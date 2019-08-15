Samsonite luggage made its name by sustaining nicks and dings all over the world, which is why it remains the gold standard of modern luggage. It's no surprise that they're the world's largest luggage maker by volume. If you have a need for some of the most sturdy and stylish luggage available, then Samsonite luggage is for you.

Read the following buying guide and reviews for information on the best Samsonite luggage on the market, including our choice for Best of the Best, the Samsonite Omni Expandable Hardside Luggage.

Considerations when choosing Samsonite luggage

Material

The first choice you'll have to make is whether you want hard-side or soft-side luggage. While hard-side luggage protects your contents more securely, soft-side is more versatile.

Carry-on or checked?

You'll need to decide if you're interested in luggage that fits carry-on limits, or if you want a larger bag. For most airlines, checked bags should not exceed 62 linear inches. For carry on bags, the maximum is generally 45 linear inches.

Compartments

Generally, soft-side Samsonite luggage has more compartments available for small items. These are usually zipper pockets and can be found both on the inside and the outside of the bag. Most hard-side bags do not have compartments on the outside of the luggage, so consider this when choosing between the two types.

Single piece or set

Samsonite luggage sets come with two to five pieces. They include any number of bag types in addition to large suitcases, such as duffel bags, small carry-ons, and even backpacks. In the long run, getting a set can sometimes be more cost effective than purchasing just a single piece.

Features

Expandable option

An expandable piece of Samsonite luggage is great for those trips where you might be coming home with more than you left with. Expandable bags have a zipper that goes around the outside center of the bag. When unzipped, it reveals an extra strip that adds width to the bag itself, essentially making it a larger piece of luggage. Many Samsonite bags have an expandable feature, so look for one of these if you think it's a feature you might need regularly.

Spinner wheels

Spinner wheels make pushing your bag through the airport much simpler than doing so with two wheels. Spinner wheels rotate 360 degrees at the bottom of the bag, making it easy to push it in any direction, without the need to support any of its weight yourself. If you have children with you who might be able to help, they are much more likely to be capable of assisting with a bag (even a heavy one) with four spinner wheels than with a traditional two-wheeled bag.

Telescoping handle

Telescoping handles extend from the top of the bag for you to use when rolling them. When not in use, they push back into their compartment and become almost unnoticeable. Most of them extend and contract with the use of a small button on top of the handle.

TSA-approved locks

Many Samsonite suitcases and bags come with TSA-approved locks. This is a helpful feature as many travelers want to feel that their luggage is secure from theft. Any locks used on commercial flights must be approved by the TSA, but you can be confident that the lock that comes with your Samsonite luggage will meet that requirement.

Price

Samsonite luggage ranges in price from $60 up to $450. Low-range models are smaller and made of soft-side materials. Mid-range luggage are either soft or hard-sided and include some special features such as spinner wheels. The most expensive models are made of ultra-durable polycarbonate.

FAQ

Q. What are some different ways to lock my luggage?

A. While many Samsonite bags come with built-in TSA approved locks, there are a number of options for you to consider for bags without built-in locks. You can purchase your own lock and choose between a combination or a key lock. Combination locks are great if you don't want the worry of possibly losing a tiny key. On the other hand, if you forget or lose the combination to your lock, you'll be dealing with a similar headache. Either way, a locked bag is more secure than one that isn't

Q. Does Samsonite luggage come with a warranty?

A. Some new Samsonite luggage comes with a warranty that specifically covers manufacturing defects. That means if the bag is damaged from simple wear and tear, the warranty won't cover it. However, if it's obviously a matter of poor manufacturing, you may be able to get the bag replaced if its still within the warranty term dates. You'll need to check the specific warranty terms of any Samsonite luggage you buy for specifics.

Samsonite luggage we recommend

Best of the best: Samsonite Omni Expandable Hardside Luggage With Spinner Wheels

Our take: Solid as a rock, both in material and dependability.

What we like: The 100% polycarbonate hard-side outer layer will protect anything inside from damage.

What we dislike: Polycarbonate can be difficult to repair if dented by mishandling.

Best bang for your buck: Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion Luggage

Our take: Impressive durability at a reasonable price.

What we like: The multiple compartments on the interior make organizing your items a breeze.

What we dislike: The outer shell of the suitcase can scratch easily.

Choice 3: Samsonite Ripstop Wheeled Duffel

Our take: A convenient change of pace for experienced travelers.

What we like: It's very spacious, and the wheels and retractable handle make it a versatile option.

What we dislike: Not as durable as others, but that comes with the territory in a duffel bag.

