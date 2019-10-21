The best Rubik’s cube

If you've never played with a Rubik's Cube, you're missing out. A fad toy of the 1980s, Rubik's Cubes are now seen as a great mind teaser to keep your brain working hard and your logic muscles flexing. Though the original Rubik's Cube design was a simple cube with six different-colored sides, it has evolved into a number of different shapes and sizes. No matter which Rubik's Cube you choose, you'll never get bored challenging yourself to make those colors match.

If you're ready for a brain teaser like no other, read our buying guide for choosing a Rubik's Cube. At the end, we've included reviews of a few favorites, like CuberSpeed Rubik's Speed Cube, which can keep up with the fastest of players.

Considerations when choosing Rubik's Cubes

History of the Rubik's Cube

Invented by a Hungarian professor named Ernő Rubik in 1977, the Rubik's Cube burst onto the scene in 1980 and became an instant classic. It was originally called the "Magic Cube," but became "Rubik's Cube" before going to market. Once it was made available as a consumer toy, sales skyrocketed, and it's been a popular time waster ever since.

Size

Rubik's Cubes come in four standard sizes. They are 2 x 2, 3 x 3, 4 x 4, and 5 x 5 inches. The larger the cube, the more difficult it is to solve. While the 2 x 2 is a good starting point for children, the 3 x 3 is the original classic model. The 4 x 4 and 5 x 5 cubes are fun for those who enjoy a slightly more difficult challenge.

Colors

The original cubes came with sides of blue, green, white, red, orange, and yellow. Since then, Rubik's Cubes have branched out into other colors. Some use colors like grey and silver, while others even have textured tiles.

Stickers vs. tiles

Stickers were the original design for the Rubik's Cube. However, since then, tiles have replaced stickers on some models. Tiles are more durable and less likely to fall off over time than stickers. What's more, tiles don't give you the opportunity to remove and rearrange them, as some unscrupulous players might do with stickers.

Features

Speed cubes

Speed cubes are Rubik's Cubes that are engineered to spin more fluidly than standard cubes. They have rounded edges and a looser turning mechanism. This allows for faster movement of the cube. Some speed cubes also come with a tool for tuning the internal springs, making the movement even smoother. Some "speed cubers" also choose to lubricate their cubes to give them an even greater advantage.

Unusual shapes and sizes

While Professor Rubik started with a basic cube shape, his invention has now morphed into other shapes as well. There are tower shaped, irregular shaped, and even animal shaped Rubik's puzzles for a new twist on an old game. While the final goal is the same, the road to get there becomes more complicated with these additional shapes.

Accessories

A few Rubik's models come with the aforementioned tuning tool, while others come with a protective bag or a display stand. If you want to feel like you're getting a little something extra for your money, opt for a Rubik's Cube with these added accessories.

Price

Most Rubik's Cubes cost between $5 and $30. For $5, you can buy the basic 2 x 2 Junior Cubes. If you spend $15, you can get an irregular-shaped, a 3 x 3, or a 4 x 4 cube. For $30, expect a large 5 x 5 cube that'll have you twisting and turning for hours on end.

FAQ

Q. Can I take my Rubik's Cube apart if it becomes difficult to spin?

A. Yes. In fact, many Rubik's Cube "experts" take their cubes apart in order to lubricate them. This allows them to solve the puzzle even faster. Simply turn the top row 45%, then pop out an exposed cube. The rest should be easy after that.

Q. Is it okay for small children to play with a Rubik's Cube?

A. Not really. Because Rubik's Cubes have small pieces that can be removed, they are recommended for kids aged eight and older. Younger children might be at risk of choking if they put small pieces of the cube in their mouth.

Rubik's Cubes we recommend

Best of the best: CuberSpeed's Rubik's Speed Cube

Our take: Just like the original, only faster.

What we like: Tiles instead of stickers. Comes with a handy cube stand. Super speedy movement for fast cubers.

What we dislike: Most expensive cube.

Best bang for your buck: Hasbro Gaming's Rubik's 3 x 3 Cube

Our take: This cube strikes the right balance between price and quality.

What we like: Display stand and classic durability make this just like the Rubik's Cube you remember from your childhood.

What we dislike: Some users complained that the cube didn't turn as easily as it should.

Choice 3: Winning Moves Games' Rubik's 2 x 2 Cube

Our take: The perfect cube for quick games on the road or in the office.

What we like: Miniature size makes this cube portable. The inexpensive price makes it accessible for all.

What we dislike: Some users claimed their cubes broke quickly.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.