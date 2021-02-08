The best sales of the week

Looking to elevate your work-from-home setup or looking to get in shape? Tired of spending so much time cooking or cleaning? We found popular picks on sale that will help you with whatever it is you need this week.

Check out these bargains while they last and start your week off right.

Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill: $649.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $999.99)

It's easy to achieve your fitness goals when you don't have to leave home to get a workout. The T101 treadmill has features to keep you inspired, including a spacious running surface, cooling fan and built-in Bluetooth speakers.

Honeywell Home Smart WiFi Thermostat: $128.75 at Amazon (was $199)

Pair this smart thermostat with your smart assistant to control the temperature in your home with ease. This model by Honeywell features voice control compatibility and a vivid touchscreen with a color background that can be changed to fit your mood or room décor.

Apple EarPods Pro: $199.99 at Amazon: (were $249)

Apple’s enduringly popular AirPods operate wirelessly and offer a comfortable fit with sweat-resistant construction, so they’re great for everything from going for a run to wearing throughout a workday. But best of all is the outstanding audio quality they deliver.

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum: $799 at Amazon (was $999.99)

The i7+ uses smart mapping technology to navigate its surroundings for effectively cleaning all floor surfaces, but this robot vacuum doesn't stop there. Once it returns to its base, it places dirt into the automatic disposal system that only requires emptying about every two months. You'll save $200 now when you upgrade to this smart cleaning machine.

Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven: $119.99 at Macy's (was $149.99)

It doesn't take numerous small appliances to prepare food just the way you like it. The Vortex Plus is both an air fryer and an oven, but can also bake, roast, dehydrate, broil, toast and work as a rotisserie. Its 10-quart capacity is ample space to make portions for the whole family.

Kindle Paperwhite: $94.99-$119.99 at Amazon (was $129.99-$159.99)

With a trim, waterproof build, exceptional battery life and crisp page-like display, the updated Kindle Paperwhite is must-have for avid readers. Choose from several colors and 8 GB or 32 GB storage capacity.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT Tri-Bundle: $374.99 at Backcountry (was $499.99)

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT is the perfect smart tracking device for the serious triathlete. It monitors data for swimming, running and cycling to serve as a powerful tool for achieving fitness goals.

Cuisinart Classic Metal 4-Slice Toaster: $69.99 at Kohl's (was $89.99)

If your toaster has seen better days, it's time to upgrade. The Cuisinart Classic can toast up to four slices at a time with slots that are wide enough to accommodate artisan breads and bagels. Its stainless steel design looks great on any countertop.

Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat: $199.99 at Kohl's (was $299.99)

Graco's 4Ever DLX car seat is likely to be the only one you’ll need as your baby grows. It fits an infant as small as four pounds, then can be used in a forward-facing position as your child gets older. Later, it converts to a high-back and backless booster to accommodate the toddler years and beyond.

Bushnell PowerView 2 16 X 35 Roof Prism Binoculars: $38.99 at Best Buy (were $59.99)

You don't have to break your budget if you’re looking for a pair of powerful binoculars by a top brand. The PowerView 2 binoculars provide 16 by 35 magnification in a durable metal chassis that will hold well for years of use. Considering the reasonable price, you may be surprised to find they are made by Bushnell, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

Mueller Ultimate Single Serve Coffee Maker: $49.97 at Amazon (was $79.99)

We love the simplicity of this single-serve coffee maker. In addition to its small footprint, it brews delicious coffee quickly with the push of a button. It works with most single-cup pods and capsules.

Samsung 82-Inch 6-Series Smart TV: $1,299.99 at Best Buy (was $1,699.99)

The 82-inch screen of this Samsung model will make you feel like you’re at the cinema from the comfort of home. It offers beautiful 4k resolution with crystal display for definition and colors that pop, even when viewing at a distance.

Oribe and Harry Josh Blowout Kit: $320 at Dermstore (was $474)

Harry Josh styling tools plus Oribe products equal salon styles at home. This set comes with a round brush, professional hairdryer, shampoo, conditioner and styling spray by the premium brands for looks you'll love. Storage bag included.

Backcountry Women's Rustler Gore-Tex Stretch Jacket: $287.97 at Backcountry (was $479.95)

Made with waterproof Gore-Tex, the Rustler jacket is designed to keep out moisture when you play in the snow. Roomy pockets, secure closures, and a flexible fit are also part of its feature set that makes it a good choice for hitting the slopes.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.