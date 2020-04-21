The best rosé wine

Too often overlooked as something cheap or gimmicky, rosé wine can be just as delicious, complex, and varied as its red and white cousins. In fact, some of the same grapes that make our favorite reds and whites are used to make rosés, and they come from all over the world.

Rosé combines the beauty of red with the light, fruity nature of white to make for a delicious drink, especially during the warmer months. Our guide will help you learn what characteristics to look for in a rosé and lists a few particularly good choices, including our favorite, Apothic, a balanced rosé from California at a decent price.

Considerations when choosing rosé wines

Varietals

Perhaps the most important thing to consider when buying rosé is the varietal, or type of grape. If you like a specific red or white wine, you're likely to enjoy a rosé made from the same grape. Among the more popular choices are pinot noir, which will likely be a dry and light rosé. Another common option is grenache, which features watery fruits and vegetables as well as citrus notes. Syrah rosé, meanwhile, will be dark, rich, and savory. Sangiovese is another rosé you may encounter, and this will be rosy and heavy on red fruit flavors. There are many more available, including plenty of blends.

Properties

All wine can be defined by five properties: body, tannin, acidity, sweetness, and alcohol. Most rosés are light to medium bodied, which make them easy to enjoy on their own. Most will also have few to no tannins, which causes bitterness in reds having been made in barrels and with grape skins.

Rosé boasts medium to high levels of acidity, but low to average levels of alcohol content, usually around 11%, which is common for white wine. Perhaps the most determining trait is whether it's sweet or dry. Rosé is diverse and falls along the spectrum from dry to sweet.

Flavors

Find the rosé flavor that appeals to you the most. They vary greatly, from red fruits to citrus, or from watery, crunchy vegetables to floral petals and flower notes. Some more elaborate bottles may even have a creamy, thick finish.

It may not be easy to identify what you're going to get from the bottle, but looking at the region can help. If the rosé is from somewhere warm (think Spain, Australia), you're likely looking at a lighter drink with more zest; selections from more temperate areas, such as France, Italy, and Ontario, may lean more savory.

Price

Rosé is relatively inexpensive, especially compared to red wine: it's easy to make, and doesn't need to be stored or aged. You can find an enjoyable bottle for around $15 to $25, from any part of the world. Higher-end bottles from renowned regions may run more than $40, but are best bought by those who know exactly what they're getting.

FAQ

Q. How should I store and serve rosé?

A. Rosé should be kept and enjoyed chilled, around 55°F. If you don't have room in a fridge, you can pop it in the freezer for about 10 minutes to cool it quickly. Rosé should be served in a white-wine glass with a stem to keep your hands from warming up the glass. For aromatic rosé, opt for a glass with a wider rim. Always pour wine up to the widest part of the glass; if none exists, leave a couple finger widths of space at the top.

Q. How long does rosé last once it's opened?

A. Capping or corking a bottle of rosé once it's been opened and storing it back in the fridge will allow you around five days to enjoy it before it goes bad. However, full-bodied rosé may have a shorter lifespan of around three days.

Rosé wines we recommend

Best of the best: Apothic Rosé

Our take: Aromatic California rosé from a trusted name that's balanced in taste with a hint of berries.

What we like: This lovely rosé is neither too sweet nor too dry. Boasts a rich finish.

What we dislike: Color lacks the richness of the taste.

Best bang for your buck: Piece of Work California Rosé

Our take: Deep, richly colored California rosé boasting stone fruit and red fruit notes with a citrus finish.

What we like: Gorgeous color and a variety of fruit tastes, as well as some floral notes.

What we dislike: A bit potent with a higher-than-average alcohol content, may be best enjoyed with a meal.

Choice 3: Josh Cellars Rosé

Our take: Bright, summery, slightly sweet rosé that goes down easy.

What we like: Color pops, and hints of stone fruit are great for warm afternoons and evenings.

What we dislike: May be a little too sweet and bold for some.

