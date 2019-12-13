When you live in an area that has heavy snow in the winter, you get pretty good at shoveling out your car, driveway, sidewalks, and other walkways around your house. But if you let snow build up on your roof without removing it, you can wind up with serious problems -- including ice dams that cause structural damage and leak water into your house.

To safely clear away snow from your roof, you need a quality roof snow rake, which enables you to stand on the ground to remove snow from the top of your house without damaging the roof itself. Keep reading our buying guide to learn how to find the best roof snow rake for the next snowstorm. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, like our top pick from Garelick, which weighs just six pounds and is made of durable rust- and corrosion-proof aluminum.

Considerations when choosing roof snow rakes

Pole design

A good roof snow rake has a lightweight, rust-resistant pole. Most models feature an aluminum pole, though you may want to pay a little more for a rake with an anti-slip or paddle handle to ensure the best grip

To make pulling the snow from your roof as easy as possible, choose a rake with a pole that's between 15 and 24 feet long. Some models feature a segmented pole, which is made up of several lengths of equal size, so you can remove one or two segments if you can reach your roof without them. Other poles are telescopic, so the various pole segments sit inside one another, while still allowing you to choose the best length for your particular roof. A telescopic roof snow rake is usually easier to store because of the compact way the segments sit inside one another.

Blade and support struts

The blade of a roof snow rake is the portion that actually runs along the roof to pull off the snow. It's usually made of aluminum or plastic, though some have a graphite coating to allow them to move more easily along the surface. Blades are typically between 24 and 25 inches wide and should have a lightweight feel that makes them easy to maneuver.

The blade is attached to the rake's pole with support struts. Look for a model with sturdy struts that secure the blade firmly.

Features

Wheels

Some roof snow rakes have wheels along their blade. The wheels keep the blade from actually touching the roof to minimize the risk of damage to your roof. A wheeled rake can be a particularly effective option for a metal roof. But make sure to choose a model with durable, firmly attached wheels.

Slides

Wheels are a more common feature for roof snow rakes, but some models have slides. A slide is a durable plastic sheet that provides a smooth surface that the snow can fall over as you pull it from the roof for more efficient removal.

Price

You'll usually pay between $40 and $80 for a roof snow rake. While they all provide similar results, expect to spend $70 to $80 for a model that offers the highest-quality materials, the most durability, and lighter overall weight.

FAQ

Q. Can I damage my roof with a roof snow rake?

A. A roof snow rake is designed to minimize damage to your roof, but you can still damage the surface if you're not careful. Don't let the blade fall too heavily on your roof, and avoid pulling too hard when removing the snow. If you're nervous about damage, opt for a rake with wheels and a plastic blade.

Q. Does a roof snow rake need much upkeep?

A. It really doesn't require too much maintenance. Inspect the blade to make sure that it's still securely attached before each use, and before you store it, make sure that you separate the segments or retract it to minimize damage.

Roof snow rakes we recommend

Best of the best: Garelick's Roof Snow Rake

Our take: A user-friendly roof snow rake that offers an excellent length and removes snow buildup with ease.

What we like: Made of rust-proof and corrosion-proof aluminum. Features sturdy, durable construction. Is just six pounds for easy maneuverability. Stores easily thanks to a compact design that separates into three pieces.

What we dislike: Plastic wheels on the blade can fall off or stick when rolling.

Best bang for your buck: Garant's Yukon Roof Rake

Our take: A budget-friendly, user-friendly roof rake that removes snow quickly and easily.

What we like: Features a wide-angle blade to allow for quick, easy snow removal. Handle has an anti-slip grip. Blade is 24 inches wide and made of durable polyethylene. Pole and handle are made of lightweight aluminum.

What we dislike: Only suitable for moderate snow removal.

Choice 3: Snowpeeler's Premium Roof Rake

Our take: Offers plenty of convenient features and a solid warranty, though it's more expensive than other options and may not be strong enough for heavy snow.

What we like: Features an 18-inch blade that has a snow slide to keep snow from blowing around. Handle is 30 feet long to allow you to reach hard-to-get spots. Comes with a two-year warranty.

What we dislike: Pricier than similar rakes. Some users find that it doesn't hold up well for dense snow removal.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.