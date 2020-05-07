The best rotary hammer

A good rotary hammer with the right bit will drill through just about anything: cement, concrete, rock, you name it. Then, with a quick change of mode, it becomes a useful tool for light and medium demolition jobs. But how do you know which one is best for your needs?

We've looked at the specifications of all the latest models for our concise report, and we've also made a few recommendations at the end to make shopping easy. Our favorite, the Bosch Spline Hammer, claims best-in-class performance, and, given its combination of exceptional performance and user-friendly features, we'd have to agree.

Considerations when choosing rotary hammers

Power source

Many of the drills on the market today are cordless, and with a normal hammer drill that's fine. Rotary hammers, however, are much more power hungry, so corded is still a common choice. For light-duty work, 18- or 20-volt cordless (effectively the same thing) rotary hammers will do the job, but they require frequent recharging. Though they cost more, 36-volt and even 54-volt models offer performance that will rival corded. If you've got the budget, it's nice to have the freedom of cordless, but, at the moment, the consistent power delivered by corded rotary hammers probably gives them the edge.

Tool type

You'll see two main types of rotary hammer: spline or SDS. People are sometimes confused by the difference, but it's simply the way the chuck holds the bit. One isn't inherently any better than the other.

Chuck size

Rotary hammers are generally rated by chuck size -- anywhere from 1 inch on entry-level tools up to 2 inches on the most powerful. Confusingly, this is not the size of the bit it will take, but an indication of the hole diameter it's capable of making. A rotary hammer needs a lot more power to drill a 2-inch hole than a 1-inch hole, so it's a relative (if not very accurate) comparison of performance. Even more confusingly, it's not the maximum hole size possible. Hole saws (often used to drill cinder blocks and brick walls) can be much larger.

Torque and impact rate

The other figures to check are torque, usually given in foot pounds (ft. lbs.), and impact rate, indicated by blows per minute (bpm). Torque is the more important, because it's that twisting force that gives the drill its energy, but bpm is useful as a comparison if you've got a lot of demo work. Maximum drill speed may be given (in rpm). It isn't particularly relevant -- speed control is usually via variable trigger.

Control

Along with power you also need control. Cheaper rotary hammers are noisy and vibrate a lot, which soon tires your arms. Better tools damp out that unpleasant vibration. These tools can also create quite severe torque reaction if a bit gets stuck, which can cause injury (you should always use both handles to prevent this). Some models incorporate a safety clutch that minimizes this effect -- a feature well worth having. Top rotary hammers also include electronic circuits that measure load on the motor, and adjust it accordingly, ramping up power when needed.

Price

The cheapest rotary hammers are around $90 to $110. You may not have heard of the brand, but they're good value, and may even be cheaper than renting a tool if you've only got a couple jobs that require one. Be careful with cordless tools around this price, they won't have a battery or charger, which could double the cost. There are a lot of good midrange corded tools between $200 and $300, with high-performance models and most cordless from $350 to $600.

FAQ

Q. Can I use spline bits in an SDS hammer?

A. Unfortunately not. Those descriptions define how the bit is fixed in the drill. What's more, there are three sizes of SDS. Basic SDS and SDS Plus are interchangeable, but SDS Max bits are larger and can't be swapped.

Q. Will any bits come with my rotary hammer?

A. It depends on the manufacturer. Budget models often come with a basic drill, spade and chisel bits. Perhaps oddly, premium models frequently don't include any bits. You'll need to check when ordering.

Rotary hammers we recommend

Best of the best: Bosch's 1 5/8-Inch Spline Hammer

Our take: Immensely powerful tool for contractors and tradespeople.

What we like: Terrific capabilities combined with ease of use. Vibration control reduces fatigue. Constant-response technology maintains speed under varying loads. Hammer boost mode offers 20% extra power.

What we dislike: Expensive. Spline bits are not quite as common as SDS.

Best bang for your buck: DeWalt's 1 1/8-Inch Rotary Hammer

Our take: DeWalt quality and reliability at an unbeatable price.

What we like: Excellent performance from a mid-range tool. Durable build. Vibration control for better operator comfort. Safety clutch reduces torque reaction. Useful reverse gear.

What we dislike: Nothing, though no bits are included.

Choice 3: Makita's 1-Inch Cordless Rotary Hammer

Our take: Clever tool pairs two batteries to deliver 36-volt power comparable with corded.

What we like: SDS Plus with impressive specifications. Powerful and ergonomic. Built-in LED work light. If you already own other 18-volt Makita cordless models, this is a great idea.

What we dislike: Not cheap -- and costs increase considerably if you don't already have batteries and charger.

