The best rooftop tent

Preparing for a stay in the great outdoors? Good rooftop tents have a couple of major advantages -- they're real easy to put up, and they keep you off the ground, so you're safe from critters and unexpected downpours.

We've been looking at the latest models, and the important features you'll want to consider when choosing yours. Along with our concise guide, we've focused on a few favorites, which you can read about at the end. Our top pick, the Smittybilt Overlander, is superbly made, unpacks quickly, and provides all the features you need for a great camping experience.

Considerations when choosing rooftop tents

Tent construction

Rooftop tents are divided into two groups: soft- or hard-sided. Soft-sided tents are much like standard ground tents, made of polyester or canvas, but they have a solid floor made of PVC or aluminum. Hard-sided versions have a polyester, fiberglass or aluminum shell. Some open like a clam, some pop up on telescopic supports. In most cases, the sides are still fabric. Soft-sided models can usually be put up in under 10 minutes (the quickest hard-sided tent we looked at went up in just 10 seconds!).

While a hard-sided rooftop tent is better protected while traveling, they are considerably more expensive. They are also heavier, so often not suitable for small and mid-sized vehicles.

Material thickness can have an impact on durability. It's usually given in Denier numbers. We'd look for a 300D minimum, but 600D or 1,000D are better. If it's not mentioned, you might want to check with the maker. Double-stitched seams are also preferred.

Features

If there's one disadvantage with rooftop tents, it's capacity. Many are two-person, or two plus a child. There are quite a few that take four, but that's the maximum we've seen. Space can be extended with an annex, which sits on the ground and provides useful room for changing.

It's a good idea to check the tent roof height. You wouldn't expect to be able to stand, but you probably want to sit upright.

Rooftop tents usually don't need tools to put them up -- a pair of hands will do the job. They share all kinds of useful features with standard tents -- like mesh windows for ventilation (covers are nice for privacy), a rainfly for better weather protection, and perhaps fitted mosquito nets.

Useful extras include built-in LED lights (that can be plugged into your vehicle's 12-volt power socket), or a 12-volt power outlet. If one isn't provided, you might want to consider a portable power pack.

Mattresses are often included but you need to order separately if not. Be careful to check sizes so you know it will fit. Air mattresses take up the least amount of space when traveling, and some backpacking models can be inflated with just a few breaths.

You're going to climb that ladder at least twice a day, so it's nice to have one that's wide enough to use comfortably.

Price

The cheapest rooftop tents are actually truck-bed versions, available for a little over $100. Actual vehicle roof models are a lot more money -- anywhere from $850 to around $2,000 for soft-shell models, and as much as $6,000 for the biggest hard shells.

FAQ

Q. How do I know a rooftop tent will fit my vehicle?

A. Most offer "universal" fittings, but if you already have a rack, it's a good idea to check compatibility. The other issue is how heavy the tent is. Your rack and vehicle both have maximum weight capacities that shouldn't be exceeded. If in any doubt, contact the manufacturer.

Q. Is a rooftop tent easy to fit and remove?

A. It depends on the make and style, but most are held on with clamps or U-bolts, which are quite straightforward. Manufacturers recommend two people to tackle the job, and most say initial installation takes around half an hour.

Rooftop tents we recommend

Best of the best: Smittybilt's Overlander Tent

Our take: High-quality construction packed with features for camping in comfort.

What we like: Heavy-duty 600D fabric for durability. Suitable for all seasons. Easy to set up and take down. Can deploy either side of the vehicle. Full-size high-density mattress. Built-in LED light strip.

What we dislike: A few quality-control issues. Some are critical of customer support.

Best bang for your buck: Milliard's Truck Tent

Our take: Low cost, easy-to-use tent that fits any truck with a standard 6.5' bed.

What we like: Simple but not completely basic. Has fabric floor so dirt doesn't get in from truck bed. Mesh windows and door for ventilation, with covers for privacy. Rainfly for protection in bad weather.

What we dislike: Fit varies. Questionable durability.

Choice 3: TMB Motorsports' Universal Fold Out Tent

Our take: Compact, competitively priced model erects quickly without tools.

What we like: Tough canvas and polyester construction, opens by hand. Front and rear entries. Flyscreen mesh provides good ventilation all round. Comfortable memory foam mattress included.

What we dislike: Fitting instructions could be clearer. Care needed with sharp aluminum edges.

