The best router bit set

A router is an incredibly versatile woodworking tool -- but it's not much good without a decent router bit set. Router bit sets come in a vast range of types and sizes, and we've been looking at the current offerings so we can help you decide which is right for the kind of work you need to do. At the end of this guide, you'll find a few quick reviews of our favorites, which underline the wide array of choices available. Our top pick, Freud's Adjustable Tongue and Groove Router Bit Set, is an excellent example of the very best cutters provided by top brands.

Considerations when choosing router bit sets

Shaft

Your first decision is making sure the shaft size is right. If you're a professional, you've probably got a 1/2-inch router. Amateurs usually start with a 1/4-inch model, though pros might also use them for intricate work. A 1/2-inch router bit set can only be used with a 1/2-inch router, but with the right collet, a 1/4-inch set can be used in either size tool.

The other assumption you can make between a 1/2-inch and a 1/4-inch router bit set is that the former has a larger cutting surface and is capable of more aggressive cuts, because the router driving them is more powerful. But it's not all about brute force -- they can still do delicate work in skilled hands.

Dremels and other rotary tools are an exception. They use router bits with a 1/8-inch shaft. There are no collets to adapt them to larger routers, but it wouldn't be practical, anyway.

Cutter head

The other main difference is the quality of the cutter head. The least expensive router bit sets are made from high speed steel (HSS), the same material many drill bits are made of. They should work well when new but have limited durability.

The next step up -- and what you find on most router bits -- is tungsten carbide tips (TCT), often just called carbide. This is a very hard coating on top of a high speed steel core, making them sharper and giving better edge retention. Several top manufacturers alter the carbide composition further, adding things like cobalt and titanium. This makes for extremely sharp bits with excellent durability, though unsurprisingly, it increases cost. It's unlikely you can find this kind of treatment in a 1/4-inch router bit set.

Titanium nitride is another coating used for its hardness. It's more often found on drill bits, but occasionally on router bits. A tell-tale sign is gold coloring. However, it's important to check the detail before buying. In a low-quality router bit set, sometimes it's just gold coloring.

Profiles

When you're choosing a router bit set, look for a good mix of profiles (shapes). Think about the kind of work you're likely to do as well. There's little point in buying a 24-bit set if it contains a half-dozen you'll never use.

Features

Bearings

It's not uncommon to find bearings on some router cutters, this helps guide them -- along an edge when rounding it over or creating a bevel, for example.

Adjustability

On 1/2-inch bits, there may be a degree of adjustability. Some large routers have replaceable blades, which is easier and more economical than sharpening or replacing the whole cutter, but this is usually an individual purchase rather than something you find in a set.

Price

You can buy a router bit set containing a dozen or more 1/4-inch bits for as little as $30 or $40. Some are critical of their performance, but they allow those new to routers to get accustomed to what's possible without major expense. The trick is to upgrade to better bits as each one wears out. Quality sets can be anywhere from $50 to $150.

FAQ

Q. Is it possible to use router bits without a router -- in a drill, for example?

A. It's not recommended. Trying to use them in a handheld power drill is dangerous because the rotational forces are difficult to control. A drill press solves that problem but isn't fast enough to cut efficiently, so results would be poor.

Q. Can I resharpen router bits myself?

A. With care and patience, you can touch up the cutting edges with a small diamond file and extend their life, but complex shapes may prove difficult. Regrinding services exist, but it depends on bit quality. Replacement might be less expensive.

Router bit sets we recommend

Best of the best: Freud's Adjustable Tongue and Groove Router Bit Set

Our take: Exceptional quality and great flexibility from one of the very best makers.

What we like: Bearing-guided cutters create fast, accurate joints; variable in 0.002-inch increments. High-density titanium and cobalt tips retain sharpness longer. Features a 1/2-inch shank for powerful pro-grade routers.

What we dislike: Expensive. Occasional production or quality control problems.

Best bang for your buck: MLCS' 15-Piece Router Bit Set

Our take: Very affordable starter set for the new router owner or amateur woodworker.

What we like: A good introduction to the versatility of a comprehensive router bit set, allowing the beginner to learn with minimal investment. Carbide-tipped. Useful wooden box.

What we dislike: Limited durability -- best viewed as disposable.

Choice 3: Dremel's Six-Piece Router Bit Set

Our take: An ideal entry-level set for miniaturists and model makers.

What we like: Versatile collection works with any rotary tool that accepts 1/8-inch shanks. Can be used freehand or with tool in router stand.

What we dislike: HSS only. It's important to understand the limitations of such small cutters.

