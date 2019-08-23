Running is challenging enough without the added pain of your headphones slipping off your head or falling out of your ears. Running headphones are specially designed to stay in place while running or when engaging in other forms of vigorous exercise.

This guide will give you all the information you require to find the best running headphones. Edelin Bluetooth Headphones are our favorite choice. These running headphones easily hook over the ears to keep them in place and offer great sound quality with strong bass.

Key considerations

Headphone type

While some people find standard in-ear or over-ear headphones work for them while running, the majority of folks have issues with these styles staying put. Enter the ear-hook headphones. These are essentially standard earbuds with an extra part that hooks over the ear to keep them in place. Most runners find these effective for running in. For the minority of people who still can't stop them from slipping off their ears, there are models with a solid band that sits around the back of the neck, connecting the two earbuds together. Despite being more bulky, they tend to stay where they're meant to be during exercise.

Wired vs. wireless

Wired headphones feature wires that run from each earpiece, and plug into the headphone jack of your phone or other music-playing device. Wireless headphones usually have a wire connecting the two earpieces, and then they connect to your device via Bluetooth. Wireless headphones are generally much less of a hassle for exercising in because you don't have a wire in the way or restricting where you can stash your phone. Plus, it's becoming more common for phones to do away with headphone jacks altogether. On the other hand, wired headphones tend to be cheaper than wireless models, don't need recharging, and can't run out of battery.

Features

Water-resistance

We'd recommend choosing running headphones with some degree of water-resistance, so they won't be damaged by sweat and they're safe to run in the rain with.

External controls

Quality running headphones should have external controls to allow you to change the volume of the music you're listening to, pause, play, and skip between tracks.

Noise cancellation

While noise cancellation can help you focus on running in noisy environments, running headphones should still let in a small amount of ambient noise, so you're aware of any hazards in your surroundings.

Cases

Some running headphones include cases to store them in when they're not in use.

Running headphone prices

If you're looking for budget-friendly running headphones, you can find options between $10 and $20. Mid-range headphones cost about $20 to $40, and high-end choices land between $50 and $150.

FAQ

Q. Can I take calls with my running headphones?

A. Many, but not all, running headphones have a built-in microphone, which allows you to easily take hands-free calls when your headphones are connected to your phone, either wirelessly or through the headphone jack. If this is a feature you want from your headphones, also ensure there's a button positioned on the headphones or on their wires to easily answer incoming calls.

Q. Are ear-hook headphones suitable to wear with glasses?

A. If you're a glasses-wearer or you regularly wear shades while out on a run, you might be wondering if the ear hooks will interfere with your glasses. Luckily, in most cases, it's comfortable enough to wear ear-hook style headphones with glasses or sunglasses.

Running headphones we recommend

Best of the best: Edelin Bluetooth Headphones

Our take: Connect these wireless headphones to your smartphone via Bluetooth to enjoy saved MP3s or streamed music.

What we like: The water-resistant design means they won't be damaged if you sweat a lot. Solid audio quality. Built-in microphone for taking calls. Eight-hour battery life, and quick charging.

What we dislike: Slightly bulky.

Best bang for your buck: ROVKING Wired Over Ear Sport Earbuds

Our take: These affordable running headphones might not have the sound quality of high-end options, but they're a solid choice for buyers on a budget.

What we like: Features controls for playing, pausing, skipping, and taking calls without taking your phone out. Sweat-proof design. Tend to stay in place well.

What we dislike: May be too small for people with ears on the larger side of the spectrum.

Choice 3: Foldable Wired Running Sports Headphones

Our take: A slightly different design with a solid band that runs around the back of the head -- great for anyone who struggles to keep other headphones in place while running.

What we like: Foldable, so they don't take up too much room in your bag. Decent sound quality. Interchangeable earbuds of different sizes for a correct fit.

What we dislike: Lacks volume control.

