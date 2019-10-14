The best rubber mallet

You might think that a rubber mallet is among the most basic of tools, and yet with a variety of sizes, weights, and materials available, choosing the right model isn't always as straightforward as it seems. We've been looking at construction, so we can help you decide which to buy, and we've chosen a few favorites. Our top recommendation, the Vaughan 14" Rubber Mallet with Hickory Handle, combines traditional and modern. It has excellent leverage provided by a hickory handle, both black and non-marring white faces for versatility, and a forged steel head that gives tremendous power and control.

Considerations when choosing rubber mallets

It basically boils down to heads and handles (or shafts if you prefer). A hammer can impart plenty of force, but hitting brick, tile, ceramic, or concrete with one almost always results in damage.

Heads

A rubber mallet head is soft by comparison to metal, and even when used with considerable force, it's less likely to break anything.

One drawback with the traditional black rubber mallet is that it can mark light surfaces, and those marks can be difficult to remove. For that reason, white rubber heads are sometimes used. However, the white rubber compound is much more expensive to produce, hence the popularity of dual-faced rubber mallets.

Solid rubber heads are the most affordable option when choosing a rubber mallet, but they do cause considerable bounce or recoil. Historically, professionals have taken advantage of this characteristic, but the constant shock along the arm can prove tiring and could lead to repetitive strain or injury. Various methods are used to reduce the recoil, including filling the head with steel shot (called dead-blow) or using a steel head with rubber caps.

Of course, each of these things adds to the price, but if you're using one all day, the extra expense may be worth it.

Handles

Rubber

Traditional rubber mallet handles are made of wood, often hickory. They feel good in the hand and are effective at absorbing much of the impact. Most are coated in varnish or epoxy to prolong the lifespan. If they do break, they're relatively easy and cheap to replace.

Fiberglass

Fiberglass is a popular alternative because of its linear strength and great durability. Though, it's smooth, so a rubber grip is normally added. Sometimes fiberglass handles are totally enclosed. Although breakages are unlikely, if they do go there's no way to repair them. Then it's a case of buying a whole new mallet.

Steel

Steel handles are a third option. They're cheaper than fiberglass and immensely strong, but are quite springy, which tends to exaggerate the bounce of the rubber mallet. As a result, they're the least popular handle choice - with one exception. Demolition mallets of the dead-blow type quite often have steel handles, but the whole thing, including the head, is encased in polyurethane. Any minimal recoil isn't a problem because "feel" isn't an issue when you're knocking down walls.

Price

The low price of most rubber mallets means there's no excuse for not having the right tool. Spending $10 or $15 will buy you a good all-rounder, and even the best are usually less than $30. The exception is large dead-blow demolition hammers (technically still a mallet) can be $60 or more.

FAQ

Q. How is a hammer different from a mallet?

A. Generally speaking, a hammer has a steel head, usually designed for a direct impact with another metal object. On a mallet, the head is most often rubber but can be nylon or wood. Although some are designed for demolition, they are normally used to guide or position things -- even though it can be quite forcefully.

Q. How large of a rubber mallet should I buy?

A. Difficult question. A lot depends on the job. A 12-ounce mallet is often a metalworker's or tiler's tool. General purpose mallets run from 16 to 24 ounces. Heavier models will impart more power, if you have demolition work to do for example. Consequently, they are also more tiring.

Rubber mallets we recommend

Best of the best: Vaughan's 14" Rubber Mallet with Hickory Handle

Our take: Top-quality tool offers the professional power with great balance.

What we like: Versatility of black and white striking faces. Forged steel head adds weight to the blow. Epoxy-coated hickory handle is comfortable and can be replaced if necessary.

What we dislike: It might be heavy for some.

Best bang for your buck: Tekton's White/Black Fiberglass Handle Rubber Mallet

Our take: Offers standard and non-marking faces at a budget price.

What we like: Popular all-rounder. Durable fiberglass shaft encased in plastic to reduce vibration. Nice grip. Low cost.

What we dislike: Rubber can wear or chip off. Heads occasionally come loose.

Choice 3: Estwing's Deadhead Rubber Mallet

Our take: A high-quality lightweight mallet from a well-respected maker.

What we like: Dramatically reduces mallet bounce, so you can work longer without strain. Nice hickory handle. A versatile tool.

What we dislike: Some people dislike the dead-blow feel because of the lack of feedback.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.