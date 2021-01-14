The best Royal Canin dog food

Many health issues dogs experience, from gastrointestinal distress to hair loss, can be connected to their nutritional situation. An unbalanced diet that is too high in fats, too low in protein, or vitamin-deficient is often a contributing factor. Pet food manufacturer Royal Canin has spent decades working with veterinarians and other experts to develop dog food formulas that address specific needs, often in specific breeds.

While these specialized dry and wet dog foods may be more expensive than those found on store shelves, many owners agree the health benefits outweigh the cost. Many Royal Canin dog foods do require a prescription, usually after a veterinarian tests for food allergens, existing medical conditions, and other issues. Some dogs may remain on a Royal Canin veterinary diet for the rest of their lives, while others can be transitioned back to other brands after a recovery.

If you are interested in switching your dog to a specialized Royal Canin food plan, consider our consumer guide below. We have examined dozens of Royal Canin products, and have created a short list of promising contenders. Topping our list is Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Gastrointestinal Low-Fat Dry Dog Food, a good choice for dogs with known gastrointestinal issues such as bloating, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Considerations when choosing Royal Canin dog foods

Health conditions

Most Royal Canin dog foods, whether wet or dry, are considered to be veterinary diets, which means they were formulated to meet specific canine health needs. Some brands are actually classified as prescription diets, which means they contain active ingredients and probiotics that should only be offered at the advice of a professional veterinarian.

One common health issue Royal Canin dog foods address is weight control. Obesity can cause the same problems in dogs as with humans, including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart issues. A Royal Canin brand low in fat or high in metabolism boosters is definitely worth consideration.

Digestive issues are also addressed with specific Royal Canin formulas. Many dogs suffer from food sensitivities and allergies, which can contribute to digestive and elimination issues. The ingredient list is generally limited to natural ingredients, with a limited amount of flavors and seasonings. Some dogs also respond to a switch from dry to wet foods, or vice versa. Royal Canin produces both wet and dry foods for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

Breed, age and size

While other commercial dog food companies provide a one-size-fits-most selection, Royal Canin takes breed, age and size into account. Many pure breeds require a specific formulation because of their unique metabolism, coats or digestive systems. Royal Canin products formulated specifically for breeds should be available in specialized pet stores, or they can be ordered online.

The size and age of a dog also makes a difference when choosing a Royal Canin brand. Smaller breeds may have difficulty with larger pieces of dry kibble, for example. Older dogs with dental issues often prefer softer dry food or wet food. Mature dogs also have dietary requirements not found in smaller dogs, such as bone and joint supplements. Puppies also require special attention, with formulations designed to supplement essential vitamins, fats, and minerals.

Ingredient list

While Royal Canin brands in general avoid the types of fillers found in other commercial dog foods, they can still contain ingredients some owners find problematic. One of the main protein sources in many Royal Canin products is chicken, which can cause digestive and allergic issues with certain dogs. The use of less expensive grains, such as corn or wheat, as fillers is also a consideration. These ingredients should be listed on the product information label, and should not be the main ingredient. A high-protein diet formula should have a protein source at the top of the list, while a low-carb diet may have a highly digestible grain at the top. Look for any ingredients that can trigger known food sensitivities.

Price

Royal Canin dog foods are on the expensive side because of their specialized formulas and emphasis on natural/organic ingredients. However, that does not mean they are completely unaffordable, especially as a short-term veterinary or cleansing diet. A small bag of breed-specific dog food can be found on store shelves for around $20, while larger bags of specialized formulas generally cost between $30 and $50 a bag. Most wet foods sold in bulk also retail in that range. The most expensive veterinary or prescription Royal Canin dog foods are found in specialized pet stores or through online suppliers. Expect to pay between $60 and $100 for these high-end brands.

FAQ

Q. Can I immediately switch from my dog’s old food to Royal Canin?

A. The company strongly urges owners to transition slowly from one brand to another. Royal Canin’s rich formula could overwhelm a dog’s digestive system if introduced too quickly. Try replacing about a fourth of your dog’s current food with Royal Canin, then slowly increase the ratio over a period of a few weeks.

Q. How do I know what type of veterinary diet my dog needs?

A. The first step is to observe your dog for any abnormal behaviors or signs of digestive distress (constipation, diarrhea, bloating, etc.) A thorough exam by a veterinarian should suggest a course of action. The veterinarian can prescribe a specific Royal Canin formula that will address your pet’s medical issues, such as diabetes, kidney problems or food sensitivities.

Royal Canin dog foods we recommend

Best of the best: Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Gastrointestinal Low-Fat Dry Dog Food

Our take: This prescription dry food is ideal for pets currently suffering from major digestive issues such as bloating, diarrhea, constipation and vomiting.

What we like: Low-fat formula is safe for all breeds. Fish oil reduces gastric issues. Contains antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids and prebiotics. Builds up good gut flora.

What we dislike: Smaller breeds may have trouble eating larger kibble. Some digestive side effects reported.

Best bang for your buck: Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Urinary SO Dry Dog Food

Our take: This prescription formula takes a scientific approach to common kidney and bladder issues, especially in older dogs.

What we like: Discourages bladder crystal development. Dissolves struvite stones and reduces formation of calcium oxalate stones. Controls magnesium levels.

What we dislike: Corn is a primary ingredient, not protein sources. Health benefits are variable.

Choice 3: Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Selected Protein Adult PR Dry Dog Food

Our take: Many skin and coat issues can be traced back to food sensitivities, and this Royal Canin formula addresses this issue effectively.

What we like: Uses alternative protein sources, such as rabbit. Addresses skin and coat issues with fish oil. Minimal ingredient list, ideal for “cleansing” diets.

What we dislike: On the expensive side. Flavor and aroma do not appeal to some dogs.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.