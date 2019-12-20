The best RV cover

The best thing about an RV is that it can cover thousands of miles in a very short period of time. One of the worst things about an RV is that it may sit, unused, for large portions of the year. Those long periods of inactivity can make your RV susceptible to damage from dirt, dust, wind, snow, and rain. In order to avoid this damage when your RV is being stored, you need a good RV cover. Most RV covers are made from a durable fabric that keeps dust and dirt away from your RV and protects it from the elements.

If you're ready to purchase a new RV cover, keep reading. We've compiled this helpful buying guide with expert advice and reviews just for you. Our top pick, RVMasking's Extra-Thick Five-Ply Top Class A RV Cover, is both waterproof and highly breathable.

Considerations when choosing RV covers

Benefits

RV covers offer a number of benefits for RV users. They protect from UV rays, which over time can damage and even destroy your RV's paint job. They also serve as a barrier between your RV and acid rain, which can result in spots, streaks, and stains that may be impossible to remove. They keep wind-blown particles, sticks, and other debris from scratching your RV's surface. Finally, they protect against the daily dust and dirt that can accumulate on a vehicle as it sits for long periods.

RV type

The body type of your RV is important to consider when choosing an RV cover. Just like the vehicles themselves, RV covers come in a number of different shapes and sizes. For example, you'd never be able to put a small campervan cover onto a Class A motorhome, and vice versa.

Cover size

RV covers need to fit snugly and securely. Make sure to measure your RV completely before making your final purchase. Height is measured from mid-wheel to the top of your RV's roof. Length is measured from bumper to bumper. Width is measured based on the front windshield and the rear bumper.

Material

The majority of RV covers are made from polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, or solution-dyed acrylic. Which is best for your RV is determined mostly by the climate where it will be housed. Polypropylene is best for humid or moist environs. Polyethylene is also great for rainy weather. Polyester works best for hot, dry climates. Solution-dyed acrylic protects against the sun as well as rain, making it a good choice for almost any climate.

Layers

Some RV covers come with additional layers sewn into them to protect against the elements. While most single-layer covers are perfectly fine, having a few extra layers of protection is never a bad thing.

Features

Additional weatherproofing

Added weatherproofing is helpful if you live in a particularly harsh environment. Wind, rain, and snow can all do damage to your RV over time, so things such as a UV or waterproof finish on your RV cover can be very useful in combating long-term damage.

Air vents

When an RV cover is well-ventilated, it allows air to pass through, keeping moisture from building up underneath. Furthermore, it keeps high winds from grabbing ahold of and tearing your RV cover. If your RV is stored in a high-wind area, air vents are a good feature to consider.

Zippered door panels

Zippered door panels are a convenient way to access your RV even when it's covered. It makes it easier to keep an eye on your RV's interior during storage.

Price

Most RV covers cost between $50 and $500. $50 RV covers are generally polyester single-layer covers. For $300, you can find good multilayer covers of all different materials. If you spend $500, you can expect the highest durability RV covers with ample features such as air vents, weatherproofing, and zippered door panels.

FAQ

Q. Will my RV cover keep insects and rodents out of my RV?

A. Although a good cover is an additional barrier to such pests, there's no guarantee that they can't still find a way inside. However, if you choose a cover with a zippered door, you can check the interior of your RV regularly to make sure all is in order.

Q. Can't I just use a tarp to protect my RV?

A. While covering your RV with a tarp is better than nothing, the protection offered by an RV cover is much better. Tarps are abrasive and don't offer the same level of water and UV protection that most RV covers can.

RV covers we recommend

Best of the best: RVMasking's Extra-Thick Five-Ply Top Class A RV Cover

Our take: An impressive all-around option for large Class A RVs.

What we like: Has a rugged 5-ply construction. Tearproof design. Includes eight anti-mildew air vents.

What we dislike: Some users report that the sizes run large.

Best bang for your buck: ADCO's Designer Series Travel Trailer RV Cover

Our take: Surprising quality for such a reasonable price.

What we like: Durable against sun, rain, heat, and wind. A few different passenger-side zipper doors. Elasticized hems do a good job of keeping cover in place.

What we dislike: Requires two people for proper installation.

Choice 3: Camco's UltraGuard Class A RV Cover

Our take: Durable and perfect for cold weather climates.

What we like: Tight-fitting triple-layer SFS top panel is amazing at protecting against snow and rain. Integrated heavy-duty zippers make for easy access.

What we dislike: Sizing is not always easy on this model.

