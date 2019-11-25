The best rug pad

If you have area rugs in your home, chances are you either have, or need, rug pads. A rug pad is a thin layer of rubber or felt that you place underneath an area rug to keep it from sliding, to protect the flooring underneath, to dampen the sound of footsteps, or all of the above. Rug pads are inexpensive but can go far to save you hundreds of dollars in the long run. They come in different sizes and materials and can be used on almost any flooring surface.

If you're ready to get a new rug pad, continue reading. We've created this useful buying guide with advice and reviews, so you can make the best decision for your home. Our top pick, the Gorilla Grip Original Felt and Rubber Area Rug Pad, is a non-staining pad that will protect your hardwood floors and can be cut to match any size.

Considerations when choosing rug pads

Benefits

Rug pads offer a number of different benefits to your home:

They keep your rugs in place so that nobody slips on them and hurts themselves.

They protect your flooring against spills, debris, and scratches.

They can add longevity to your rugs by keeping them from folding, creasing, and bunching.

Rug pads can provide cushioning, thereby making your rug more comfortable to walk and stand on.

Rug pads can reduce noise by muffling the sound of people walking on your floor.

Material

Rug pads are available in several different materials, and they often use two different materials for gripping and providing cushion.

Some of the most popular varieties are made from cushiony foam and felt. The backing of most rug pads will be either rubber or latex in order to keep the pad from slipping. Thinner pads are usually made from PVC, polymers, or plant-based materials. Keep in mind that plant-based options don't offer all of the same protection and sound-dampening benefits as other pads.

If you're particularly environmentally conscious, then you may want to consider a rug pad made from plant-based materials and oils. These rug pads work just as well as others, but they're more kind to the planet. You will likely need to pay more for these pads.

Thickness

Pads designed to prevent slippage are usually no more than an eighth of an inch thick. Thicker pads around half an inch thick are primarily intended for comfort and the protection of your carpeting or floor underneath.

Dimensions

Rug pads are available in almost any size. They range in size from 2 x 3 feet to 12 x 20 feet. Larger pads are also intended to be cut to size if you're looking for something that's between two popular sizes.

Breathability

Rug pads are usually designed to allow for airflow. This keeps allergens and other pollutants from collecting underneath your rug or rug pad. This breathability also makes vacuuming the pad for dirt and debris more effective.

Features

Hypoallergenic design

Because some people are highly sensitive to different materials, some rug pads are designed to be hypoallergenic. This is great for people who are particularly susceptible to allergies.

Mildew and mold prevention

Rug pads in damp and humid environments can be more effective if they have mildew and mold protection. After all, what good is a rug pad if it's covered with dangerous spores?

Price

Most rug pads cost between $5 and $185. Rug pads for around $5 are the smallest available models and are usually thin, no-slip pads. For $50, you can find a similar anti-slip pads that can be as large as 12 x 18 feet. If you spend $100 or more, you can buy extra-thick felt rug pads that are designed primarily for comfort.

FAQ

Q. Am I able to clean my rug pad? If so, how?

A. Every rug pad has its own specified cleaning regimen. While some thinner models can be washed either by hand or machine, more dense models can be vacuumed or wiped down with a towel or cloth.

Q. Can I place a rug pad next to a door?

A. You can, but only if the door offers enough clearance for the pad. While some thin pads fit easily underneath a swinging door, others may not. Measure the thickness of your pad and compare it to the amount of clearance space offered by the door.

Rug pads we recommend

Best of the best: Gorilla Grip's Original Felt and Rubber Area Rug Pad

Our take: Great brand name pad that you can cut down for multiple smaller rug use.

What we like: Easy to cut. Hypoallergenic design. Thickness helps to dampen sound.

What we dislike: The felt doesn't grip bottom of rugs well.

Best bang for your buck: NaturalHomeRugs' Century Nonslip Rug Pad

Our take: Environmentally friendly pad for a low price.

What we like: Plant-based construction feels surprisingly durable. Nonslip coating retains its tackiness after washing.

What we dislike: Not for use on hardwood floors. Not very cushiony.

Choice 3: Grip-It's Ultra Stop Nonslip Rug Pad

Our take: Great option for small area rugs that don't require much cushion.

What we like: Nice large size. Easy to trim due to grid system. Nonstick on both sides of the pad.

What we dislike. Mesh can leave marks on hardwood floors.

