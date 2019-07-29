The best rollator walker

Aging is an inevitable part of life, and as we get older, we sometimes need more help getting around. A rollator walker is like a walking frame with wheels. They're easy to maneuver and can give you the confidence and support you need to get out and about.

We've written this guide to teach you all about rollator walkers and how to find the right one for you. Our top choice is the Drive Medical Nitro DLX Euro-Style Walker Rollator. We love the classic design and the large wheels that are ideal for use on uneven terrain.

Considerations when choosing rollator walkers

Three-wheeled vs. four-wheeled

The majority of rollators have four wheels, but you can find some three-wheeled options, with one wheel at the front and two at the back, just like a tricycle. Three-wheeled rollator walkers are slightly less stable than their four-wheeled counterparts, but they're easier to maneuver, so they're best for users who only need a little extra support when walking.

Wheel size

The larger the wheels, the better they are at tackling rough or uneven terrain. Small-wheeled rollators are best suited to indoor use or use on smooth sidewalks only, whereas large-wheeled models can go off road.

Storage

Rollators tend to have some storage space, either in the form of a bag attached to the frame, a box under the seat, or both.

Seat

Almost all rollators feature integrated seats with backrests, giving you a spot to sit down when you're waiting for the bus, stuck in a long queue, or simply need a rest.

Features

Height adjustability: Ideally, your chosen rollator walker should be height adjustable, as it will be trickier to use if it's too tall or too short for you.

Brakes: Rollators have brakes on the handlebars, much like the type that you'd find on a bicycle. These can help you control the speed of your rollator, as well as stopping it completely.

Curb climber: The curb climber function allows you to get up curbs or a small number of steps with your rollator walker.

Foldability: The vast majority of rollators are foldable, so you can collapse them to store them when not in use or to fit in the trunk of a car.

Rollator walker prices

While you can find some basic rollators around the $50 mark, an average model generally costs between $100 and $200. High-end options can cost as much as $250 to $350.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of rollator walkers?

A. If you're unsure whether you're ready for a rollator, consider some of the benefits. Rollators offer you some support while walking, but let you set your own pace -- they don't hold you up like standard walkers can. They can give you the confidence and support you need to get out of the house alone, allowing you more independence. Since the majority of rollators have integrated seats, they're perfect if you occasionally need to stop for a break while out and about. They also tend to feature storage, so you can pick up groceries or transport items from one part of your home to another hands-free.

Q. How can I keep my rollator still when I stop to sit on it?

A. You have hand brakes to stop your rollator when you're moving around, but how do you keep it from rolling away when you sit in the seat? Well, it's quite simple -- rollators have wheel locks that you can click on to stop them from going anywhere while you're trying to take a break.

Rollator walkers we recommend

Best of the best: Drive Medical Nitro DLX Euro-Style Walker Rollator

Our take: This rugged rollator is easy to use and to maneuver, plus it folds down small when not in use.

What we like: Comfortable seat with a sling-style backrest. Spacious storage bag included. Works great off-road or on rough ground.

What we dislike: Can take a while to get the hang of the brakes.

Best bang for your buck: Medline Heavy-Duty Rollator

Our take: An affordable bariatric choice to suit users of up to 500 pounds. Sturdy and reliable.

What we like: With its wide seat, it's comfortable for people of all sizes to sit on. Adjustable handle height. The mid-size eight-inch wheels can tackle uneven surfaces.

What we dislike: Too wide to fit through some doorways.

Choice 3: Hugo Elite Rollator Walker

Our take: Not only does this rollator include a storage bag, it also has ample underseat storage, so it's great for trips to the store.

What we like: Thanks to its versatile nature, it works well on the majority of surfaces. Comfy seat with backrest. Easy-to-use braking system. Height-adjustable handles.

What we dislike: Tricky to fold.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

