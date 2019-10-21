The best RV wheel cover

Protecting your RV is essential if you want to continue adventuring, but RV covers don't generally protect the wheels -- one of the most vulnerable parts of your RV. That's why a good set of RV wheel covers are an important accessory for any RV owner.

RV covers range in their size, materials, and fastening system, so considering your environment and your needs is essential to finding the ideal set.

Read our buying guide for advice and tips on purchasing RV wheel covers. We included a review of our top pick, Explore Land's Tire Cover, Four-Pack, which offers excellent protection from strong winds.

Considerations when choosing RV wheel covers

Wheel size

Measure your wheels before purchasing wheel covers. Cover sizes are measured in wheel diameter and come in four basic sizes. Multi-axle RVs which use a single wheel cover will require a full measurement across all wheels.

Weather

When choosing your RV wheel covers, consider the off-season conditions that your tires may endure. Warm, dry climates require that your tires have some level of UV protection, while cold climates can punish your wheels with low temperatures, heavy wind, and moisture.

Materials

While most RV wheel covers are made from vinyl, a few other options are available as well.

Canvas is one of the most popular alternative exterior materials for RV wheel covers. While canvas can be durable, it's not always as waterproof as vinyl. The interior of wheel covers can be made from felt, flannel, or microfiber. All of these materials should be gentle on your wheels.

Features

Colors

There aren't a whole lot of colors to choose from when purchasing RV wheel covers. Black, white, grey, and beige are the most common options available. Although most RV owners choose to match their wheel covers to the RV cover, it's really up to you. Feel free to choose whatever color tickles your fancy.

Fastening

There are quite a few different fastening mechanisms for attaching RV wheel covers to your tires. The most common and basic system is an elastic band that keeps the cover snug around the wheel. Other models that are slightly more complex may incorporate grommets and hooks, tie-backs, clips, and hook-and-loop straps. The more complicated fasteners tend to be the ones that hold the tightest. However, they will also take the longest to set up -- though this is usually a worthwhile tradeoff.

Extra layers

Multilayered RV wheel covers include additional layers of padding, which are often either insulated or quilted. While this extra layer of material is not an absolute must, it never hurts to have a little more protection for your wheels.

Price

Most RV wheel covers cost between $15 and $80. For $15, you will find universal fit models that will likely not be as snug as others. For $40, you can get more durable covers with at least three layers of material to protect your wheels. If you spend as much as $80, you can expect weatherproof wheel covers with long manufacturer warranties and heavy-duty tie-down straps.

FAQ

Q. Can I put my RV wheel covers on the wheels of my other vehicles?

A. Possibly. In order to switch wheel covers between vehicles, you need to be sure you have the same size tires on both, or your wheel covers need to be somewhat adjustable.

Q. Can the broken elastic on my RV wheel covers be replaced or repaired?

A. While it's certainly possible to get such damage repaired, it's generally not cost effective. It would likely be cheaper to simply buy a new RV wheel cover.

RV wheel covers we recommend

Best of the best: Explore Land's Tire Cover, Four-Pack

Our take: Heavy winds are no match for this durable and well-designed set of covers.

What we like: The auto-lock feature helps the covers to hold tightly to the wheels in rough conditions. Water-resistant, UV-protecting vinyl is sturdy and solid.

What we dislike: Some found the fit to be too snug.

Best bang for your buck: Classic Accessories' RV Wheel Cover, Two-Pack

Our take: These covers offer a nice balance between price and quality.

What we like: Multiple sizes available. UV- and mildew-resistant. The elastic back panel makes for a nice snug fit.

What we dislike: No straps to tie the covers down, which can be a problem in windy conditions.

Choice 3: Classic Accessories's RV OverDrive Dual-Axle Wheel-Storage Cover

Our take: Double the coverage for extra protection. Easy to set up.

What we like: Multi-tire coverage allows for faster setup. Heavy-duty vinyl is UV resistant and highly durable.

What we dislike: Does not include tie-down cords.

