The best RV sewer hose extension

There's a lot to love about RV living. From exciting cross-country trips to camping getaways, your RV is a vacation station on wheels. Unfortunately, when you pull up to an RV park, you have to do one of the less glamorous jobs of an RV owner: emptying waste into the dump station.

Since not every RV park is the same, it's a good idea to invest in an RV sewer hose extension. These flexible hoses come in a variety of lengths to reach the dump station, even if it's farther away than expected. Attaching them to your RV hose is simple, too, as many extensions have easy-to-use locking mechanisms to ensure a leak-proof seal.

Before you hit the road on your next trip, take a look at our buying guide on RV sewer hose extensions. Our top choice, Lippert Components' Waste Master, features a user-friendly nozzle for smooth discharge into the dump station.

Considerations when choosing RV sewer hose extensions

Flexibility

In a perfect world, the dump station is right next to your RV hose, but that's rarely the case. As a result, RV sewer hose extensions are designed to be as flexible as possible to help them navigate unusual angles or crowded areas. Their flexibility also aids in storage, as it's easier to roll or collapse them once you've completed drainage.

Frequency of use

Frequency of use is an important factor in selecting an RV sewer hose extension. If you're an occasional RV traveler, you can get away with basic extensions without bells and whistles. So long as it gets the job done and doesn't leak, it's a decent choice.

On the other hand, if you travel often, you soon learn that you get what you pay for with extensions. Less expensive options wear out quickly with frequent use, so it's worth investing in a premium model.

Features

Durability

Durability is a key feature to examine, as you don't want to spend time cleaning up after burst hoses. Extensions with puncture-resistant exteriors minimize ruptures and are well-suited for use in mixed terrain with sharp rocks or branches. Crush-resistant designs are also a worthwhile purchase, as they spring back into shape even if they're stepped on.

UV-treated

Because RVs are in direct sunlight, many products are UV-treated, including extension hoses. UV rays can damage or warp low-quality, untreated plastic, resulting in fading or malfunction. UV-treated extensions, on the other hand, are made with high-grade plastic. Not only are they highly resistant to UV rays, they hold up better in mixed weather conditions.

Interior hose design

Good-quality extension hoses feature a smooth interior hose design to promote a better flow during drainage. They're easy to flush out and clean after every use. Extensions with ridges, which rely on wire to maintain their shape, can interrupt the flow of waste and result in clumping or clogs.

Price

Bare sewer hoses without end connectors cost $20 and below. Most RV sewer hose extensions cost $20 to $40 and have connectors as well as a better overall flow design. For more specialized extensions, such as those with nozzles, expect to pay $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. How long should my RV sewer hose extension be?

A. On average, extensions range from 5 to 30 feet in length. Many RV owners feel those shorter than 10 feet are somewhat restrictive. Twenty-foot extensions are more accommodating, especially if you're not sure about the layout of an RV camp.

Q. Is there a way to repair a punctured RV sewer extension hose?

A. You could try using patching tape in a pinch, but it's not a long-term solution. Since extensions are affordably priced, your best option is to invest in a replacement. After all, the hole will only increase in size, causing a bigger problem down the line.

RV sewer hose extensions we recommend

Best of the best: Lippert Components' Waste Master

Our take: Top-rated kit among RV owners for its durability and efficiency.

What we like: Weatherproof and UV-resistant materials. Design improves flow and minimizes clogging.

What we dislike: Significantly more expensive than other options.

Best bang for your buck: Camco's RhinoFLEX RV Sewer Hose Extension Kit

Our take: Budget-friendly option for a no-frills extender that gets the job done.

What we like: Secure locking mechanism and replaceable locking rings. Available in several lengths.

What we dislike: Learning curve with locking mechanism.

Choice 3: Valterra's SewerSolution Extension Hose

Our take: Quick and easy setup with a non-kink design, great for emergencies.

What we like: Comes with an aluminum tube for hose connection. Clear packaging lists compatible sewer systems.

What we dislike: Could benefit from additional hose screw clamps.

