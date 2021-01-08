The best rocking chair

A classic for a reason, rocking chairs are here to stay. They're great for relaxing on, indoors or out, or for rocking babies to sleep. You can even buy double-width rocking chairs for two people to rock together.

We've done our research into rocking chairs to bring you the information you need to make it easier for you to pick the right one. In addition, we've listed some of our favorite models at the end, such as our top pick, the Trex Outdoor Furniture Yacht Club Rocker Chair, which is a classic outdoor rocker that looks good enough for indoor use, too.

Considerations when choosing rocking chairs

Rockers vs. gliders

Traditional rocking chairs have curved rockers on the base, allowing you to rock gently back and forth. You can also find gliding rocking chairs, which are set on a bearing-based glider system, allowing you to move smoothly back and forth without the slight forward and backward tilt you experience on a rocking chair. Neither system is necessarily better than the other, but some people have a strong preference for either rocking or gliding. If you're unsure, you may want to try out both systems. Gliders tend to cost more than rockers of equivalent quality.

Chair material

You can find rocking chairs made from various materials. Wood is a classic option that looks great and suits most styles of décor, though some wooden options are more durable than others. Certain woods weather well if used outside, but others need regular staining to endure outdoor conditions. Plastic lumber is a low-maintenance and durable choice for outdoor rocking chairs, as it looks like wood but doesn't rot or warp. Metal rocking chairs are extremely durable, and you can find both indoor and outdoor options. Wicker and rattan rocking chairs are made from plant matter woven into shape. While they won't stand up to outdoor use in all weather, they're great for covered porches and summerhouses.

Features

Upholstery

Some rocking chairs are fully upholstered with fabric, others have removable cushions, and the rest have no upholstery or cushioning at all. If you intend to sit in your rocking chair for long periods, it's nice to have some degree of cushioning, as bare wood or metal soon gets uncomfortable.

Weatherproof

Consider whether you want to use your rocking chair indoors, outdoors, or on a covered porch. Outdoor rocking chairs must be fully weatherproof, unless you move them to shelter every time it rains. Those used on covered porches should be able to withstand cold temperatures and a slight spray from rain if the wind blows it under the porch roof, but they'll generally be protected from the elements.

Price

Rocking chairs vary in price depending on their materials, overall quality, and who makes them. Most rocking chairs cost between $70 and $300, but some high-end offerings can cost $500 or more.

FAQ

Q. Why should I buy a rocking chair?

A. Rocking chairs are commonly used by parents of infants to help soothe them, but rocking chairs have some surprising benefits for people of all ages. Studies and anecdotal evidence show that rocking chairs have relaxing and stress-reducing benefits in adults and children alike. Other research has found that rocking in a rocking chair reduces back pain through strengthening muscles and lessening pain from arthritis by increasing blood flow to the joints.

Q. Will I need to assemble my rocking chair?

A. You can find some rocking chairs that arrive fully assembled but expect to pay a lot for shipping. The majority of rocking chairs you can purchase online require some assembly. It shouldn't be too tricky, however — if you've successfully put together flat pack furniture before, you shouldn't run into any issues.

Rocking chairs we recommend

Best of the best: Trex Outdoor Furniture Yacht Club Rocker Chair

Our take: We love the simple, classic design of this rocker, plus the fact it's durable and well-made.

What we like: Made in the U.S.A. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use. Available in a wide range of colors and finishes. Doesn't need repainting or restaining over time.

What we dislike: Some taller buyers complain it's a little low.

Best bang for your buck: Haotian Comfortable Rocking Chair

Our take: An affordable rocking chair with comfortable padding, but it could be more durable overall.

What we like: Attractive pale wood finish with grey cushions. Classic rocker design. Assembly is quick and easy.

What we dislike: Users under approximately five feet, five inches may find their feet don't touch the floor.

Choice 3: Angel Line Windsor Glider and Ottoman

Our take: Thanks to its gliding motion, this chair has an extremely smooth action that's great for relaxation.

What we like: Includes a matching ottoman. Well-padded for comfort. Features a handy storage pocket in the arm. Wide range of color choices.

What we dislike: A handful of buyers complain about longevity.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.