The best rust prevention spray

Rust attacks steel — household and garden tools, vehicles, boats … the list is endless. When applied regularly, rust prevention sprays do a great job of stopping the problem before it gets started, but they have a much wider range of benefits than that alone.

We’ll look at what those are in this review as well as give you our top recommendations. Our favorite, Fluid Film Rust Inhibitor and Lubricant, has a wide range of maintenance applications and is particularly efficient at preventing moisture from starting the corrosion process.

Rust prevention or rust correction?

There are a number of similar products in this category, and understandably some confusion about what they’re capable of doing.

Really, the key is in one word: prevention. These sprays cling to a surface, and prevent moisture from starting the rusting process. They’re at their best when used as part of a regular maintenance routine.

Many will also penetrate rusted nuts, bolts, etc., allowing you to free them up. Some will also lubricate, but care is needed. Many do not. Some will also expel moisture, and are non-conductive, so they’re ideal for protecting electrics / electronics. Mechanics will often spray your battery terminals, which are notorious for corrosion that makes them difficult to undo.

Some of these products can also be used to remove tar, gum, or other unpleasant residue, but the spray itself might not be easy to clean up. We wouldn’t suggest their use on fabrics, for example. Those with a thicker consistency are great in saltwater environments. A few products are designed to be sprayed to the entire underside of your vehicle — particularly if you live in harsher environments. These usually have to be applied professionally.

Where rust prevention sprays don’t do so well is neutralizing existing rust. Regular application will stop it progressing, but rust correction requires a different product. Usually used for vehicle repair, they will treat the rust, and can act as filler and primer so you can paint over it. Rust converters actually change the chemical composition of the rust. Properly applied it isn’t rust anymore. However, while you can do an effective repair, it won’t have the strength of the original metal.

Considerations when choosing rust prevention sprays

Products can roughly be divided into solvent- or non-solvent. Usually the former is toxic, and a few may contain acids. They’re not usually in sufficient concentrations to burn on contact, but they remain hazardous, so you’ll want to avoid skin and eye contact. Non-solvent sprays contain lanolin, which is harmless (unless you have wool allergy). However, other chemicals within the spray may not be so benign, so we would always be cautious.

You’ll also want to consider the consistency of the spray, and its application. Normally they can be applied as a wide spray or via a narrow nozzle for detailed work. These small tubes are easy to lose, so some makers have added more complicated nozzles — not always successfully.

Heavy-duty sprays offer longer-lasting protection but can leave a sticky film that doesn’t dry. Others dry after a few minutes, though some yellow with age. You need to investigate these properties — check not just the maker’s claims, but also customer feedback — so you get the right rust prevention spray for the job you have in mind.

Price

None of these products is expensive. The can size varies — from 7 ounce to 13 ounce — so direct comparisons require a bit of math, but most work out to between a buck and a buck fifty per ounce. If you use them a lot, you’ll often save money with multipacks.

FAQQ. Are rust prevention sprays safe to use?

A. It varies a lot, so it’s important to read the can carefully. Inhaling would be unpleasant under any circumstances so we recommend a lightweight breathing mask, and the kind of thin gloves worn by auto mechanics. Also, some are flammable so you need to avoid open flames.

Q. Is there any difference between rust and corrosion?

A. For many people the terms are interchangeable, but strictly speaking they’re not the same. Rust is a kind of corrosion that affects iron and steel. Corrosion can happen to anything — not just metals. It’s the deterioration of a surface due to a chemical reaction.

Rust prevention sprays we recommend

Best of the best: Fluid Film Rust Inhibitor and Lubricant

Our take: Eco-friendly, non-toxic lanolin-based spray both protects and lubricates.

What we like: Highly effective as a protective coating with good coverage. Penetrates stuck parts quickly. Resists salt water. Does not contain solvents. Stays active without leaving a sticky residue.

What we dislike: Highly flammable. Application tube is easy to lose.

Best bang for your buck: WD-40 Multi-Use, 2-Pack

Our take: Probably the best known of its type, it’s a great all-rounder and affordable, too.

What we like: Spray on seized mechanical parts to loosen, on tools to prevent rust forming, on electrical connections to stop corrosion, even on gum and sap to remove them from surfaces.

What we dislike: The spray nozzle does block or break sometimes.

Choice 3: Sta-Bil Rust Stopper

Our take: Good-value product that’s best used as a pre-treatment.

What we like: Formulated for all kinds of metals, not just steel and iron. Heavy-duty consistency creates a barrier that lasts for weeks between coatings. Thick enough for marine use.

What we dislike: Does not dry, leaving a film of oil on surfaces.

