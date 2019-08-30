The best roof ladder hook

Working on a roof can be a dangerous task. Roof hooks can make it a little safer, and help you avoid an embarrassing moment in front of your friends, family, or work-mates. Roof ladder hooks allow you to temporarily affix a ladder to the roof, giving you a stable surface on which to climb and hold yourself steady. This is especially useful with roofs that have an extreme pitch, which can be difficult to work on.

For the best advice on choosing roof ladder hooks, read the following buying guide. We've even included reviews of a few of our favorites, like our Best of the Best pick, the Qualcraft 2481 Ladder Hook. Its versatility in fitting on many types of ladders makes it worth the price.

Considerations when choosing roof ladder hooks

Hook type

Captain hooks are shaped similar to a fishing gaff, with a typical rounded hook shape. These hooks can be pushed to the side when not being used. A disadvantage to this design is that they can damage your roof shingles if they don't have protective rubber on the ends. Also, they often don't include wheels, which can make placing your ladder on the roof more difficult.

Flat steel hooks are the most common style. They are usually 6- to 8-inches long and are made from flat steel. They lie flush against the roof and offer security while not damaging the shingles.

Material

Most roof ladder hooks are made from steel. This makes them strong, and able to hold heavy weight on the ladder. Aluminium ladder hooks are less common. While not quite as strong as steel, they have the benefit of being lightweight.

Weight

Most ladder hooks weigh in the range of 4.7 pounds to 7 pounds. Remember that ladder hooks designed to be used in pairs will add double the weight to your ladder.

Features

Wheels

Many roof ladder hooks come with attached wheels. These wheels make pushing the ladder up onto the roof safer and less strenuous. If you want to get a ladder hook that will make your work as easy as possible, then opt for one with wheels.

Rubber grips

Some ladder hooks have rubber grips on the end of the hooks. This helps to avoid damage to your shingles or your roof when using the ladder. Lots of weight on the ladder can put pressure on the contact points of your ladder hooks. Rubber grips can help to absorb some of that pressure.

Price

Most roof ladder hooks cost between $25 and $75. A $25 ladder hook will usually be a single, steel ladder hook that connects in the middle of the ladder. A mid-range model will cost around $40, and is most often a high-durability double hook. A $75 ladder hook usually has padding and rubberized hooks in order to protect your roof and shingles.

FAQ

Q. How do I know if I need a roof ladder, or I can just walk on my roof?

A. The pitch of your roof is the most important factor in determining this answer. A roof pitch between 14 and 27 degrees is relatively easy to walk on. Any roof with a pitch greater than 27 degrees could be difficult to walk on, and would likely require a roof ladder for safety. Using a roof ladder is usually a good idea, regardless of roof pitch.

Q. How do I use the wheels on roof ladder hooks?

A. To use the wheels, simply place the ladder parallel to the roof, with the wheels facing down. Then roll the ladder up to the apex of the roof. Once the hooks have cleared the apex, use both hands to flip the ladder over, securing it to the roof with the hooks. Then the ladder is safe for you to climb on.

Roof ladder hooks we recommend

Best of the best: Qualcraft 2481 Ladder Hook

Our take: Sturdy option that works with lots of different ladder models.

What we like: Powder-coated for durability, and easy to fit between top rungs.

What we dislike: Users with ridge vents and cedar shakes were not happy with the fit.

Best bang for your buck: Werner 15-1 Roof Hook Kit

Our take: A high-quality ladder hook at a reasonable price.

What we like: The 90 degree pivot feature makes for easy stowing when not in use.

What we dislike: The sharp points can sometimes damage shingles.

Choice 3: Roof Zone 65005 Ladder Hook

Our take: Simple installation and shingle protection.

What we like: The rubber grip T-bar is one of the best ladder hook designs we've seen.

What we dislike: The wheels are more wobbly than in other models, and the hook is somewhat expensive.

