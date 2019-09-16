Best sales at Macy's for Michael Kors lovers and more

We love the idea of buying luxury items when they're marked down. It gives you that confidence boost that comes with wearing something nice -- without leaving a significant dent in your bank account.

That's why we're excited to take advantage of Michael Kors Fall Fashion Event at Macy's while this designer brand is currently 25% off. If you love the MK brand, there's something for you on this list.

We've gone through the sales to gather our favorite picks, so you can spend less time looking and more time shopping a curated list of the best products. If you're not looking for Michael Kors, we've also included links to some other top-of-the-line items currently available at discounted prices.

We've ordered this list from lowest to highest cost, so take a look at the sales Macy's has to offer right now.

1. Michael Kors Metal Heart Lock Charm

The Metal Heart Lock Charm is the perfect accessory to start your collection of items by the popular designer or to clip onto an MK handbag. It features a pretty heart charm with gold-tone hardware and a durable clip closure. It's only $18.93, a savings of 60% that's available during Macy's special Michael Kors sale event.

2. Fairfield Square Collection Austin 8-Piece Reversible Bedding Ensembles

The Austin Bedding Ensemble stands out for the reversible comforter than gives you more options for an updated look to your bedroom decor. It's available in several colors and sets for beds of different sizes, and includes a comforter, sheets, shams, and bedskirt. The sale price along with the VIP promo code makes your price $41.99.

3. Michael Kors Men's Logo Belt

The Michael Kors Men's Logo Belt is like two belts in one. One side is black and one is mocha brown, plus the buckle is the MK logo. It's marked down from $78 to $57.99.

4. Michael Kors Men's Slim RFID Bifold Wallet

The Men's Bifold Wallet by Michael Kors is on sale this week for $57.99, and offers a slim build embossed with the MK logo. It has numerous card slots and a cash pocket.

5. Michael Kors Crystal Logo Stud Earrings

Can't get enough Michael Kors fashions and accessories? Check out the MK stud earrings that are embellished with crystals and available in your choice of silver, gold, or rose gold tone metal. During Macy's Michael Kors event you won't pay the list price of $95, but $71.25 instead.

6. Michael Kors Dorothy Flex Pumps

Every woman needs a pair of classic slip-on heels, like the Dorothy Flex Pumps by MK that are on sale for $74.25. They are available in several colors in leather or suede, and have 3.25 inch heels with pointed toes for a timeless look.

7. Charter Club Damask Solid Sheet Sets

Now is a great time to upgrade your sheets, because Charter Club Damask Sheet Sets are 30% off on Macy's when you use the VIP promo code. They boast 550-thread count and are made of soft cotton. You can choose from a variety of sizes and solid colors. Depending on the set you choose, you'll get one or two pillow cases with a flat and fitted sheet.

8. Michael Kors Kelsey Nylon Crossbody

The MK Kelsey Crossbody Bag is marked down from $108 to $81, and offers a practical design that's easy to carry whether you are shopping, heading across campus, or out with friends. It features an adjustable strap and water-resistant nylon construction in several stylish colors.

9. Michael Kors Adele Double-Zip Pebble Leather Phone Wristlet

With plenty of card slots and pockets that will fit most smartphones, the Adele Double-Zip Phone Wristlet is ideal for ladies who don't like to carry a full-sized handbag. It's made of leather, available in several colors, and sports the Michael Kors logo in gold-tone hardware. Grab yours now for only $88.50.

10. Michael Kors Lainey Flat Bootie

If you prefer boots with a low profile, check out Michael Kors Lainey Flat Booties that are marked down from $139 to $104.25. The classic look works well with casual and semi-dressy fashions, and minimalist structure is perfect for chilly weather. They are available in several colors and sport zippers with MK logo zipper pulls.

11. Samsonite Lite-Air DLX Under-Seater Wheeled Carry-On Luggage

The Samsonite Lite-Air DLX bag is designed to go with you on flights and meets most airlines' standards for under-seat stowing. In addition, it has room for a 15.6" laptop and USB port. The polyester construction is designed to withstand the wear and tear of travel. The price was $280, but is only $104.99 with the sale and VIP discounts.

12. Michael Kors Women's Sanibel Sunglasses

Michael Kors Sanibel Sunglasses are $119.25 until time runs out on the fall fashion sale. The butterfly-shaped frame is lightweight and attractive, and the polyamide lenses are mirrored for an eyewear look that never goes out of style.

13. Michael Kors Men's Kent Messenger Bag

A messenger bag is a handsome option for men who have items to carry to work or school. Macy's has one by Michael Kors on sale for $125.99 that offers numerous pockets, a laptop compartment, and attractive styling that goes nicely with suits or casual fashions. An adjustable shoulder strap makes it convenient to carry.

14. Lenox Butterfly Meadow Dinnerware Collection

Not only are pieces and sets of the Lenox Butterfly Dinnerware Collection on sale, but they are available at an additional 30% off with the VIP promo code. You can choose from full sets for multiple people or individual pieces, all with patterns from the pretty Butterfly Meadow collection.

15. Michael Kors Plus Size Animal Print Coat

The women's Plus Size Animal Print Coat by Michael Kors comes in larger sizes and made with a blend of polyester and stretchable materials. The fashionable animal print makes it dressy enough for special occasions or work. This mid-length coat is on sale this week from $195 to $146.25.

16. Michael Kors Men's 3-in-1 Jacket

You can wear the Michael Kors Men's 3-in-1 Jacket for numerous occasions and different weather conditions, thanks to the attractive styling and removable vest. This versatile outerwear must-have is marked down during the special MK sale event from $198 to $148.50.

17. Oneida Moda 65-Pc Flatware Set

At only $209.99, the Oneida Moda Flatware Set is available at a significant savings over the regular $300 price. Each piece is made of stainless steel that is safe to clean in the dishwasher. The set services up to 12 people.

18. Michael Kors Voyager East West Leather Tote

The Voyager East West Tote pairs perfectly with contemporary looks, as the quality leather construction is adorned with gold-tone hardware, leopard print, and the iconic MK logo. The special event price is only $223.50, a notable savings over the regular list price of $298.

19. Michael Kors Access Lexington Smartwatch

With a sleek gold tone bracelet and round face with Roman numerals, the Michael Kors Access Lexington watch has classic looks with a surprising twist -- it's actually a smartwatch with the Google Wear operating system. A touchscreen, 8GB storage, and Google assistant are part of its impressive feature set. During the special sale you can own it for $262.50 instead of the regular list price of $350.

20. Michael Kors Men's Camouflage Perforated Leather Bomber Jacket

A bomber jacket has grown in popularity in recent years. Michael Kors' Camouflage Perforated Leather Bomber Jacket has the traditional looks with an attractive camouflage pattern and the designer's logo on the sleeves. It's currently available at an unbeatable price of $359.20 marked down from $898.

