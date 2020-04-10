The best safety razor

Shaving once required a skilled barber with a steady hand and a sharp straight razor. Any attempt to duplicate the act at home usually ended in bloodshed. In 1904, King Gillette introduced the first double-edged safety razor, which allowed men to shave in the comfort of their own homes. For many decades, the single-blade safety razor was the default when it came to close daily shaves. With the introduction of more modern shaving systems with multiple blades and self-cleaning cartridges, safety razors became more of a nostalgic or specialty item.

However, the safety razor has never gone completely out of fashion, and they are starting to become more popular with modern users. Some safety-razor enthusiasts say the single-edge blade provides a cleaner shave than disposable razors. Others like the nostalgia of using the same shaving tools as their fathers and grandfathers. Either way, safety razors and replacement blades can still be found on store shelves today.

If you are interested in trying out a classic shaving tool, read our helpful shopping guide for more information. At the top of our list is the Vikings Blade Chieftain Double-Edge Safety Razor, a well-balanced model that is easy to control in the hand and easy to maintain between shaves.

Considerations when choosing safety razors

Razor design

Within the general category of safety razor, there are several design variations. One of the least-popular options is a single-edge "cartridge." The user attaches the blade to the handle and shaves in the same manner as a modern multiblade cartridge. The angle of the single or double-edge blade and the stiffness of the handle determine the closeness of the shave.

A more common design involves a one-piece handle that twists a "butterfly" mechanism in the razor's head. The blade guards open from the center, allowing the user to remove and replace the blade. These twist-to-open models can be challenging to clean and maintain.

There are also variations on the original Gillette design. The handle and head of the razor are separate pieces, held together by a centralized thread. The head can be removed from the handle, then the blade can be removed from the head for cleaning or replacing. These safety razors with multiple sections are by far the most popular on the market today.

Handle style

The handle of a safety razor plays a major role in how well the user can control each shaving stroke. There is a standard length, which should be comfortable for most users, and an extended length that provides even more balance in the hand. A safety razor is not designed to fit in the user's palm; rather it's supported by the user's fingers. The overall weight of the handle is important, because a lighter-weight model can be difficult to control, and a heavier one can cause hand fatigue. Some safety razors have a contoured or ergonomic design to improve control or balance.

Ease of use

Most safety razors do not have the lubricating strips or self-cleaning mechanisms found on modern cartridge razors, so users need to perform a few additional cleaning tasks. It is important to keep the blade and head clear of whiskers and shaving cream during use. Between uses, the blade should be easy to remove, and the head should be easy to access with a cleaning brush.

Safety features

The original selling point of a safety razor was that it protected the user from the kinds of injuries caused by a straight razor. The head of the razor holds the blade securely at a precise angle. A feature called a comb acts as a skin stretcher to create a closer shave. This comb can have an open or closed design, which affects the amount of pressure the user can exert on each stroke.

Price

Although there are some inexpensive safety razors on store shelves for less than $10, the quality of the shave is variable, and safety is an issue. Better options are found in the $25 to $65 range. Higher-end safety razors featuring exotic handle materials and a precise blade-loading system can cost $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. Can I shave my chest hair with a safety razor?

A. Safety razors were designed primarily to shave facial hair, and they would be difficult to control on other parts of the body. Safety razors are capable of removing body hair if necessary, but other shaving devices would do a better job.

Q. Why should I consider switching from a multiblade razor to a single-blade safety razor?

A. While single-blade safety razors may seem antiquated compared to modern multiblade cartridges, many safety razor enthusiasts praise their durability, economic savings and shaving closeness. A single safety razor blade can last longer than a set of modern blade cartridges.

Safety razors we recommend

Best of the best: Vikings Blade's Chieftain Double-Edge Safety Razor

Our take: Covers all the bases when it comes to balance, ease of use and quality of shave. We recommend it for users with some straight-razor experience.

What we like: Handle is well-balanced, easy to control during shaving. Provides an exceptionally close shave. Loading mechanism is easy to open and close.

What we dislike: Blade angle can change unexpectedly between uses. Butterfly-style loading mechanism does not close tightly.

Best bang for your buck: Bigfoot Shaves' Double-Edge Single-Blade Safety Razor Kit

Our take: Because of its superior handling and design, the Bigfoot safety razor has gained a following among female users, especially for leg shaving.

What we like: Longer handle improves balance and control. Works well on thicker beard growth. Company provides helpful tips through customer service.

What we dislike: Handle can become very slippery when wet. Edges of blade remain exposed, should be handled with care.

Choice 3: Merkur Futur's MK 23C Long-Handled Traditional Double-Edge Safety Razor

Our take: This is the safety razor to consider if a handle's weight is an issue. We like the simple, sleek profile as well.

What we like: Lightweight handle that's ideal for leg shaving and other body hair removal. Visually appealing design. Easy to assemble and clean.

What we dislike: Blades are challenging to remove. Finding the right angle and the right blade requires experimentation.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.