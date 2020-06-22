The best room divider

If you need to make the most out of limited space but your budget is tight, try room dividers. Besides being a cost-effective option, room dividers are temporary in nature; this means separate space is only created when you need it. Curtain-style dividers can be pulled back, and freestanding panel dividers can be folded and stored when necessary. They're also available in several colors and designs to match your existing décor.

To help you find the best room dividers, we've put together this buying guide with an overview of popular styles and features. We're also sharing a few recommendations, including our top pick, RoomDividersNow's Muslin Hanging Room Divider Kit. These light-filtering curtain dividers are made from hand-dyed cotton muslin for an elegant look.

Considerations when choosing room dividers

Types of room dividers

Curtain dividers: Curtain dividers are either hung from a rod or attached to a track mounted to the ceiling. They're typically made of cotton, muslin, or polyester and are lined if they're light-filtering. Unfortunately, they're the more expensive choice for room dividers and can give rooms a clinical appearance.

Freestanding dividers: Freestanding dividers have an accordion-style design consisting of a series of hinged panels. These have more aesthetic appeal since they have decorative or interchangeable panels. As they don't offer ceiling-to-floor privacy, they aren't the right choice if your goal is to create true partitions for a room.

Privacy

The main reason people invest in room dividers is privacy, though it's somewhat limited. Room dividers might filter light and muffle ambient noise, but they don't completely seal off a part of the room. A common concern among consumers with freestanding dividers is that there are gaps between panels that are too revealing to achieve any privacy at all.

Ceiling height

Before you begin comparing room dividers, measure the height of your room. Some people prefer full-length curtain dividers that reach from floor to ceiling. Curtain dividers may not be available in the length you need, so you can end up with a sizable gap between the floor and curtain.

Ceiling height is less of a concern when it comes to freestanding dividers. On average, these dividers are from 5 to 8 feet tall. With these designs, you have gaps above and below the divider.

Footprint

Generally speaking, room dividers have a modest footprint. Curtain dividers are more space-saving, as they can be pushed back or tucked away for storage. They have a slender profile when they're in use compared to freestanding dividers, which require considerable floorspace.

Installation

Installing room dividers is easy enough to do without hiring a professional service. Even so, curtain dividers require mounting and measuring, and in some cases, it's convenient to have a pair of helping hands to complete installation more quickly. Freestanding dividers are usually delivered fully assembled.

Price

While there are some freestanding panel dividers that cost $100 and below, quality is decent at best. You're better served in the $100 to $250 range, where you can find well-constructed freestanding and curtain dividers. Hospital-grade and decorative room dividers can cost $500 or more.

FAQ

Q. Do curtain room dividers come with rods and mounting hardware?

A. Lower-priced curtain dividers are usually sold as the curtain alone, so you need to purchase compatible hardware separately. Those sold with rods, tracks, and other hardware tend to be more expensive, as they're designed as a system.

Q. Do all freestanding dividers block out light?

A. Unless they're advertised as light-blocking or light-filtering, they don't. Some room dividers are decorative and have lace or satin panels, which are transparent to some degree. Certain freestanding dividers have interchangeable fabric panels, and some people switch over to thicker materials like velvet, which can't be seen through.

Room dividers we recommend

Best of the best: RoomDividersNow's Muslin Hanging Room Divider Kit

Our take: Hospital-quality dividers whose easy setup makes them a top choice.

What we like: Filters light and minimizes sound. Available in a variety of widths and lengths.

What we dislike: Muslin fabric is attractive but may require a bit of work to keep it wrinkle-free.

Best bang for your buck: Coaster Home Furnishings' Four-Panel Folding Screen

Our take: Solid choice if you're looking for something attractive and portable without breaking the bank.

What we like: Screen panels are opaque for privacy. Folds and collapses for storage.

What we dislike: Noticeable gaps between panels.

Choice 3: Nicetown's Room Dividers

Our take: Decent choice if you seek hospital-style curtains at a more affordable price.

What we like: Soft polyester material is easy to clean. Can be used as light-minimizing curtains.

What we dislike: Somewhat limited color and length options.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.