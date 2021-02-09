The best rowing machine for the money

A rowing workout engages over 80% of the body's musculature. It is also low impact, meditative and good for your heart, making it one of the best exercises you could possibly do. Unfortunately, many quality rowing machines cost $1,000 or more. Luckily, there are more affordable options that still deliver exceptional performance.

A quality rowing machine will be durable, offer sufficient resistance, and provide a way to monitor your progress. The Sunny Health & Fitness Water Rowing Machine can provide a realistic water-resistance workout. To learn more about this and other impressive rowing machines, keep reading.

What to know before you buy a rowing machine

Type of resistance

Hydraulics: A hydraulic rowing machine has arms attached to pistons. The resistance in the pistons can be raised or lowered to change the intensity of the workout. While this is the most affordable type of rowing machine, and it provides a good workout, it doesn't accurately replicate the rowing experience.

Magnets: A rowing machine that employs magnetic resistance is remarkably quiet. It delivers a smooth workout with a motion that mimics the act of rowing fairly well. While this is good for a beginner or a home gym, the resistance is consistent, so the feel of the stroke is much different than a true rowing experience.

Air: If your rowing machine uses air resistance, you can get a good approximation of what it feels like to be rowing out on a body of water. Each stroke spins a fan. The faster the fan spins, the harder your workout gets. All you have to do is pull harder to increase the intensity.

Water: If you want to step up your workout to the ultimate real-feel experience, use water resistance. This type of rowing machine is very similar to an air resistance model but the "fan" moves water instead of air, bringing you as close as you can get to a true rowing experience, while sitting on a machine in your home or apartment.

Comfort

If you are not comfortable when working out, you won't want to exercise. A rowing machine needs an ergonomic, padded seat that glides freely while working out. Also, the hand grips need to be comfortable and soft because it is very easy to develop blisters when rowing.

Noise level

If you have individuals in your home whose daily routines will be disrupted by a loud workout session, you will want to get a quiet machine. A rowing machine that features magnetic or water resistance tends to be the quietest, but always check the reviews to be sure the model you are considering has no noise issues.

Console

The only way to tell if you are getting any better is with a quality console that clearly displays your progress. Seeing your growth also encourages you to try harder. Look for a display that monitors stroke rate, split time, and distance at the very least.

Storage

A rowing machine is a large piece of equipment. If you don't have room to leave it out, look for a model that either folds down, can be stored on end, or at least features wheels so it is easier to move into storage between workout sessions.

Rowing machine cost

Higher end rowing machines start at $1,000. The models we've handpicked for this article offer many of the same features as those top models, only at a fraction of the cost. In fact, we've kept the cost of the rowing machines on this shortlist between $300 and $500 to give you the most machine for the money.

Rowing machine FAQ

Q. What's the best way to monitor my progress?

A. While it is important to monitor your strokes per minute and distance at each workout session, the best way to gauge your fitness level is with a 2,000 meter test. The goal is simply to see how long it takes you to row 2,000 meters. In case you're thinking this sounds easy, individuals often say it is the most grueling fitness challenge they've ever experienced.

Q. Can I use my rowing machine every day?

A. Of course. However, variety is a better strategy for fitness because it can help combat hitting a plateau. As a beginner, doing a solid 15 minutes three times each week is a good goal. If you want to increase your time on the machine, do it gradually and pay attention to any aches and pains, especially in your back or knees, as this could be a sign that you are overdoing it.

Which rowing machine should I get?

Best of the best: Sunny Health & Fitness Water Rowing Machine

Our take: One of the most economical water rowing machines on the market.

What we like: This rowing machine delivers a remarkable experience that closely resembles the sensation of being out on a lake. The molded padded seat is designed for optimum comfort while the sweat-resistant handlebars make it easy to maintain your grip, even during vigorous workouts.

What we dislike: The one consistent concern is that the footrests may come loose, but most have fixed the issue with threadlocker.

Best bang for your buck: SereneLife Home Air and Magnetic Rowing Machine

Our take: An impressive rowing machine that utilizes a combination of air and magnetic resistance during workouts.

What we like: There are ten levels of resistance on this affordable machine. The adjustable LCD computer panel measures time, distance, strides, calories burned, and more. The air resistance provides a more realistic rowing experience.

What we dislike: While some had no problem with the assembly, others found it extremely difficult and frustrating.

Honorable mention: CIRCUIT FITNESS Deluxe Magnetic Rowing Machine

Our take: A reasonably priced, feature-packed, home rowing machine that gives you a lot of rowing machine for the money.

What we like: Unlike the other models on our shortlist, this one is designed to accommodate a smart device that can be paired with the rowing machine to have personalized home workout sessions. It offers quiet and comfortable operation with eight resistance settings.

What we dislike: The LCD monitor is in a fixed position and may be hard to read for some individuals.

