of the mobile Windows OS. Consider which operating system you wish to use before choosing your Samsung Galaxy tablet.

RAM

RAM refers to the memory available in your tablet for processing different tasks. Samsung Galaxy tablets have between 1.5GB and 4GB of processing RAM. The higher the RAM, the more quickly your tablet works and the more adept it is at processing multiple tasks at once.

Storage space

Storage space refers to the amount of memory available for storing data, such as applications, music, photos, and video. Most Galaxy tablets have between 8GB and 256GB of internal memory. Some also have a micro SD card slot, allowing you to expand the memory even further.

Features

S Pen

Some Galaxy tablets now come equipped with an S pen. This is a small pen that is used both to control the tablet in place of your finger and to work on art programs. Artists find the S Pen useful because it mimics the mechanics of drawing with a traditional pen or pencil. This is the way art is often made in the 21st century.

Price

Most Samsung Galaxy tablets cost between $75 and $700. For $150, you can get a Galaxy tablet that likely has 8GB of internal storage space and minimal extra features. If you spend $300, most Samsung tablets have at least 32GB of storage space and an additional micro SD slot. $700 Samsung Galaxy tablets have up to 256GB of storage and the largest screens available.

FAQ

Q. What's the best way to extend my Samsung Galaxy tablet's battery life?

A. Using Power Save Mode on your Galaxy tablet is the best way to conserve battery power when you're running low. Additionally, if you reduce the brightness and turn off Bluetooth and/or WiFi (assuming they're not in use), you can extend your battery life by quite a lot.

Q. Can I attach a standard keyboard to my Samsung Galaxy tablet?

A. Yes. If you want the convenience of a full-size keyboard when using your Samsung tablet, you can either use a Bluetooth keyboard or connect one via USB with a special USB adapter that connects directly to the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy tablets we recommend

Best of the best: Samsung's Galaxy Tab S4 With S Pen

Our take: The perfect tool for budding artists and professionals alike.

What we like: The bright screen is especially useful for artists. RAM-heavy tasks are easily managed by this powerful tablet.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Samsung's Galaxy TAB A, 10.1-inch

Our take: One of the best options for streaming videos due to large screen size and high resolution.

What we like: Able to run processor-straining programs such as graphics apps without too much trouble.

What we dislike: Charging cord is too short.

Choice 3: Samsung's Galaxy Tab S5E

Our take: A lightweight model with heavyweight features.

What we like: Weighs less than a pound. The widescreen display is great for watching movies.

What we dislike: Some users complained of freezing screens.

