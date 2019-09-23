The best robotic window cleaner

If you let dirt and smudges stay on your windows in hopes that a rainstorm cleans them away, you're not alone. A good percentage of homeowners rate window cleaning as one of the most dreaded chores on the list. But don't stress -- the automatic robotic window cleaner has arrived. The technology of robotic window cleaners isn't always perfect. More powerful models are corded, sometimes slow, and may leave streaks. Even so, they get the job done without much fuss.

If you'd like headache-free sparkling glass, read on to learn how robotic window cleaners work. We've also shared our favorites, including the smart, effective HOBOT-198 Glass and Window Cleaning Automatic Robot.

Considerations when choosing robotic window cleaners

Cleaning quality

The most common issue with robotic window cleaners is their spottiness in cleaning the corners of windows. Many people find it a minor inconvenience, while others feel it's best to avoid the problem by sticking with manual cleaning. Circular pads or brushes can miss some corners, while a square device may be better at cleaning corners.

Vacuum suction vs. magnetic

A robot has to cling to the window to do its job and does so by motor-powered vacuum suction or magnetic connectivity. Each has its pros and cons. Vacuum suction is convenient and works on most thicknesses of glass but may fail if its moisture level isn't perfect -- that's when a safety cord comes in handy. Magnetic connectivity can be more complex but also creates a more powerful hold. Either suction system prevents a robot from crawling on beveled or curved glass because the seal will break.

Features

Cleaning modes and controls

Your model may have multiple cleaning modes, which essentially are routes or directions it can go while cleaning. You control your robot via a remote control or smartphone app. It gives you the convenience of sitting back and watching it work rather than reaching to reposition or steer it. If you see the window or surface needs an extra pass for a full cleaning, a remote to control the cleaning modes comes in handy.

Wet/dry pads

Higher-priced models may come with special microfiber pads for wet or dry cleaning. Dry cloths are best for removing dust, while wet pads work with cleaner. Look for robots that come in kits with extra pads. Microfiber pads are washable, reusable, and don't leave tiny fibers behind on surfaces after cleaning.

Price

Entry-level window cleaning robots range in price from $99 to $159, but they're basic models that don't have remote control features. Models with more features can be purchased for $175 to $300. Pricier robots cost between $350 and $500. You get faster-working gadgets, advanced sensors, and plenty of ways to control the cleaner. Some models have built-in water tanks, so you don't have to do the spraying.

FAQ

Q. What is the safety rope and how does it work on a robotic window cleaner?

A. One of the best reasons to buy a robotic window cleaner is that it can clean tall or high windows that you can't physically climb to reach. They can also work upside down to clean the interior of skylights. All that convenience means your robot has farther to fall if the suction fails. Devices with safety ropes need to be tethered to an object to break the fall if adhesion fails. The rope may be stretchy, so you can attach it to anything that prevents the device from crashing to the ground or hitting someone on the head. If you're attaching the device to a second-story window, before you reach out from inside the room to place the device, attach or wrap the cord to an interior door handle or other stable object.

Q. Can I use a robotic window cleaner on my solar roof panels?

A. Robots work on a number of smooth or slightly textured continuous surfaces without any gaps or raised or lowered areas. If your solar panels meet these criteria, it may work well. One concern is that the robot may fall off the edge if its sensors don't detect a frame to stop its movement. However, some robots sense the edges of frameless surfaces. If you or someone else stays on the roof to closely monitor your robot and move it from panel to panel, it might just work fine.

Robotic window cleaners we recommend

Best of the best: HOBOT-198 Glass and Window Cleaning Automatic Robot

Our take: An impressive, simple-to-use household gadget made by a respected robotic cleaner manufacturer.

What we like: Washable and reusable cleaning socks. Works well on floors and textured surfaces. Sticks to the window for 30 minutes even when the power goes out.

What we dislike: The remote control's buttons are slightly confusing. It needs a nearby outlet or a long extension cord to reach a plug.

Best bang for your buck: Gladwell Gecko Robot Window Cleaner

Our take: A highly effective robot cleaner that's half the cost of pricier versions.

What we like: Beeps when finished. Super suction. Uses just a tiny bit of water on the pads. Operates via smartphone app, and customer service is exceptional.

What we dislike: It works too slow for some people and it could clean corners better.

Choice 3: HOBOT-268 Window Cleaning Automatic Robot

Our take: A fast-moving robotic window cleaner made by robotic gadget experts.

What we like: Clings to windows by a vacuum pump which is safe to use on older windows and most other thicknesses of glass. The square shape of the robot tends to reach corners better, and it works on frameless glass and mirrors, too.

What we dislike: A window must be 15 inches square or larger for the robot to work properly.

