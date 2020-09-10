The best salon chair

Salon chairs are designed to be comfortable for clients and practical for stylists or estheticians. Finding a design that strikes a balance can be challenging, especially with so many models on the market. A good place to begin is by focusing your search on salon chairs equipped with the basic functions you need. Whether you need a basic swivel chair for haircuts or a reclining design for skin treatments, there's a salon chair out there to cover your needs.

To find the right one, read our buying guide. We'll bring you up to speed on different designs, plus we're sharing a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice, Best Choice Products' Salon Chair, earns high marks from stylists for its versatility.

Considerations when choosing salon chairs

Comfort

To best accommodate your clientele, choose salon chairs that cover their needs, too. Comfort is a top consideration, so be sure to examine the chair's contours and quality of cushioning. That being said, softer chairs tend to compress too quickly and can end up lumpy. Firmer cushioning is more successful at retaining its shape and tends to be more supportive.

Décor

Style is everything in the world of hair and beauty, and salon chairs are no exception. Some salon owners find chairs whose colors and designs match their décor, but that isn't always the case. For others, sticking with neutral, solid-colored chairs with simple designs is the best option.

Footprint

The footprint of a salon chair certainly affects space, especially if you need considerable distance between stations. In addition to the height and width of the chair, measure how far the chair juts out with its base and footrest. With some salon chairs, this can add as much as 16 to 20 inches to its overall footprint.

Types of salon chairs

Beauty salon chairs: Classic beauty salon chairs feature mid-rise seatbacks and somewhat resemble basic office chairs. Their main features include hydraulic bases to adjust height, as well as a 360-degree swivel function. Most designs feature footrests, but because they're not adjustable, not all clients are able to reach them.

Barbershop chairs: Barbershop chairs have complex designs that recline by as much as 50 degrees for cutting, trimming, or shaving. Some headrests are adjustable, while others are completely removable. Barbershop chairs typically have footrests, some of which consist of simple, all-metal steps. More involved designs feature fully padded platforms that support the lower legs as well.

Massage chairs: Despite their name, massage chairs aren't strictly used in salons to perform massages. Because they recline up to 180 degrees, they're used for waxing, manicure, and pedicure services. Some massage chairs are sold with interchangeable headrests. Some of these are cushioned to support the head, while others are donut-shaped to support face-down services including massages.

Price

Entry-level salon chairs with limited features cost between $130 and $250. More stylish designs and ones with specialized features, such as those used by barbers, run closer to $600. The most expensive designs can cost up to $2,000, as they're more comfortable and have much better aesthetics.

FAQ

Q. Why are there mats beneath salon chairs?

A. These are called anti-fatigue mats, and they provide support and shock absorption to stylists who work long hours on their feet. Some designs cover the area behind the salon chair, while others cover the entire space beneath it.

Q. What type of armrests are best for salon chairs?

A. Some stylists prefer armrests that are cushioned or padded for their clientele. These allow clients to rest their elbows or arms during their appointment. Other stylists prefer more rigid armrests without padding, as they hold up better to wear and tear.

Salon chairs we recommend

Best of the best: Best Choice Products' Salon Chair

Our take: Given its versatility, this chair is a smart choice for salons that offer more than one type of service.

What we like: Cushioned headrest is removable. Frame is constructed with heavy-duty steel and dense cushioning.

What we dislike: Folding and unfolding can be a bit of a hassle if you're pressed for time.

Best bang for your buck: Beauty Style's Classic Hydraulic Styling Chair

Our take: With a simple silhouette and an affordable price tag, this chair is great if you need to buy several at once.

What we like: Contoured seatback and armrests provide extra comfort for clients during longer appointments. Easy to assemble.

What we dislike: Doesn't swivel as smoothly as some may like.

Choice 3: D Salon's Hydraulic Salon/Barber Chair

Our take: Budget-friendly option that covers the basics and has great curb appeal.

What we like: Thick material is highly resistant to wear and tear. Footrest has non-slip details.

What we dislike: Lacks a reclining option, and it's only available in black.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.