The best rolling pin

Few kitchen tools define the craft of baking quite like the rolling pin. This unassuming workhorse performs many essential tasks in the kitchen -- from stretching a pizza to flattening cookie dough. When an experienced baker finds the ideal rolling pin, it becomes part of their arsenal for decades. Because there are so many options on the market, many home chefs spend hours in search of "the one."

There really is no such thing as a standard rolling pin. Some models have the same circumference from end to end, while others have a definite taper. Marble or stainless steel rolling pins can be very heavy, while wooden or plastic models can be quite light. The pin may be one solid piece, or it may spin freely on the handle.

If you are searching for a new rolling pin, either as a gift or addition to your own kitchen, read our helpful shopping guide. Our top pick is the Top Notch Kitchenware Black Walnut French-Style Rolling Pin, an attractive French-style rolling pin that does not sacrifice performance for appearance.

Considerations when choosing rolling pins

Design

There are essentially two different styles of rolling pins on today's market, and choosing the right one is mostly a matter of personal preference.

Traditional rolling pins usually feature a straight cylinder that spins freely between two hand grips or handles. A traditional rolling pin will press out dough in one continuous stroke from start to finish.

French-style rolling pins feature a gentle taper from the center to both ends and have one solid piece, not a rotating cylinder. Some bakers prefer the tapering design of a French rolling pin because it produces a more even dough thickness with minimal effort. Because it does not roll freely, however, the user must reposition the pin several times as they work.

There are also specialized rolling pins that have intricate designs carved into the cylinder. These embossing rolling pins are often used to add detail to cookies and flatbreads. Most of these are traditional rolling pins, so the embossed design can be applied evenly from one edge to the other.

Materials

Heavy woods with solid grains are the most common construction materials for rolling pins. A wooden rolling pin provides enough weight to manipulate the dough but not crush it. Many wooden pins also have a natural resistance to sticking, but they may need to be dusted with flour at times, and they may split at the seams after a few years.

Some bakers prefer the heft and cooling quality of a marble rolling pin. A marble pin is heavy enough to stretch out a thick bread dough or crush ingredients, but some users may find it to be harder to control. Marble can also become damaged if dropped or stored improperly.

Stainless steel is naturally nonstick, and it does look attractive on display between uses, but it is also very expensive. Glass rolling pins are often lighter in weight than marble ones, but they will shatter easily if mishandled.

Silicone is becoming a more popular and affordable option, but it is definitely not a nonstick material.

Size and weight

The overall dimensions of a rolling pin is a very important consideration. There is no standard size in the industry, so shoppers will have to consult the product information provided by the manufacturer. Most at-home bakers should be able to use a cylinder with a 2 to 2-1/2-inch diameter. Anything larger would be in the professional range.

The length of the cylinder is also a consideration. Some rolling pins may only be 10 inches in length, while others are 18 inches or longer. A shorter rolling pin may be acceptable for smaller projects, but the ideal length is between 15 and 16 inches for general use. Longer rolling pins are primarily used to stretch oversized doughs for pizzas.

Other uses for rolling pins

Besides the actual act of rolling out doughs, rolling pins can serve a number of other purposes:

A heavy rolling pin is the perfect tool for crushing ingredients such as crackers, seeds, spices, and nuts, and it can also be used for tenderizing meat.

Some use a rolling pin to thin out the dough for pasta dishes when a pasta maker is not available.

An embossed rolling pin can also be used to imprint designs on clay or other soft materials.

Price

The price of a rolling pin depends largely on its construction material, dimensions, and brand reputation. Basic wooden or silicone models can be found for around $13, while higher-grade marble, steel, or hardwood rolling pins can cost upwards of $60.

FAQ

Q. If I want to give a really nice rolling pin, is a marble rolling pin the best on the market?

A. While rolling pins constructed from marble certainly look elegant and durable, they can also be damaged easily if dropped or mishandled. You may want to consider other types of rolling pins if you're looking for a tool that someone will use for decades.

Q. Is my new rolling pin considered dishwasher-safe?

A. Wooden rolling pins should never be put in the dishwasher because the moisture and heat can damage them quickly. There are some non-wood rolling pins that can be placed in a dishwasher's top rack, but you should always refer to the product's packaging or instruction manual to be absolutely certain.

Rolling pins we recommend

Best of the best: Top Notch Kitchenware's Black Walnut French-Style Rolling Pin

Our take: This rolling pin's beautiful design makes it an ideal gift for home cooks, but it doesn't sacrifice function for experienced bakers.

What we like: Very balanced in hand, with a gentle taper. Aesthetically pleasing appearance. Nonstick for multiple uses.

What we dislike: Seams between wooden components can split over time. On the expensive side.

Best bang for your buck: J.K. Adams' Maple French Rolling Pin

Our take: Serious home bakers and small commercial operations will want to buy several of these basic but versatile rolling pins for different projects.

What we like: Affordable retail price point. Pin is wider than average, good for multiple uses. Easy to control, with a natural nonstick surface.

What we dislike: Product label can be difficult to remove before first use. Starts tapering at center of pin, not the ends.

Choice 3: Joseph Joseph's Adjustable Rolling Pin with Removable Rings

Our take: The removable measuring rings take a lot of the guesswork out of biscuit and cookie doughs, and the retail price is impressive.

What we like: Rings maintain a standard height for cookie doughs. Measurements printed on rolling pin itself. Made from solid beech wood.

What we dislike: Pin is not as wide as other models, harder to prepare larger doughs. Some pins may arrive in defective condition.

