The best rubber hot water bottle

Rubber hot water bottles are an age-old remedy for all kinds of discomfort. From chills to menstrual cramps, hot water bottles can provide relief better than almost any other home remedy. These water bottles are rubber pouches that simply need you to add hot water. They're essentially the same as a heating pad, with the added advantage that they don't require a power source. Just fill the bottle with hot water, and you're ready to go. Hot water bottles vary in their materials, durability, and additional features like covers.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which will help you pick the perfect rubber hot water bottle and includes recommendations at the end. Our top pick, the Fashy Hot Water Bottle with Cotton Cover, offers a stylish take on a classic hot water bottle design.

Considerations when choosing rubber hot water bottles

Materials

The majority of hot water bottles are either made from modern thermoplastic or classic rubber. Regardless of the material, hot water bottles without seams are generally the most durable.

Rubber hot water bottles are the traditional option. They are usually thicker than plastic ones, which means they can sometimes take longer to transmit heat.

Thermoplastic is another popular material. Many of these bottles are translucent or transparent, making it easy to see how much water is inside. Thermoplastic hot water bottles tend to stay warm for a longer duration than most rubber alternatives. However, they can be more prone to leaks than their rubber counterparts.

Metal is sometimes used in fittings for hot water bottles. Unfortunately, these can rust after time. If you get a hot water bottle that includes metal fittings, try to make sure that they're stainless steel or some other rust-proof metal. Remember that if you have a hot water bottle with metal fittings, it's not microwave safe.

Mouth

Be sure to get a hot water bottle that has a mouth wide enough to easily fill. Trying to fill a hot water bottle with a narrow mouth can be both frustrating and dangerous, depending on the temperature of the water you're dealing with.

Size

Most hot water bottles can hold between one and two liters of water. You have a few different size choices available to you, depending on your needs.

Standard hot water bottles hold roughly 2 liters of liquid. This is the most common size, and measures roughly 11 inches long by 8 inches wide. These are best used on the abdomen and any other large area of the body.

Midsize hot water bottles measure roughly 1 to 1 3/4 liters. They're best for smaller areas of the body that need warmth and relief from discomfort.

Child-sized hot water bottles usually hold less than 1 liter. They're easier for kids to manage because they're smaller, but with reduced size comes reduced heat retention.

Features

Texture

Ribbed textures on a hot water bottle help to diffuse heat throughout the surface of the bottle, so you don't get scorched. Flat surfaces on hot water bottles provide more targeted heat to your body. A good compromise between ribbed and flat surfaces is a cross-hatch design, which provides a moderately intense heat. Remember, though, regardless of what texture you choose, you should always use a towel or other barrier between your skin and your hot water bottle to protect you from burns.

Cover

Some hot water bottles include fabric covers to ensure that you don't burn yourself on the bottle. This is convenient because if your hot water bottle doesn't come with such a cover, you'll need to find some sort of barrier to use on your own.

Color

Hot water bottles are available in a number of different colors and design patterns. Choosing a specific color for your rubber hot water bottle helps to differentiate your bottle from those of other people in your household.

Price

Most rubber hot water bottles cost between $10 and $20. Hot water bottles for around $10 are usually thermoplastic or thin rubber, with an untextured surface. For $15, you can find bottles made from thicker thermoplastic that may have a textured surface. If you spend $20, expect to get a premium hot water bottle with texturing and a fabric cover.

FAQ

Q. Should I clean the inside of my rubber hot water bottle?

A. Though it's important to hang your bottle upside down to dry after use, you shouldn't use soap or any sort of chemical cleaner on the inside. Doing so could weaken the integrity of the rubber and cause leaks.

Q. How can I safely fill my rubber hot water bottle?

A. The best way to fill your bottle is by using either an electric kettle or water that you've heated in a traditional tea kettle. Once the water reaches about 110°, you can use the pour spout to fill your hot water bottle. This should help avoid any dangerous contact with hot water.

Rubber hot water bottles we recommend

Best of the best: Fashy's Hot Water Bottle with Cotton Cover

Our take: A durable option that includes a beautiful cotton cover.

What we like: Thick thermoplastic construction. Cross-hatch design helps to diffuse heat. Doesn't smell like rubber on arrival.

What we dislike: Cover has to be put on before filling bottle.

Best bang for your buck: All One Tech's Classic Rubber Bottle with Knit Cover

Our take: A soft-covered alternative to a heating pad.

What we like: The sweater-style cover is pleasing to look at and hold. Stays warm for a long time. Comes with two covers.

What we dislike: Knitted covers aren't very durable.

Choice 3: HomeTop's Premium Classic Rubber Hot or Cold Water Bottle with Cute Stuffed Animal Cover

Our take: This one is as adorable as it is useful.

What we like: Extra-sturdy construction. Adorable bear cover is cozy. Durable leak-proof neck. Stays warm for up to eight hours in bed.

What we dislike: Some complaints of low-quality stitching on the cover.

