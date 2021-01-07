The best rubbing alcohol

Rubbing alcohol is used for a range of first aid and household-cleaning purposes. Its high alcohol content means it's an excellent sanitizer, killing bacteria and viruses, and you can even use it to make your own hand-sanitizing solution.

Considerations when choosing rubbing alcohol

Alcohol type

The vast majority of rubbing alcohol is made using isopropyl alcohol. Most people prefer it as it quickly evaporates off the skin without leaving behind a sticky residue. Although it does have a relatively strong odor, it doesn't smell like vodka or other drinking alcohol. Ethyl alcohol, or ethanol, is the type of alcohol found in alcoholic drinks. It's sometimes used in rubbing alcohol, but at such high concentrations that consuming a glass of it would be lethal. It's less commonly used due to its spirit-like smell and the fact that some people find it irritates their skin.

Alcohol concentration

Rubbing alcohol comes in concentrations between 60% and 99%. It isn't a case of more being necessarily better, however, since rubbing alcohol must contain sufficient water to kill germs. As such, undiluted rubbing alcohol with a 70% concentration is more effective at sanitizing than a 90% concentration option. In fact, 70% concentration is generally considered the sweet spot. Much more or less than 70% and its disinfecting properties will be reduced. It's easy to be swayed by promises of an extra-high concentration, but it won't do you any good.

Features

Package size

You can find rubbing alcohol in a wide range of package sizes, from compact eight-ounce bottles that are perfect for tucking in a first aid kit to huge five-gallon vats that would keep most people going for a decade. Think about how regularly you use rubbing alcohol and choose a package size accordingly. It's tempting to opt for a large bottle if you're concerned about keeping hands and surfaces sanitized, but don't go over the top.

Purity

Unfortunately, there are some unscrupulous sellers offering rubbing alcohol that contains unwanted additions, such as methanol. If you buy commercial rubbing alcohol from a reputable source, however, it should have a decent level of purity and be safe to use.

Price

Rubbing alcohol varies widely in price depending on form and package size. You can buy compact bottles or small packs of wipes for around $5, whereas huge five-gallon plus bottles can cost as much as $150.

FAQ

Q. How do you make DIY hand sanitizer from rubbing alcohol?

A. You can make your own hand sanitizer by blending rubbing alcohol with aloe vera gel. Hand sanitizer must contain at least 60% alcohol to make it effective. Assuming you have rubbing alcohol with a 70% alcohol concentration, you need to mix six parts rubbing alcohol with one part aloe vera gel. You can add a couple of drops of essential oil to improve the scent, if you wish.

Q. Is rubbing alcohol better than soap and water for cleaning your hands?

A. While rubbing alcohol can remove germs from hands quite effectively, simple soap and water is more effective, especially if you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds and have a good technique. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are meant for use when you're out of the house and don't have access to regular hand-washing facilities.

Rubbing alcohol we recommend

Best of the best: Alliance Chemical 70% Isopropyl Alcohol

Our take: Ultrahigh-purity rubbing alcohol produced in the USA, available in sizes from one quart to five gallons.

What we like: Features the optimal 70% alcohol concentration. High-quality USP grade. Extremely versatile for a range of first aid and sanitizing uses.

What we dislike: On the expensive side, but you can be sure of its quality.

Best bang for your buck: Swan 70% Isoprophyl Alcohol

Our take: A reasonably priced pack of five 16-ounce bottles of rubbing alcohol.

What we like: The square bottles save space and use less packaging, which is more environmentally friendly. Suitable for all kinds of topical applications.

What we dislike: Few details given about purity.

Choice 3: Caresour Advanced 75% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Wipes

Our take: These convenient alcohol wipes are great for sanitizing hands and surfaces and cleaning cuts and scrapes.

What we like: You'll receive four packs of 50 wipes apiece. Resealable packs stop wipes from drying out. Compact package design.

What we dislike: Uses ethanol alcohol, which some buyers aren't keen on.

