The best sake

One of the most popular drinks in Japan has been slowly gaining in popularity around the globe in recent years. It's sake, a beverage that, while it shares some characteristics with both wine and beer, is refreshing in diverse and unique ways.

Due to its varied possibilities, sake can be hard to understand, which makes finding the right bottle a tricky task. Our buying guide is here to help, as we break down the designations and classifications while exploring the many taste and flavor possibilities.

Find out why Tamura Shuzo Ginginja Junmai Ginjo is our top pick, as well as how to find the right bottle of sake for any occasion.

Considerations when choosing sake

Characteristics

Sake may be sweet or dry, fruity or creamy, or herbal or nutty in taste. Most bottles have an alcohol by volume (ABV) between 14% and 16%, which is a bit higher than most wines. Depending on your wine tastes, you're likely to find a similar sake, whether it's dry and bitter like some reds, or light and floral like some whites.

Polishing

Rice is polished to make sake, and the degree to which it's polished determines the quality. Sake is designated by its polishing ratio, which is the amount of rice that's left after polishing. Each level has a different name.

Junmai: Sake must be polished to at least 70% in order for it to be classified as junmai. What's more, a junmai sake designation means it's also pure and free from any additives. Junmai has a rich, acidic taste.

Ginjo: Polishing rice down to 60% yields ginjo sake. Typically, ginjo sake is fruity and may be served chilled or at room temperature. If it doesn't contain any additives or extras, it's referred to as junmai ginjo.

Daiginjo: Increasing in quality, daiginjo sake is made of rice polished to at least 50%. Again, if it's made without any additives it's referred to as junmai daiginjo. Daiginjo sake is more expensive and usually complex and light in taste.

Features

Temperature

Sake may be served chilled, heated, or at room temperature. Typically, a specific bottle of sake comes with a recommendation for how best to enjoy it. However, personal tastes may prevail over such recommendations.

Regions

While Japan is the sake powerhouse, other countries are rising through the ranks to make quality sake. Look for options made in China or the U.S. Additionally, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Brazil are venturing into the sake business with proven success.

Other types

Just as there are a lot of types of beer (think lagers, pilsners, ales), there are many types of sake available, too. Here are a few notable ones:

Honjozo: This sake is made with distilled brewer's alcohol, creating a smoother and lighter option that's easy to drink.

Namasake: This sake is unpasteurized and has a fruity, fresh, and even sweet taste. It needs to be refrigerated.

Nigori: This option is rich and creamy and typically has a white, cloudy color to it. It may be smooth or chunky.

Sparkling: Like wine, some sake may be sparkling, which makes for an appealing aperitif.

Price

A decent bottle of sake can cost less than $25, but for something with a higher-quality polishing ratio, you're likely to spend between $25 and $50.

FAQ

Q. How should sake be stored?

A. When you purchase a bottle, store it in a cool, dry place out of the sun. Sake tastes best within a few days of opening, but it should last up to a week. Sake does not need to be aged like wine. In fact, it may go bad if opened after a year from when it was made.

Q. How should I serve sake?

A. Traditionally, sake is served by a porcelain flask called a tokkuri into cups, known as choko, or small square box-like vessels, called maso. If you're heating or cooling, do so in a glass or carafe, on the stove or in a bath, and do so slowly.

Sake we recommend

Best of the best: Tamura Shuzo Ginginja Junmai Ginjo

Our take: A refreshing summer sake that's fruity and aromatic.

What we like: Polished to 60%. Features fruity notes and floral aromas, ideal for enjoying with lighty, zesty meals. Pure junmai ginjo sake.

What we dislike: Likely more enjoyed by white wine drinkers than red.

Best bang for your buck: Koshi Tsukano Shuzo Hirai Junmai Niigata

Our take: Easy drinking sake that's fruity and slightly sweet, and comes at a low price.

What we like: Bold and rich, this option will appeal to red wine lovers. Pairs well with heavy meals; enjoy before, during, or after. Fruity and floral.

What we dislike: High ABV. Should drink around a meal.

Choice 3: Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake

Our take: A creamy and nutty sake option for those who enjoy potent, floral fragrances.

What we like: Cherry blossom scents with a lush, full taste. Enjoy with spicy foods or desserts, chilled or at room temperature. Relatively low ABV.

What we dislike: Creamy taste not for everyone.

