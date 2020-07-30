The best robotic vacuum of 2020

Robots might not roam the streets doing our bidding, but you can buy a robotic vacuum to clean your floors.

With the help of a robotic vacuum, your day-to-day vacuuming is taken care of, so you'll only occasionally need to get your standard vacuum out to tackle corners, stairs, or large messes.

Robot vacuum technology is ever-changing and updating, so we've done extensive research on the latest advances.

This guide names the three best robotic vacuums of 2020, all of which are new on our list.

Best robotic vacuums of 2020

1. eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid: An impressive model that acts as a vacuum and a mop to clean hard floors. We love the real-time A.I. map technology, which is just one of the reasons this newcomer has reached our top spot.

2. iRobot Roomba E5 5150 Robot Vacuum: WiFi-connected and Alexa compatible, this is one of the best Roombas around, plus it comes at a surprisingly reasonable price considering its quality. Its effectiveness on pet hair helped it win its spot in our top three.

3. Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R101: This robotic vacuum comes from a top brand and is packed with handy features that make the task even easier.

What you need to know before buying a robotic vacuum

It's important that your chosen robotic vacuum works well on the flooring you have. In theory, all should work on both carpet and hard floors, but some models struggle switching from one to the other, which is no good if you have a mixture of hard floors and carpeting. It's also worth noting that some low-quality models don't perform well on short pile carpets.

We recommend spending time considering the navigation system, since this makes a huge difference to performance. Basic models use infrared to spot obstacles or have a system whereby they bounce off any objects they encounter and keep going. These systems are okay (but not great) and can lead to missed spots. Higher-end models either use more effective laser navigation or feature a mapping system that remembers the layout of the room after mapping for future cleaning sessions. Some models combine a mapping system with visual navigation to spot new or unexpected objects.

Although some basic robot vacuums are still controlled using a simple remote, most are WiFi or Bluetooth compatible, allowing you to control them via an app. Using these apps, you can perform a range of tasks, including scheduling cleaning times and setting virtual boundaries. Many newer models are also compatible with smart home systems, which means you can control them using Alexa, Google Assistant, or similar.

If you have allergies, check the filtration system. HEPA filters are great as they trap most allergens, but they're relatively rare in robotic vacuums.

Robotic vacuums start at around $150 for basic models and can cost over $500 for top-of-the-line options.

FAQ

Q. How often do I need to empty the dirt container on my robot vacuum?

A. Since robotic vacuums are small, they have small dirt containers. As such, you'll need to empty it every time your robot vacuum cleans the floors. If they're especially dirty or you have a large home, your robotic vacuum may stop partway through and require emptying before it can continue.

Q. Are robotic vacuums good for homes with pets?

A. Some robot vacuums are great at picking up pet hair, while others fall short. We recommend choosing a model that's specifically marketed as being good for homes with pets if you have any furry friends roaming freely in your house.

In-depth reviews for best robotic vacuum

Best of the best: eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid

What we like: Not only vacuums all surfaces but mops hard surfaces. Impressive laser navigation. Set virtual boundaries from your phone in real time to avoid areas that don't need cleaning.

What we dislike: Mop function leaves something to be desired.

Best bang for your buck: iRobot Roomba E5 5150 Robot Vacuum

What we like: Powerful suction that's effective on pet hair. Uses visual navigation and smart mapping to get around. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

What we dislike: Navigation could be better. Unit can get stuck and need to be moved manually.

Choice 3: Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R101

What we like: Its technology allows you to schedule when and where it cleans in your home. Features powerful suction and a large dust bin. Includes app and voice control. Great at getting into corners.

What we dislike: Some reported it was on the noisy side.

