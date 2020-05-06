The best RV awning

If you're looking for a little shade or modest weather protection, you might find yourself comparing RV awnings. Even if your RV came with one pre-installed, chances are it might fall short of your expectations.

When you upgrade your RV awning, you're making an investment in better construction and design. Some models are electric for ultimate convenience, whereas others feature quick-open features. There are also RV awnings that offer more in the way of designs if you're looking to boost curb appeal.

To find the right awning for your RV, give our buying guide a read. We're including shopping tips, plus we're sharing product recommendations at the end. It includes our top pick, the Carefree Black 12V Eclipse Arm Set/Hardware Awning, whose versatile electric design is easy to operate and customize the shade area.

Considerations when choosing RV awnings

Length

The length of your awning is determined by the length of your RV, so be prepared to break out the measuring tape. Many RV user manuals include details regarding future installation of RV awnings and may share recommendations or measurements.

Awning crank

The awning crank expands and retracts the awning and can be manual or electric. Manual cranks are more affordable and take only a couple minutes to open or close. While electric cranks are convenient, they're expensive and draw a considerable amount of battery power for operation.

Assembly parts

If your RV came with an awning, its arms may not need to be replaced to install the new one. Make sure they're intact, and if so, great -- you'll save money. If not, you may need to bump up your budget. The roller assembly, like the arms, can be purchased separately as well. These are either sold individually or packaged with awning fabric.

Fabric

Awning fabric is the least expensive component of RV awnings. With some manufacturers, you'll have a variety of designs from which to choose. For others, especially lower-priced fabrics, you may be limited to only one or two choices.

Features

Materials

As far as hardware goes with RV awnings, they're usually made from aluminum or lightweight steel. The awning fabric is made with vinyl, nylon, or acrylic, just to name a few materials. The roller housing itself is made from high-grade, weather-resistant PVC plastic.

Types of arms

Arms extend to be either triangular or rectangular in shape. Triangular arms project from the RV and have full clearance beneath them. Rectangular arms jut out and are secured and stabilized on the ground by two legs at the end of the awning.

Mesh screens

At the end of some RV awnings, there is a pull-down mesh screen. While it's not a standard feature, it's certainly an attractive one to keep pests at bay. In some designs, they skim the ground, whereas in others, they only reach halfway down.

Price

If you're spending $200 or below, you'll only find replacement fabrics for RV awnings. Those prices between $200 and $800 often include arms and roller assemblies. If you're willing to spend big on a top-of-the-line RV awning, including electric ones, expect to spend $800 and above.

FAQ

Q. Are RV awnings wind-resistant?

A. To some degree, yes. On average, a well-made RV awning can withstand wind up to 25 miles per hour. With that said, if you expect a particularly windy day, you may wish to retract the awning to eliminate the potential for damage.

Q. Is it really worth spending money on an electric RV awning?

A. If you're more of a casual RV user, you might not get your money's worth investing in an accessory you only use a couple times a year. On the other hand, RV enthusiasts cite the convenience as well worth every penny, especially since many electric RV awnings offer a considerable degree of customization.

RV awnings we recommend

Best of the best: Carefree's Black 12V Eclipse Arm Set/Hardware Awning

Our take: Electric awning system that effortlessly expands and retracts.

What we like: Functions partially extended in tight spaces. Adjustable pitch.

What we dislike: Only comes with arms, so you'll need to purchase roller assembly and fabric separately.

Best bang for your buck: Camco's RV Awning Shade

Our take: Affordable and versatile awning shade kit.

What we like: Choose from two sizes and three fabric colors. Comes with a pull-down mesh screen.

What we dislike: Installation can be challenging.

Choice 3: Carefree's Campout Bag Awning with Arm Set

Our take: Effective at providing rain protection.

What we like: Looks great. Opens up and breaks down quickly.

What we dislike: Additional hardware may be required for installation.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.