The best rowing machine for home use

Even die-hard gymgoers struggle with a rowing machine workout. It can build both strength and cardiovascular endurance. However, it is not the ideal piece of exercise equipment for many homeowners for a variety of reasons, all of which have nothing to do with the actual workout.

The best rowing machine for a home addresses those concerns. For instance, we love the quiet operation of JOROTO's Magnetic Resistance Rowing Machine. This machine won't annoy your neighbors, even if you work out in the early a.m. For more information on rowing machines that are suitable for home use, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing rowing machines for home use

Purchasing a rowing machine for a home requires a specific set of considerations that you might not have if you were making a purchase based solely on performance or cost. Don't get us wrong, you always want a solid machine at a reasonable price, but some aspects become more important when you are living with others.

Size

If you have a large home, you can purchase a large rowing machine. Having a dedicated room that serves as a gym means you can leave your exercise equipment out without concern. However, if you have a smaller home, you'll likely want a rowing machine with a slimmer profile or one that has a more compact design so it takes up less space.

Built for storage

If you cannot leave your rowing machine out on the floor between rowing days, you will want one that is lighter in weight so it is easier to move. Having one with wheels is important too. Also, if the machine can be stored on end, it can be placed in a closet, or if it folds down, it can be stored under a bed.

Volume

Some rowing machines can be loud enough to disturb other members of your household. If the volume of your workout will be a potential problem, you'll want to get the quietest type: a magnetic resistance rower. Unfortunately, a magnetic resistance rower is not the top choice for an intense workout, so you'll need to consider what is more important: intensity or keeping your housemates happy.

Features

Resistance

No matter which type of rowing machine you purchase, you want there to be a variety of resistance levels so the machine can accommodate you as you get stronger.

Footrests, bar, and seat

Without secure footrests, you will not be able to experience a dynamic workout. The bar needs to be comfortable and nonslip so it is easy to grip (even when sweating) and you do not develop blisters. The seat must be comfortable and slide freely — an uncomfortable seat can diminish the effectiveness of a workout.

Console

If you don't want to be counting every stroke and watching a stopwatch, you need a console that has a larger, easy-to-read display. It also needs to be adjustable, so you can angle it for the best viewing experience possible. Ideally, you want the console to monitor stroke rate, split time, and distance.

Price

At the bottom end of the price scale, you can get a light-duty, entry-level rower for around $100. At the top, you can easily spend $1,000 or more. Between $200 and $400 is where the average homeowner will find what they need.

FAQ

Q. Is faster better when doing a rowing workout?

A. No. Rowing is all about the stroke. With certain models, the faster you go, the less intense the workout actually becomes. A rowing stroke starts with exertion and ends with a recovery. To the casual observer, however, both parts will combine to be a smooth and continuous flow.

Q. What type of maintenance does my rowing machine require?

A. It depends on the model. Some rowing machines require little more attention than routine cleaning. However, there are other models that have a maintenance schedule outlined in the owner's manual. To get the longest life out of your rowing machine, follow all manufacturer's recommendations.

Rowing machines for home use we recommend

Best of the best: JOROTO Magnetic Resistance Rowing Machine

Our take: Operates using no-touch magnetic resistance, which offers a quiet workout that makes it ideal for home use.

What we like: Easy assembly, 10 levels of resistance, and a comfortable ergonomic handle help make this model a top choice for the casual home rower. Upright storage dramatically reduces this machine's footprint, so you can stash it away after workouts.

What we dislike: Monitor doesn't track distance, making it impossible to track your progress using a 2,000-meter rowing test.

Best bang for your buck: Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 Rowing Machine

Our take: A budget-friendly introduction to rowing that is quiet and lightweight for easy transport.

What we like: At just over 20 pounds, this is one of the lightest home rowing machines on the market, which makes it easy to move and store when it is not in use. It uses an arm and hydraulics rather than a flywheel and offers 12 intensity levels.

What we dislike: This rower is designed for lighter-duty use, not intense training.

Choice 3: Marcy Foldable Magnetic Resistance Rowing Machine

Our take: With a foldable design and wheels for transport, this impressive rower is designed with the home user in mind.

What we like: Multi-angle monitor, slip-resistant footrests, and a comfortable design. Removing a single pin allows the monitor to fold flat for easier storage.

What we dislike: Assembly instructions can be a little confusing, so building this unit can get frustrating. But after assembling, you will be happy.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.