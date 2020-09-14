The best Roomba of 2020

For anyone with a busy schedule, robot vacuums make keeping floors clean much easier. Roomba is probably the best-known robotic smart vacuum -- and for good reason. The brand has been an innovator in the field for years.

Roomba robot vacuums can clean all types of flooring and avoid obstacles like furniture and other accessories, which means you don't have to manually push a vacuum around your home. There are models that can clean homes of any size and come at price points to fit a range of budgets, so there's a Roomba for everyone.

To help you identify the best Roomba for your home, we've taken a look at the latest trends and product developments and included two brand-new feature-packed models for your consideration, as well as a longtime favorite that doesn't disappoint.

Best Roombas of 2020

1. iRobot Roomba 960: A long-standing favorite of ours, this excellent model tops our list for its effective cleaning and automatic room mapping.

2. iRobot Roomba 675: A newcomer to our list, this is the perfect model for homes with pets because it features three brushes to capture each and every hair.

3. iRobot Roomba s9+: This new entry on our list is one of the most powerful robotic vacuums on the market and is highly effective in trapping allergens and other debris.

What you need to know before you buy a Roomba

When you start shopping for a Roomba, the most important thing to consider is the types of flooring in your home. Roomba vacuums can automatically adjust to each flooring surface they travel over, including hardwood, carpeting, and tile, but if your home has a lot of carpeting, some models perform better than others. Look for a Roomba with a deep cleaning setting for carpet that increases the suction power to remove as much dirt as possible.

Every Roomba vacuum features a three-stage cleaning system that can loosen, pull, and suction dirt from your flooring, but higher-end models have greater air power -- in some cases, they offer five to ten times as much air power as lower-end Roombas -- which is why they can pick up deeply embedded dirt more effectively. In a home with kids and pets, a higher-end model is probably better equipped to handle the challenge of keeping your floors clean.

It's also essential to consider a Roomba's battery life. Models with a longer battery life can clean a bigger area before they require recharging, which is why they're best for larger homes. Low-end models generally offer 60 minutes of runtime per charge. In comparison, mid-range Roombas can go for 75 minutes before they need charging. The most advanced models can run for two hours before you need to recharge them, so they're ideal if you have a lot of space to clean.

If you want to make sure that your Roomba is never out of power when it's time to clean, opt for a model with self-charging capabilities. These vacuums automatically go back to their charging station when their battery gets low, though most models won't return to cleaning once they're charged. If you want a model that does, choose one with the Recharge and Resume feature, which resumes its cleaning job from where it left off when its battery is fully charged.

For homes with pets and people with allergies, choose a Roomba model with a tangle-free roller to prevent hair from getting caught in the brushes and a high-efficiency filter to capture small particles of pollen and other allergens. If your home doesn't have an open floor plan, it also helps to have a Roomba with a multi-room cleaning feature to make it easier for the vacuum to navigate between rooms and avoid furniture and other obstacles.

Roombas are a fairly pricey investment, with most models ranging from $300 to $1,100. For a basic model, expect to pay $300 to $450. A mid-range model typically goes for $450 to $600, but you can pay $600 to $1,100 for a high-end model with all the features.

FAQ

Q. Can a Roomba go up and down stairs?

A. Roombas aren't able to navigate stairs, so you need to physically carry the vacuum to another floor if you want to clean all the levels in your home. To clean the stairs themselves, you need a standard or handheld vacuum.

Q. How often do I need to empty a Roomba's dust bin?

A. A Roomba's dust bin isn't very large, so it can't hold that much debris. It's usually best to empty it after each time it cleans to make sure that it's ready to go when you need it.

In-depth reviews for best Roombas

Best of the best: iRobot Roomba 960

What we like: Suction power is five times greater than basic models. Can effectively clean an entire floor. Picks up pet dander with ease. Spends more time in high-traffic areas that need it.

What we dislike: Doesn't allow you to see where it's cleaned through the app.

Best bang for your buck: iRobot Roomba 675

What we like: Offers a good number of features considering the price. Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Runs for 90 minutes before it needs recharging.

What we dislike: Can sometimes miss rooms or areas if you're not watching it.

Choice 3: iRobot Roomba s9+

What we like: Handles corners and avoids obstacles with ease. Automatically empties its dust bin. Can filter out up to 99% of dirt, dust, and allergens. Forty times more powerful than low-end models.

What we dislike: Comes at a steep price point.

