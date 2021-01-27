Best sales to finish the week

We found some end-of-the-week sales that will help you get what you need for your home, yourself, your pets, or your kids without breaking your budget. Discounts worth your attention include a Ninja Foodi blender, a perfect work-from-home laptop, home gym equipment, and even a new mattress. This is also a good place to start for your Valentine’s gifting.

Check out these deals before they’re gone and finish your week with savings.

Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System: $189.99 at Kohl's (was $229.99)

Ninja's blender and processor system earns its name because it is so much more than just a blender. It boasts a powerful 1,400-watt motor and ample accessories for blending and chopping as well as making dough, shakes, smoothies, and more. It includes a large pitcher plus a cup and bowl for countless food-prep possibilities.

Bedextra Weighted Blanket: $39.99 at Amazon (was $50.99)

You're not alone if you are having a little trouble relaxing these days, but sleeping with a weighted blanket may help. A weighted blanket can help reduce anxiety with gentle, built-in weight that is known to promote restful sleep.

Fitness Gear 23-Pound Kettlebell Set: $49.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $59.99)

Achieving your fitness goals doesn't have to be overwhelming when you start with a basic weight-bearing workout. Modern kettlebell-shaped weights have large handles that are easy to grip and are covered in vinyl material that protects your hands and floors while you work to get fit.

HP 17z-ca200 Laptop: $339.99 at HP (was $489.99)

The awesome markdown price makes this HP laptop extremely affordable, and it offers user-friendly features like Windows 10 Home 64, a sleek modern design, and a fast processor. It's a good choice for students, budget-minded techies, and anyone who wants a reliable laptop without spending a lot of money.

Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Baking Dish: $82.93 at Macy's (was $165.99)

If you've never cooked with Le Creuset cookware, the savings on this baking dish will convince you to give it a try. It's crafted of strong enameled stoneware that can handle high temperatures and includes a lid, all for a price that reflects a 50% savings.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch: $299.99 at Best Buy (was $399.99)

The Galaxy Watch3 offers the features you love in a smartwatch, such as fitness and health monitoring, Bluetooth connectivity, and days-long battery life. What more, it looks fantastic, so you can easily wear it every day and for special occasions.

Oster Professional Juicer: $99.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

It's easy to turn your favorite fruits and veggies into healthful juices when you own a powerful juicer. The 1,000-watt motor, large food chute, and stainless steel construction make the Oster Professional model a capable small appliance. It even has a self-cleaning function for hassle-free cleanup.

Carved Faux Fur Three-Piece Comforter Set: $24.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $50)

Refreshing the appearance of your bedroom can be as simple as investing in a new bedding set. This one has faux fur material with a textured pattern that makes it look expensive, but it's really a steal at almost half off the regular price. Choose from twin or full/queen sets.

Sealy Premium Posturepedic Beech St. Mattress: $727 at Macy's (was $1,339)

The Beech St. mattress provides the best of both worlds for those who like a firm mattress with a sleep surface that eases pressure points. That's because it combines supportive coils encased in foam with a proprietary SealyCushion pillow top that adjusts to the contours of the body.

Echo Show 8: $79.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

Love what you hear and see with the Echo Show 8. It offers everything fans enjoy about Echo speakers, such as great sound quality and built-in Alexa, plus it has a vivid 8-inch screen for watching shows, sharing photos, making video calls, and more.

Samsonite Drive DLX Softside Spinner Luggage: $113.99-$137.99 at Kohl's (was $379.99-$459.99)

Samsonite's Drive DLX Softside bags are expandable to accommodate your items and have features like smooth-moving wheels and a telescoping handle for easy maneuvering. Pick from a carry-on or 24-inch bag in a choice of several stylish colors.

Tarte Save, Share, and Surprise Mascara Set: $35 at Sephora ($69 value)

Sephora is offering free shipping on orders placed through Jan. 31, so you can save even more when you buy popular beauty, fragrance, skin, and hair care items like tarte's trio of mascaras. The set includes full-size Big Ego; Lights, Camera, Lashes; and Sea Surfer Curl mascaras for a fraction of the price you'd pay if you were to purchase them separately.

Go Pet Club 80-Inch Cat Tree and Condo: $89.99 at Chewy (was $159.99)

Scratch, play, climb, and nap — whatever your cat loves to do, this huge cat tree is built to please. It stands 80 inches tall with multiple tiers, two condos, hanging toys, and sisal-covered posts to satisfy your cat’s feline urges purrfectly.

Diono D2 Lightweight Compact Strollers (Set of 2): $114.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $229.99)

Parents understand the occasional struggle of having no stroller available when needed. Owning two strollers can definitely simplify life. Bed Bath & Beyond has a great deal on a pair of Diono D2 strollers that are easy to collapse for storage or stashing in the car so one is always handy and ready to go.

Home Design Cotton Bath Towel: $7.99 at Macy's (was $14)

Now is a great time to grab a new bath towel ... or a collection of towels for the entire family. Thirsty cotton bath towels are on sale at Macy's, and they come in a choice of attractive colors to fit almost any bathroom décor.

