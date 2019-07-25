The best Rowenta steam iron

What good is a nice shirt or blouse if it looks like it came straight out of the bottom of your sock drawer and onto your back? A crisp, pressed outfit says, "I'm ready to take on the world." If you want to always look your best, consider investing in a Rowenta steam iron.

Rowenta makes a lot of great steam irons with excellent features. Which one is right for you? To help you choose the right one, we compiled the following buying guide. We've also included reviews of a few favorites, like our Best of the Best pick, the Rowenta DW6080 Eco-Intelligence. Owners love its energy efficiency and choice of three steam settings.

Considerations when choosing Rowenta steam irons

Why a steam iron?

Steam irons deliver a level of convenience and performance beyond that of a traditional iron. A Rowenta steam iron works quickly. It's able to iron or steam vertically (curtains), and it works well on thick fabrics, too. Sometimes, steam is what you need in order to force those difficult wrinkles out of thick fabrics. A Rowenta steam iron is all you need to keep your fabrics looking their best.

Fabrics

Rowenta steam irons are adept at ironing both durable and delicate fabrics, so you can't go wrong. Just make sure that you are comfortable knowing which setting is best for your fabric of choice. Delicates need to be handled with extreme care, which is easier to do with a Rowenta steam iron than with a traditional steam-free iron.

Ergonomics

Most Rowenta steam irons have similar ergonomic designs. However, some have the weight distributed in a slightly different manner, and others weigh a little more than their counterparts. Think about your comfort when choosing your new Rowenta steam iron.

Wattage

Wattage has the biggest impact on how quickly your Rowenta steam iron heats up. If you don't want to wait long, opt for one with more wattage. Most range between 1,400 and 1,800 watts.

Soleplate

The flat surface of the iron that comes in contact with the fabric is called the soleplate. Every steam iron by Rowenta comes with a soleplate made of stainless steel. Each comes with its own specific style of steam dissemination. The two primary types, Microsteam and AirGlide, are both effective. With Microsteam technology, the soleplate has 200 activated microsteam holes that push steam out. With AirGlide technology, the iron evenly distributes the steam.

Water capacity

Rowenta steam irons have a wide range of water tank sizes. While larger tanks can hold more water, they also make the iron heavier when full. It can be frustrating to run out of water in your iron when you're half done with a job. You have to unplug the iron, losing precious heat, and refill the tank at the sink. Most Rowenta steam irons hold between 70 and 375 milliliters of water.

Features

Continuous steaming

Continuous steam output makes ironing even easier. It allows the iron to put out a continuous stream of steam without continually changing settings or pushing buttons. Rowenta steam irons all have continuous steam output, ranging from 10 grams per minute to 35 grams per minute. For best results, get an iron that can manage at least 20 grams per minute of continuous steam output.

Steam boost

A steam boost gives you a quick rush of steam to help eradicate difficult wrinkles and creases. Some Rowenta steam irons do not include this feature, so make sure the one you choose does if it's something you want. It works best on thick fabrics, like wool.

Price

Rowenta steam irons range in price from $30 to $160. A smaller Rowenta iron is also likely a compact iron; some of these are great for travel. Pricier Rowenta steam irons tend to be packed with desirable features such as a retractable cord, digital controls, and a higher wattage.

FAQ

Q. Do Rowenta steam irons have any safety features?

A. Yes. Most of them have an automatic shutoff feature, which works whether the iron is standing up or resting on its soleplate.

Q. What fabrics can my Rowenta steam iron handle?

A. Most Rowenta steam irons have settings for wool, silk, cotton, linen, and synthetic fibers such as viscose and polyester. Always read the recommendations on your clothing labels before ironing on them.

Rowenta steam irons we recommend

Best of the best: Rowenta DW6080 Eco-Intelligence

Our take: Superior performance and top-of-the-line energy efficiency.

What we like: High steam production. Dry, boost, and extra steam settings give you a tool for all ironing situations.

What we dislike: None.

Best bang for your buck: Rowenta DW5080

Our take: Almost as good as the SteamForce model, but at a lower price.

What we like: Large control dials and a solid 1,700 watts make this a great workhorse model.

What we dislike: Some complain that the iron failed after one year of use.

Choice 3: Rowenta DA1560 First Class Compact Steam Iron

Our take: Perfect model for taking on the road.

What we like: Vertical steam capacity is great for suits or dresses.

What we dislike: Because it's a travel model, the water tank is small, and the iron has lower power than others.

