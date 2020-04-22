When every kid is into something slightly different, it can be hard to find a toy that's guaranteed to please. With over 115 million active monthly users, it's a pretty safe bet that if you get a toy based on Roblox, you can make someone smile.

The key to purchasing the right Roblox toy is in knowing which character types your child likes. We like Roblox Masters of Roblox Action Collection (6-Figure Pack), which includes some of the most popular characters and their accessories. To learn more about Roblox toys, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing Roblox toys

What are Roblox toys?

Roblox is a spectacularly popular multiplayer online game that can be played on operating and gaming systems such as Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, iOS, Android, Xbox One, and more. While playing Roblox, kids can explore worlds with their friends and create their own original games. An enterprising individual can even earn real world money by creating an online game and charging a small one-time fee for other players to play.

Roblox toys are action figures connected to the online game in some way. These figures roughly resemble a Lego figure, only they're roughly twice the size. When you purchase an official Roblox toy, you typically get one or more figures along with a small assortment of accessories, a redeemable code that can be used to get a free exclusive item in the online Roblox world, and a collector's checklist. A few rare items come with a Chaser code that can be used to unlock a bonus and exceptionally rare virtual item.

Three tips for getting the best Roblox toy for your child

Know your child's favorite type of character. Making your child happy is as easy as knowing what they're into. If your kid loves pirates and you purchase a robot, you might not get the most positive reaction. Pay attention, learn a little about the game and the different types of characters it involves so you can purchase the type of figures your child loves.

Be sure the Roblox toy you're considering is age appropriate. Most Roblox toys have small parts and accessories. It's important to make sure you're purchasing a Roblox toy that is age-appropriate for your child.

If your child likes surprises, consider Mystery Boxes. In these sets, you get a number of mystery boxes. Each box includes a figure, an accessory or two, a redeemable code, and a collector's checklist. Additionally, the mystery box can serve as a storage cube. As you might have guessed, with these items, you never know which figure you're getting.

Price

If you're only interested in a single Roblox character, you can purchase one for about $7. A set of two typically costs about $13. It's a better value to purchase a set of six, as these packs usually only cost about $20. If you're interested in larger sets or special collector characters with a greater variety of accessories, it may cost $65 or more.

FAQ

Q. Why is the game called Roblox?

A. The beta version of Roblox was called Dynablocks. Because the avatars resembled robots, it was decided that robot blocks was a better descriptor. When the two words were combined and stylized, the official name became Roblox.

Q. Do I need the game to be able to play with the toys?

A. No. The toys are merely action figures that are based on the game. The game may provide the characters' backstories for you, but your imagination is ultimately what brings them to life. However, when you purchase an official Roblox toy, you also get a code for a free virtual item in the online game.

Roblox toys we recommend

Best of the best: Roblox Masters of Roblox Action Collection (6-Figure Pack)

Our take: A fun collector's set featuring six highly popular Roblox characters.

What we like: This set of figures includes some of the most well-known Robloxians: Rootmega, ChickenEngineer, Ultraw, TwentyTwoPilots, tktech, and Den_S. The package includes each character's key accessory as well as a redeemable code to unlock an exclusive virtual item on Roblox.

What we dislike: Some reports that the quality of the materials could be better.

Best bang for your buck: Roblox Punk Rockers Mix & Match Set

Our take: A fun 14-piece, music-themed set of Roblox toys featuring four figures.

What we like: If you like music, this set of punk rockers includes a guitarist, a bass player, a drummer, and a lead vocalist. You can mix and match the parts to create your own character. This set includes a redeemable code to unlock an exclusive virtual item on Roblox.

What we dislike: As long as you're into music, this set doesn't have any significant downsides.

Choice 3: Roblox Celebrity Fashion Icons Mix & Match Set

Our take: This Roblox set is designed for the individual who loves outrageously fun fashion.

What we like: The four brightly colored characters in this imaginative set come with interchangeable hair, hats, and wings. Like other sets, this one also includes a redeemable code that unlocks an exclusive virtual item on Roblox.

What we dislike: The only time you would complain about this kit is if you were unfortunate enough to step on a figure with your bare feet.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.